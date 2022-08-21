Read full article on original website
In August, some individuals are going to be receiving rebates of up to $750. Due to inflation continuing to rise across the US, more and more states are giving money back to their residents. They're doing this in the form of supplemental tax refunds as well as stimulus checks.
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares gained Thursday as Wall Street and global markets wait for a highly anticipated speech from the U.S. Federal Reserve chair about interest rates at the end of the week. Benchmarks rose in Japan, Australia, South Korea and China. Trading was temporarily delayed in Hong Kong for a storm. Market watchers say share prices are likely to sway for some time, regardless of whether the focus is on controlling inflation or recession risks. In Asia, a wait-and-see mood has set in during recent sessions, as markets wait for signs from the Fed. “Market participants may want to see a more consistent recovery as a gauge of policy success before confidence is lifted,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore.
