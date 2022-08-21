Read full article on original website
lptv.org
Removal of Tenant Farmer’s House Planned at Lindbergh State Park in Little Falls
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources hopes to remove the tenant farmer’s house at Charles A. Lindbergh State Park in Little Falls and is accepting comments through September 22nd on an environmental assessment worksheet regarding the project. The DNR is proposing to dismantle the structure and remove the debris...
No Injuries Reported After Rough Crash Landing in Minnesota Field
Cambridge, MN (KROC-AM News) The pilot of the small plane and his teenage passenger came away unscathed after a rough crash landing in a Minnesota cornfield last night. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred around 8 PM near Cambridge and east-central Minnesota. The responding deputies found the 40-year-old pilot and 18-year-old passenger outside of the single-engine aircraft when they arrived at the scene.
Sauk Rapids Tornado that Made St. Cloud the “Big City”
I hate tornados. They honestly scare the crap out of me. But with that said, I've never had to experience one first hand. Thank God! I never want to either. Especially when you see and hear about the devastation that they can cause. There was a HUGE tornado back in...
voiceofalexandria.com
Woman from Douglas County dies while hiking in Oregon
(Undated)--A woman from Douglas County has reportedly fallen 100 feet to her death while hiking in Oregon. Officials in Oregon say Jessica Warejoncas, 62, of Carlos, was killed in the accident late last week near Wiesendanger Falls, Oregon. Emergency crew members reportedly had to hike 1.3 miles from the trailhead...
lptv.org
Crow Wing Co. Explains Election Practices to Concerned Residents
With elections only a few months away, some Crow Wing County residents have been voicing their concerns about the reliability of electronic vote tabulators and have asked for votes to be hand-counted. County officials in turn have been trying to reassure the public on the integrity of their elections system.
knsiradio.com
Stearns County Farm Honored For Sustainability
(KNSI) – Schlangen Dairy Farm was recently announced as winner of the 2022 Outstanding Dairy Farm Sustainability Award from the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy. American Farm Bureau Federation says only four farms in the country received the honor. The Stearns County farm operates on 200 acres, including 60 cows. They have implemented 30 separate conservation practices, including using LED lighting in their facilities and planting cover crops.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person injured in semi crash near Roscoe in Stearns County
(Stearns County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that one person has been injured in a semi crash on County Road 16 near 263 Avenue in Zion Township, northwest of Roscoe in Stearns County. According to the report, a semi-tractor and trailer had gone into the ditch and rolled over. The...
Stolen Camper in Benton County; Arson in St. Cloud
St. Cloud Police is reporting an arson that happened on the 1000 block 6th Avenue South where a fire was started in a tuck under garage in an apartment complex. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says similar activity happened earlier in the month. The Benton...
lptv.org
Triple T Farm in Mille Lacs Co. Welcomes Public to Learn About Alpacas
A multi-generational, family-owned farm in Mille Lacs County that raises and breeds alpacas recently welcomed the public for a family fun event with yard games, farm tours, vendor, and local fresh foods to purchase. Originally established in 2018, Triple T Farm in Foreston started out with five males and now...
krwc1360.com
Sheriff’s Office Investigating Bank Robbery in Wright County
The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Monday afternoon bank robbery in Clearwater. Authorities say around 1:44 PM Monday, the Wright County Sheriff’s Communication Center received a call reporting a robbery at the American Heritage Bank in the City of Clearwater. Deputies responded to the area but were unable to locate the suspect who was described in initial reports as a black male with longer hair. The suspect reportedly fled the area in a 2-door black car.
Big money will soon be available for Minnesota farmers to fight climate change
KIMBALL, Minn. – There's big money for farmers to fight climate change and curb water pollution. There is $20 billion tucked inside the new Inflation Reduction Act, and Minnesota farmers will soon be able to apply for grants that they can use to purchase and install technology to help curb pollution.Mill Creek Dairy in Kimball uses both a giant liquid holding tank and another holding area for solids to store manure and keep it from seeping into a culvert -- which flows into Mill Creek, which then flows to the Sauk River, and then on to...
Semi rolls over in Stearns County, driver airlifted from scene
ZION TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A semi crash this morning on County Road 16 in Zion Township forced Stearns County deputies to extricate the driver from the vehicle. Rodney Lillis, 58, was airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital and treated for his injuries. The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. along County Road 16 near 263rd Avenue. Police believe the semi drove onto the right shoulder before crossing into the opposite lane and ending up in the ditch.The Minnesota State Patrol and the Stearns County Sheriff's Office are investigating.
lptv.org
A Lot of History to Discover on Downtown Brainerd Walking Tour
The City of Brainerd has been around since the 1800s, and with all of the city’s evolution and changes in that time, a lot of history was left behind to discover. That history prompted Visit Brainerd to create a Historic Downtown Brainerd Walking Tour. What you’ll see on the...
fox9.com
Court of Appeals rules in favor of township that abandoned Minnesota family's road
HILLMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of Hillman Township, Minnesota in the legal battle over a family fighting the town's decision to remove their road. FOX 9 spoke with the Crisman family last year about the ongoing struggle in the small town...
Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions
UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
Wadena Man Hurt in Semi Crash Near Roscoe
ROSCOE -- A Wadena man was airlifted to the hospital after a semi-crash near Roscoe Monday morning. The incident happened just before 7:30 a.m. on County Road 16 near 263 Avenue in Zion Township. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Rodney Lillis was heading east on County Road 16...
lptv.org
Level 3 Predatory Offender to Be Released in Brainerd
A Level 3 predatory offender is scheduled to be released next week and will be residing in the Brainerd area. According to a press release from the Brainerd Police Department, Jordan Michael Koloski, 36, will be released on Tuesday, August 30th and will move to a residence on the 100 block of Gillis Avenue in Brainerd.
Impressive Minnesota Corn Maze is the Largest in the World
I'd say it's a pretty common tradition here in Minnesota for families to go check out a corn maze in the fall. There are plenty of corn maze options around the state but one, in particular, is the largest corn maze in the world. Yes, it's right here in Minnesota!
