Oklahoma County, OK

GOP Runoff: Calvey beats Gieger for Oklahoma County DA nomination

After finishing just shy of winning the Republican nomination for Oklahoma County district attorney outright in June’s primary, Kevin Calvey secured the GOP nomination in Tuesday’s runoff, ending a contentious summer-long race against Gayland Gieger and propelling him toward a November showdown with Democrat Vicki Behenna. Calvey received...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
HD 31 runoff: Sketchy ads, dark money and a Stitt endorsement

In Guthrie’s House District 31, Republican runoff candidate Karmin Grider says she has been the target of attack ads that she claims are created by the strategist of her opponent, Collin Duel. Neither candidate agreed to conduct an interview for this article ahead of Tuesday’s election, but Duel’s strategist has called Grider’s comments “slander” and “a lie.”
GUTHRIE, OK

