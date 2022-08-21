Read full article on original website
Related
nondoc.com
GOP Runoff: Calvey beats Gieger for Oklahoma County DA nomination
After finishing just shy of winning the Republican nomination for Oklahoma County district attorney outright in June’s primary, Kevin Calvey secured the GOP nomination in Tuesday’s runoff, ending a contentious summer-long race against Gayland Gieger and propelling him toward a November showdown with Democrat Vicki Behenna. Calvey received...
nondoc.com
‘Be patient’: Edmond State of the City talk touts infrastructure projects
During opening remarks of the Edmond Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 State of the City event today, Ward 2 Councilman Josh Moore joked that the city’s traffic department asked him to announce road closures for the next year, which he said would take three hours. Edmond Mayor Darrell Davis...
nondoc.com
HD 31 runoff: Sketchy ads, dark money and a Stitt endorsement
In Guthrie’s House District 31, Republican runoff candidate Karmin Grider says she has been the target of attack ads that she claims are created by the strategist of her opponent, Collin Duel. Neither candidate agreed to conduct an interview for this article ahead of Tuesday’s election, but Duel’s strategist has called Grider’s comments “slander” and “a lie.”
Comments / 0