Anne Heche's 'Call Me Crazy' books selling for hundreds of dollars following her death

 4 days ago

The tragic death of actress Anne Heche has sent fans scrambling to find copies of her autobiography.

However, her book "Call Me Crazy" - which was originally published in September 2001 - has been out of print for years.

Copies of the book currently on sale on Amazon have been rebranded as collectibles.

The memoir details Heche's lifelong battles and copies are now reportedly selling for prices ranging from $300 to $950.

Heche, whose dramatic Hollywood rise in the 1990s and accomplished career contrasted with personal chapters of turmoil, died of injuries from a fiery car crash in Mar Vista. She was 53.

It's unclear if she was working on another book before her death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Related
Page Six

Anne Heche’s son reveals significance of actress’ final resting place

Anne Heche’s sons know that their mom would have loved where they chose to bury her remains after she died following a fiery car crash. Homer Laffoon, 20, detailed in a statement shared with Page Six the reason he and his brother, Atlas Tupper, 13, chose the Hollywood Forever Cemetery as Heche’s last resting place. “My brother Atlas and I want to thank Tyler, Noelle and all the amazing people at Hollywood Forever for their kindness, compassion and generosity of spirit,” the statement read. “We are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her; it’s beautiful, serene and...
Anne Heche
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Us Weekly

Anne Heche’s 2001 Memoir ‘Call Me Crazy’ Is Selling for Hundreds After Her Tragic Car Accident, Death

In memoriam. Anne Heche’s death following a fiery car crash has fostered a renewed interest in her book, Call Me Crazy — and the price point is steep. The late star’s 2001 memoir, which detailed her mental health journey, childhood abuse and high-profile relationship with Ellen DeGeneres, is listed for $749 by one Amazon reseller. […]
Popculture

Charlie Hunnam's First TV Show Since 'Sons of Anarchy' Ended Reveals First Look

Apple TV+ finally announced a premiere date for Shantaram, Charlie Hunnam's first series since Sons of Anarchy ended in 2014. The show has been in the works for years and faced multiple hurdles during production, from switching showrunners to COVID delays. Shantaram will debut on Friday, Oct. 14, with each episode released weekly through Dec. 16. Apple TV+ also shared the first photo of Hunnam in the series.
