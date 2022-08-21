ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

What is behind Gen Z’s Elf Bar obsession?

By Ellie Muir
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K6VOV_0hPIonE600

Enter a UK nightclub tonight and you will find yourself surrounded by an inescapable cloud of fruity smoke. This candied plume of vapour comes from an Elf Bar , Gen Z’s newest accessory. The Elf Bar is a new, pre-filled disposable vape device that’s slimmer and more compact than a normal e-cigarette . In windows of discount phone shops and off licences and sold inside nightclubs and supermarkets, the hot pink, neon yellow and red-berry pens are neatly lined up in colour order like a fresh packet of Crayolas. They’re clutched in the hands of teenagers right the way through to young professionals, pulled out of bum bags at raves or perched on the table at after-work drinks.

On TikTok, young people are selling DIY Elf Bar holders, or reviewing each of the brand’s 28 flavours as though they’re critiquing a meal at a Michelin-star restaurant. One user ( @ishaq_jpeg ) even makes cocktail recipes inspired by the most popular Elf Bar flavours. The popularity of disposable vapes has soared in the last 12 months, according to Dan Judd, head of digital for Vape Superstore, one of the leading online vape suppliers in the UK. “Elf Bar sales have grown exponentially, with around a 450 per cent increase in the last six months,” he says. “We have also seen a new type of customer who is only buying disposable devices.”

Elf Bars are manufactured in China, the base of their headquarters, and first launched in 2018. Classic flavours include “blue razz lemonade”, “kiwi passionfruit guava” and “blueberry sour raspberry” – all of which have been turned into TikTok cocktails. The most popular pen, the Elf Bar 600, is disposable and comes pre-filled with 20mg of nicotine salt liquid infused into the flavoured e-liquid. They last for around 600 puffs per bar, with prices starting as low as £4.95 on Vape Superstore, or five bars for £20. In comparison, a 20-pack of Benson and Hedges is more than double the price and arrives with 24mg of nicotine per pack. Both contain a similar amount of nicotine – it just depends on how quickly a smoker can get through them.

Until the Elf Bar appeared on the UK market, vaping was most associated among young people with Ethan Bradberry, a character from the viral comedy sketch video Vape Nation . In the clip, first posted on YouTube in 2016, comedian Ethan Klein walks around New York City parodying vapers. From here, the archetype of the “vape bro” was rapidly turned into a meme, vaping becoming a universally recognised code for the ridiculously uncool. When the meme trended in 2016, anyone who held an e-cigarette between their fingers or blew a vape ring would be scoffed at – much in the same way that “Crypto Bros” are currently recoiled at in 2022. Now, though, Elf Bar users shamelessly flood nightclub smoking areas and proudly announce their favourite flavours to strangers. It’s almost as if vaping has been shed of its “vape bro” connotations, taken on by a generation adopting the snazzier, sleeker bars.

“Part of the allure of disposable Elf Bar products is a combination of the wide availability, the cheapness and portability of the product, and the fact that it’s easily shareable,” says Hazel Cheeseman, deputy chief executive of Action on Smoking Health (ASH).

The allure is attracting even non-smokers. Ali, a 22-year-old King’s College London dentistry student, says he never flirted with the idea of smoking cigarettes but found himself drawn to Elf Bars last year when he first started seeing them in shops. “There are just loads of colours and you get excited with all the different flavours,” he says over the phone, his Elf Bar crackling down the line as he takes a deep inhale in between sentences. “It’s a pastime. I roll over in bed and my Elf Bar is there. It’s just convenient.”

Ali says that he and his friends try new flavours together, and even different disposable brands like Elux. “I never used to see that many people with Elf Bars, but now I’ll leave the house where I live in north London and see everyone using them,” he says. For Nirvana Henry, 21, who works at a Soho House members club, it’s the convenience of being able to vape indoors or at a nightclub that won her over. And not having to smell of cigarette smoke afterwards. “I vape when I’m getting ready for my day, walking to work, or at the pub or club.” Maybe the allure is just that simple – Elf Bars slot neatly into the lives of young people. Plus they taste good.

In 2003, electronic cigarettes were developed in Beijing by pharmacist and inventor Hon Lik as an alternative to conventional smoking, and emerged on the UK market in 2007. Cheeseman says that the products have fulfilled their intended purpose. “Vapes have helped thousands of people stop smoking,” she says. “Vaping is substantially less harmful than smoking and electronic cigarettes have a very important public health role to play.”

Gillian Golden, CEO of the Independent British Vape Trade Association (IBVTA) concurs with this view. “Disposable vapes have enabled a very large number of adult smokers to break the habit of smoking. We’ve seen that over the last 18 months, and it’s one of the reasons we’ve seen one of the lowest smoking rates ever in this country.” But Golden remains sceptical about the disposable nature of the Elf Bar and similar single-use products – like the Elf Bar’s clunkier sibling, the Geek Bar. “There are cheaper ways to vape with a rechargeable and refillable device that’s better for the planet,” she says. Those are products like the Innokin EQ FLTR that come with 100 per cent biodegradable filter tips, or e-cigarette products with longer battery life, like the Aspire Pockex.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u616p_0hPIonE600

Vaping, though, is as un-chic as it was when Ethan Bradberry paraded around New York City – it’s just that Gen Z-ers are happily embracing the tackiness (and the flaws) of the devices. Vapes fail to replicate the elegance of smoking a cigarette. Remember Scarlett Johansson effortlessly lighting up in Match Point , and perching the vessel on her pursed lips? You won’t get that here. With their brightly coloured, highlighter pen aesthetic, Elf Bars just don’t conjure the same suave. Gen Z vapers know it. They’re aware that smoking something that resembles a stationary item is wildly inelegant. They’re aware that it’s excessive to buy multiple Bars each week. They’re aware that the Elf Bar’s long-term effects are still hazy. They adopt it proudly, though, even if slightly ironically.

The EU is currently trying to place a ban on flavoured vapes , while the 18+ devices are finding their way into the hands of children . But Gen Z’s nihilistic embrace of Elf Bars has transformed vaping from one of the most heavily derided ways to pass time into an essential accessory. Even non-smokers are joining in. But behind the popularity of the pens, vapers are slowly beginning to question their fixation. Ali, along with his group of friends who similarly love Elf Bars, have all been trying to break away from the habit, but keep getting lured back by new flavours. “The scary thing about Elf Bars is because it’s a new craze, we don’t even know about the long-term effects,” he says, inquisitively.

Though it’s not entirely clear whether Ali’s trying to convince me or himself, he sounds determined to ditch the disposable vape and shift his lifestyle. “I know that I can and will quit when I want to.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic

Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis.William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.The duke and duchess will retain their 20-room Kensington Palace apartment as their official working residence, and also have the 10-bedroom Anmer Hall country mansion near Sandringham and a three-bedroom holiday cottage, Tam-Na-Ghar, on the Balmoral estate.Graham Smith, chief...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

British man forced to spend dream Mexico holiday alone after girlfriend deported over visa mix-up

A British man was forced to spend his dream holiday to Mexico alone after his Brazilian girlfriend was deported over a visa mix-up.Scott Kinghorn, 32, and partner Thallise Marciano, 29, splashed out £2,500 on the trip of a lifetime.But their holiday plans were left in tatters when Mr Kinghorn became separated from Ms Marciano.She is a Brazilian national and was therefore required to apply for a separate visa to gain entry to Mexico.But Mr Kinghorn claims they were not told this by the booking agent – meaning he was left stranded in Mexico for a week while Ms Marciano was...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

‘Everyone was in tears’: Meghan Markle says she had to continue royal tour after baby Archie narrowly escaped bedroom fire

Meghan Markle has revealed that her son Archie’s bedroom caught fire while she and her husband Prince Harry were on tour in South Africa. In the premiere episode of her Archetypes podcast, the Duchess of Sussex was joined by her friend, tennis star Serena Williams. At one point in their discussion, they touched upon the expectations of keeping a calm public appearance amid struggles in their personal lives.Markle went into an anecdote from 2019, when she and Harry visited Nyanga township in South Africa as part of their royal duties. Soon after landing in the country, they left four-month-old...
TENNIS
The Independent

Kim Kardashian robber blames ‘showy’ star for Paris heist: ‘She was throwing money away, I was there to collect it’

One of the men arrested for the 2016 Paris hotel robbery of Kim Kardashian has spoken out about the infamous heist, declaring he feels no guilt for the crime.In October 2016, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was bound, gagged and held at gunpoint by a group of masked robbers at her temporary residence in Paris when the thieves stole almost $10m worth of jewelry they had spotted on social media.In a new interview with VICE News, Yunis Abbas – one of the sixteen people arrested for the attack – shared details about the heist and insisted he...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Hon Lik
The Independent

Former flight attendant reveals the five things she’d never do on a plane

A former flight attendant has revealed a list of five things that she would never do on a plane.On TikTok, Kat Kamalani frequently shares travelling tips. In a recent video, she shared a range of things that she would ultimately avoid doing anytime she’s on a flight. For example, she said that she would “never get on an airplane without bringing snacks” since “you never know what could happen”.Her second rule is that she “would never drink the hot water” on a plane, which ultimately eliminates coffee and tea as beverage options. She also noted that she posted a...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

House of the Dragon showrunner says they showed birth scene to ‘many’ women to see if it was too gruesome

House of the Dragon showed from the off that it would not shy away from gratuitous violence, just like its predecessor, Game of Thrones.The new HBO series’ first episode aired Monday (22 August) featuring a bloody jousting scene and a birth scene that left viewers reeling.Speaking at a roundtable attended by Insider and other news outlets, showrunner Miguel Sapochnik said his team asked “as many women as possible” if the birthing scene was too violent.“We did make a point of showing it to as many women as possible and asked the very question: ‘Was this too violent for you?’”...
TV SERIES
The Independent

British pilot, 17, seconds from Pacific Ocean disaster during world-record bid

A teenage pilot attempting to be the youngest to fly the globe solo has revealed the “hairy moment” he cheated death on an abandoned Pacific Ocean island.Mack Rutherford took off from Sofia, Bulgaria, on March 23 this year and flew to Italy and Greece, before navigating Asia, Africa, the US, and two oceans.The 17-year-old made his first return to England on Monday, touching down at London’s Biggin Hill airport having visited Scotland last weekend.The British-Belgian teenager is in the final stages of his journey back to Sofia, where his key sponsor is based, and he hopes to arrive on August...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

New shows like Dated & Related aren’t for hopeless romantics – they’re for humiliation junkies

Hot & Spicy Balls” – that’s the charming title of the first episode of the new Hulu dating series Hotties. Two couples, each on a blind date, are asked to cook (meat)balls in a cramped food truck parked in the baking California desert. While they’re at it, the couples ingest increasingly spicy foods so red-hot that one contestant actually vomits. “This isn’t just another dating show or a cooking competition,” boasts the host, as though she has some secret reason to believe I am sick of those things. “We Frankenstein-ed them together to create a brand-new beast.” Who says romance...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoking Ban#Quit Smoking#Food Drink#Gen Z S Elf Bar#The Elf Bar#Tiktok#Diy Elf Bar#Michelin
The Independent

Bright and beautiful: How to do dopamine dressing with jewellery

The concept of dopamine dressing came to prominence at the height of the pandemic – when happiness hacks were needed more than ever – and it isn’t just a trend, it’s a way of life.The theory goes that when you wear bright colours, dopamine is produced in your brain, which can lift your mood.Now, the cheerful aesthetic has moved into the world of jewellery, and after years of delicate gold and silver dominating the fashion landscape, designers are thrilled to be a bit more playful. View this post on Instagram ...
APPAREL
The Independent

Some like it hot: Eating spicy in China's WWII shelters

The city of Chongqing, dubbed one of China's four “furnace” cities, is known for both soaring temperatures and spicy cuisine — notably its hotpot, a peppery bubbling tabletop broth into which diners dunk bite-size pieces of food to cook and eat.The inland metropolis on the Yangtze River has the perfect escape to enjoy hotpot, even in what has been a summer of unusually stifling heat: World War II-era air raid shelters, converted into restaurants, where the temperature is naturally cooler.Locals call it “cave hotpot.”Chongqing was the temporary capital of China during World War II, as a Japanese invasion drove...
CHINA
The Independent

Facebook, Twitter, others crack down on covert pro-US social media influence campaigns abroad

Researchers have cracked down on a covert social media influence campaign on Facebook, Twitter, and other platforms that promoted US foreign policy interests abroad.The crackdown marks the first time a covert influence operation promoting US interests abroad has been discovered and taken down by social media platforms, say researchers from the Stanford Internet Observatory and research company Graphika.“Our joint investigation found an interconnected web of accounts on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and five other social media platforms that used deceptive tactics to promote pro-western narratives in the Middle East and Central Asia,” they wrote in a report published on Wednesday.The...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
China
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Vietnam War photographer Tim Page dies in Australia at 78

Legendary Vietnam War photographer, writer and counter-culture documenter Tim Page died Wednesday at his Australian home. He was 78 years old.The British-born, self-taught photographer died of liver cancer with friends at his bedside at his rural home at Fernmount in New South Wales state, friends posted on social media.Ben Bohane, an Australian friend and fellow photojournalist, described Page as one of the world’s great war photographers as well as a “real humanist.”“He always said that it was more important to be a decent human being than a great photographer. So his humanism, through his photojournalism, really shone through,” Bohane...
WORLD
The Independent

BBC licence fee review ‘feels like massive red herring to attack broadcaster’

Government plans to replace the BBC licence fee are a “massive red herring” to attack the broadcaster, according to a production company boss.Jon Thoday, the joint founder and co-executive chairman of Avalon, which produces shows such as Channel 4’s Taskmaster, was among a panel of leading production figures who discussed the future of the BBC’s funding model at the Edinburgh TV Festival.He also expressed why a subscription model is not an appropriate alternative to the licence fee.The fact is that most people can't afford lots of subscriptions and most people want free TV and they always will doJon ThodayReflecting on...
U.K.
The Independent

Priti Patel unveils plan to curb numbers of Albanians in migrant crossings

Albanian police could be brought to the UK to observe migrant arrivals and pass on intelligence in a bid to tackle Channel crossings.The plan, part of a deal struck between Home Secretary Priti Patel and the Albanian government, may see officers taken to the Kent coast to be present while migrants are processed and assist UK authorities with information, the Home Office said.But it is yet to be confirmed when this could take effect.The move comes amid reports of growing numbers of people from the south-eastern European country making the journey from France.Government officials believe around 60% of migrants making...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

LaTisha Chong: Iconic hairstylist behind Serena Williams’ September Vogue cover dies at 32

LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more stars among her exclusive clientele, has died at the age of 32.Chong died on 19 July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, Vogue magazine reported.She was responsible for the hair styling of Williams’ cover on Vogue’s September issue where the famed tennis star announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport.Chong was also renowned for producing looks for star-studded names such as actor Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

How are GCSEs graded across the UK?

Students are receiving GCSE results on Thursday, having sat exams for the first time in two years due to the pandemic.Grading is different in England, compared with Northern Ireland and Wales.In England, traditional A* to G grades were replaced in recent years with a 9 to 1 system, with 9 being the highest mark.In general, a grade 7-9 is roughly equivalent to A-A*, while a grade 4 and above is roughly equivalent to a C and above.Traditional A*-G grades are still used in Northern Ireland and Wales.Similar to the pattern with A-level results, published last week, it is expected that results will drop below last year, but remain above those from 2019.This year, exams were graded more generously in a bid to provide a safety net for students in the move back towards pre-pandemic arrangements. Read More Rishi Sunak says someone has taught him to use a contactless bank cardReport shows oil giant Shell received £100m from UK taxpayer in 2021
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

807K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy