ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ivy Sole: ‘The role I was asked to play of a devout Christian girl was not quite what I was given upon birth’

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06K28s_0hPIomLN00

Ivy Sole has no interest in being mysterious. Other musicians may savour secrecy in their work, but Sole – real name Taylor C McLendon – bares all. The Charlotte-born, Philadelphia-bred rapper writes lyrics that feast on the intimate details of their life, past and present. At any given time, McLendon wants you to know exactly what it was like; exactly how it felt. Even when that feeling was awful. “I want the listener to understand,” they say down the line from their home in Philadelphia. As if illustrating their fondness for clarity, McLendon speaks slowly and is prone to taking long pauses before an answer.

Their songwriting is a dense mix of memoir, social commentary, and soul-searching. “I’m the third born and first to survive,” they rap on the mellow track “Reincarnate”. “Little sister, a Pisces / she taught me how to survive.” Their sound is a polychromatic journey through soulful R&B and gospel-inflected alt-rap – a call-back to foregone greats like D’Angelo, and McLendon’s peers such as Noname and Jamila Woods. Meanwhile, the cadence and conviction of their delivery packs the punch of their spoken word roots. Candid is McLendon’s third studio album. The title suggests a singer who, with two releases already under their belt, is ready to get real. But “candid” has always been an apt descriptor of McLendon’s work. Even on their 2016 debut Eden there was that signature frankness. But on Candid , they up the ante. On it, they reckons with their history and upbringing: the good, the bad, and everything in between.

As McLendon approaches 30, it feels fitting that Candid was born out of an existential crisis. “I was very confused about why my mother had me, and then came all the questions that come from that: why did you have me with the person you had me with? Why did you have me in the time you had me? I was asking a lot of deeply existential questions, because life is difficult, and I think sometimes in the past I’ve blamed my parents for that difficulty when it wasn’t necessarily fair.” Empathy, they say, is “what the record is about”.

The roots of Candid first began to take shape almost a decade ago, when McLendon was studying marketing at The University of Philadelphia. At the time, they also helped to run a poetry workshop at an adult prison in Philadelphia where there were 15 juvenile offenders serving time among the adults. The experience stuck with her, and the memories bubbled to the surface in 2019 as the idea of police abolition picked up speed, with movements such as Defund the Police gaining traction in the mainstream.

“A lot of people don’t realise that they’re only one to two degrees’ separation from the carceral system,” they explain. For their part, McLendon came to learn that many important people in their life had interactions with prison and the police. “My biological father was in jail before he met my mother. My aunts and uncles have had run-ins with the police. I have a cousin who was violently detained by police. It’s literally in every corner of my family but because of the nature of policing in prisons, it’s not something that’s discussed. It’s not something that’s interrogated.”

Their newfound understanding of these systems helped bring their childhood into clarity. “It makes perfect sense why my upbringing was the way it was. People don’t go to prison and leave prison behind them. Prison ends up being a part of their lives and their behaviours.” Now, they understand why their mum and dad approached parenting the way they did. “There’s no way it wasn’t impacted by carceral logic. Impossible.”

McLendon grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina, but they associate their childhood mostly with a small town outside the city. “Cornfields and churches and gravel roads. That was where my grandmother lived,” they say wistfully. “It was a very specific Black southern experience that I am unbelievably grateful for.” It wasn’t all peachy, though. “My father’s side of the family has always been a complicated situation because of the various traumas they’ve been carrying for years. And the relationship between my mother and father… I would’ve hoped for less chaos between them.” They let a pause sit before reflecting: “But it makes sense there was chaos to begin with.” There’s that empathy.

McLendon attended church three times a week for the entirety of their childhood – which, they laugh, “in retrospect sounds like child abuse but is not”. Wednesdays were for Bible study; Saturdays, volunteering and community building; Sundays, mass. They sang in the choir but, because their church was trying to modernise, didn’t get the “proper, white robe, red sash, swaying gospel experience”. McLendon’s relationship with religion was complicated. On one hand, as a self-confessed nerd, they got “a lot of edification” at church. “There really is no higher calling than to be an educated Christian in the Black south.” But on the other – heavier – hand, they found some of the beliefs to be at odds with their core values. In high school, they joined the North Carolina Youth Council and campaigned for comprehensive sex education beyond abstinence. “I think that moment was the beginning of me moving away from that particular spiritual community.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xBIZ9_0hPIomLN00

Their queerness, too, made their relationship to religion fraught. McLendon now identifies as non-binary and uses she/they pronouns. “I think my queerness and transness have always been present. I would have these very lucid moments of realisation and then immediately shut them down because it was just unbelievably…” – they search for the right word and laughs when they find it – “inconvenient. The role I was being asked to play of a devout Christian girl was not quite what I was given upon birth. I had a very keen understanding of the desires of my heart and what I knew to be myself, but I had no interest in expressing that or embodying it because it was unbelievably inconvenient.”

They counts themselves lucky that their family has accepted who they are. “They’re still working on my transness but it’s not because they don’t believe in being trans, it’s literally just them getting up to speed because they’re old,” they laugh. “They’re really trying to understand where I’m coming from, and I do appreciate that.”

Art as therapy is a well-practised notion – and one McLendon believes in – but they’re careful not to depend on it as their only solace. “I think I relied on songwriting for those purposes in the past because I didn’t have other outlets to process things. I’m very happy to have moved past that as my sole method of feeling.” They look back at their time doing spoken word at college with mixed feelings. “When you’re young especially, people are trying to process what they’re dealing with in their art when, really, I think some of us were in need of real support.” They shrug. “A lot of us just needed to go to therapy.”

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Suzanne Somers Reveals Richard Simmons Was Struggling With Insecurity & 'Heartache' Before His Disappearance

Suzanne Somers is opening up about fellow dancer Richard Simmons' disappearance, explaining in a new documentary that she believes his insecurities may have been to blame."That's not my style, I never make fun of anybody. But that's when I realized a little insecurity has gotten in there," Somers explained of a situation they had while working together. "I liked him. I was always so surprised when he thought I'd make fun of him. But doesn't that show you he's got a heartache? Something's broken inside because he did it. He had it and then let it go."The workout guru, 74,...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Texas church who illegally altered and performed an anti-LGBTQ+ version of ‘Hamilton’ now has to pay damages

Almost a month has passed since the Door McAllen Church in Texas performed an illegal and altered version of the hit Broadway musical, Hamilton. And now, the church has released an official statement after clips of the now-deleted video of the production circulated on social media, and the show’s creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, condemned the performance.
RELIGION
Cheryl E Preston

Juanita Bynum called a hypocrite for criticizing secular music and later dancing to it

A debate has begun regarding secular music and the church. In the Christian faith, one is "saved" by believing that Jesus Christ died for their sins. It is common however for some preachers to address certain behaviors they consider sins and tell congregants they are not really saved if they are guilty of these activities even if they still believe in Christ. One well known preacher just got called on the carpet by Twitter for condemning worldly music only to be seen dancing to it. Juanita Bynum said you cannot be saved and listen to secular music but she is in a video doing just that.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamila Woods
The Independent

Voices: The worst thing about breaking up with someone isn’t missing their presence, but their words

I recently responded to a callout by a writer and fellow journalist on Twitter for the signals (and symbols) of a committed relationship; “the joys and the mundanities” of domestic harmony. Thousands responded with their own unique hallmarks of long-term love: from shared meals and virtual shopping lists to unique holiday traditions; from knowing how someone likes their tea to leaving the tomatoes out of a dish because your partner can’t stand the texture. One person wrote movingly about being widowed at 34 after 10 years with her husband. “The mundane is what you miss the most,” she said....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s family warn killer her smiling face will ‘haunt you for the rest of your days’

The family of Olivia Pratt-Korbel have told her killer that the girl’s photo will “haunt you for the rest of your days”.Her uncle Peter Korbel shared a smiling picture of the 9-year-old on Facebook, writing that the family would “remember this picture of my beautiful niece with happiness and pride ... this tiny cheeky little girl with the Korbel attitude thrown in and then some.”He went on: “But to the scum that’s done this ... this picture is going to haunt you for the rest of your days.”Police are hunting the gunman who shot the 9-year-old as he fired...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

'I Am Jazz' Season 8 Remains In Limbo As Jazz Spends Time With Family In Boston

"I Am Jazz" fans are still hoping for a Season 8, but lead star Jazz Jennings' latest social media post suggests it's not happening yet. On Wednesday, the 21-year-old reality star took to Instagram to share a series of photos featuring her dad Greg, mom Jeanette and brother Sander. The snaps were from their family outing when they watched a baseball game at Fenway Park.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

LaTisha Chong: Iconic hairstylist behind Serena Williams’ September Vogue cover dies at 32

LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more stars among her exclusive clientele, has died at the age of 32.Chong died on 19 July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, Vogue magazine reported.She was responsible for the hair styling of Williams’ cover on Vogue’s September issue where the famed tennis star announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport.Chong was also renowned for producing looks for star-studded names such as actor Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Ivy Sole#Abstinence#Philadelphia
Stereogum

A Composer Breaks Down The Music Theory Behind Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul”

Beyoncé’s hypnotic new single, “Break My Soul,” has topped the Billboard Hot 100, and if pandemic restrictions continue relaxing, you’ll soon experience this ebullient ’90s-inspired house jam on a dance floor near you. It’s is a four-on-the-floor, fastball-down-the-middle club track, threaded with raucous New Orleans bounce chants (courtesy of a Big Freedia sample), and replete with archetypical house production characteristics. Because expertly crafted public relations accompanies everything Beyoncé does, it can be tempting to reflexively dismiss her music as mere ear candy—i.e., alluring sonic confections that lack nutritional value but attain cultural buoyancy due to strategic marketing. However, if you scratch the surface of a song like “Break My Soul,” you may notice some deceptively sophisticated composition techniques. Indeed, this new Beyoncé single might initially sound like it uses only standard house music tropes, but there’s actually some skillful innovation going on. So let’s check it out.
MUSIC
The Independent

Harry Styles reacts to viral rumour that he’s bald and wears a wig

Harry Styles has responded to a bizarre rumour that he is bald.During a recent interview, the singer was asked about the unfounded rumour that his hair was, in fact, a wig and that he’s secretly bald.The conspiracy theory appears to have started after a blind item on social media gossip page Deux Moi claimed an A-list male pop star and occasional actor was secretly balding.Some people on TikTok began making detailed videos inspecting Styles’ hairline, as he fits the description of the post thanks to his roles in Dunkirk and upcoming appearance in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling and...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of the Song “Drink in My Hand” by Eric Church

Songs of Summer Barbecues, Sponsored by Jack Daniel’s. American Songwriter has partnered up with Jack Daniel’s across Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama to identify some favorite Songs of Summer Barbecues. During the series, American Songwriter will be taking a deeper dive into songs that have become as essential to barbecues as grills, good food, and friends. If you’re 21 and older, be sure to make Jack Daniel’s part of your next summer barbecue, and please remember to always drink responsibly!
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Texas church apologises after unauthorised Hamilton musical goes viral

A church in Texas has apologised to Hamilton writer Lin-Manuel Miranda after staging an unauthorised version of the hit musical, featuring rewritten lyrics to include Christian themes. Clips of The Door Christian Fellowship McAllen Church’s alternative rendition of the production began spreading across the internet on 5 August after it was livestreamed for the first time. In the church’s version of the show, all about US founding father Alexander Hamilton, lyric substitutions included the line “Lock up your daughters and horses” becoming “Lock up your secrets and horses”; and “It’s hard to have intercourse over four sets of corsets”...
RELIGION
The Independent

The Independent

807K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy