Jameson Fajardo ranks 6,753rd in Boys' 14 bracket in week ending Aug. 13

Hinsdale tennis player Jameson Fajardo is ranked 6,753rd in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Aug. 13. They had 59 total points, split between 58 single points and 6 double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
HINSDALE, IL
The Driver's Side" -- News From The Motorist's Perspective

Compiled by Otto Mobile Your transportation related headlines for Wednesday, August 24th 2022 CHICAGO, CHICAGOLAND, ILLINOIS HEADLINES DRIVER ALERT: Incompetent Management Of CTA Project Will Close Streets In Uptown - Uptown Update DRIVER ALERT: WEEKEND STREET FESTIVALS - WATCH... Posted in:. Places:. 05:23. Illinois U.S. Rep Robin Kelly: "This Thursday...
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Oklahoma investor buying two distressed suburban Chicago hotels

Mark Beffort with the Hilton Orrington in Evanston and Westin Chicago Northwest in Itasca (Newmark, Tripadvisor) A real estate investor from Oklahoma is buying two distressed hotels in the Chicago suburbs on a bet that the lodging industry is on the post-pandemic upswing. A venture... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
EVANSTON, IL
spotonillinois.com

Manteno weekly recap of home sales during week ending Aug. 6

Robin Kelly tweeted the following: "This Thursday my team will be hosting mobile office hours in Chicago Heights. Stop by if you need assistance with an issue you're experiencing with a federal agency, like help securing VA benefits or obtaining your passport. I hope you can make...
CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL
Demmer joins Bishop On Air for interview: 'IL families deserve a watchdog who will fight for them'

There were 11 reported residential sales in DeKalb County in the week ending Aug. 6, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $230,000 and the median property tax bill was $5,071 for the previous year. 220 DEWEY St.Somonauk$237,000Property Tax (2020): $5,071.06Effective... Posted in:. Places:. 06:58. 06:58. 06:58. 06:58. 05:59.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
Teen Gunned Down in South Side Alley, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was gunned down in an alley on the city's South Side. According to authorities, the teen was in an alley in the 8700 block of South Wabash at approximately 4:48 p.m. when he was shot multiple times by an unknown assailant....
CHICAGO, IL
What is the Difference Between Quarantine and Isolation? Chicago's Top Doctor Explains

With COVID guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changing once again, there's one important distinction health experts want people to know. The CDC changed its recommendations last week, releasing new quarantine guidance, among other things. Chicago's... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 21:53. 21:52. 21:49.
CHICAGO, IL
Top 10 Joliet, Illinois home sales for July 2022

These are the top 10 home sales for Joliet, Illinois in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In July 2022, there were 11 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $330,000 in Joliet. Top 10 home sales in Joliet for July 2022BuyerAddressSale PriceZachary and Monica Roberts7304...
JOLIET, IL

