KIMBALL, Minn. – There's big money for farmers to fight climate change and curb water pollution. There is $20 billion tucked inside the new Inflation Reduction Act, and Minnesota farmers will soon be able to apply for grants that they can use to purchase and install technology to help curb pollution.Mill Creek Dairy in Kimball uses both a giant liquid holding tank and another holding area for solids to store manure and keep it from seeping into a culvert -- which flows into Mill Creek, which then flows to the Sauk River, and then on to...

KIMBALL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO