ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

“Rats as big as cats,” snakes, and a jungle befitting a Tarzan movie, resident complains of City Park overgrowth

By Tomas Murawski
alamancenews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alamancenews.com

Eagle Scout recognized by Burlington city council

Boy scout Darian Vincent Myers is recognized by Burlington’s city council last Tuesday for having recently attained the rank of Eagle. Myers was one of two newly-minted Eagles who were physically present when the council honored the county’s latest crop of new Eagle Scouts at its most recent meeting.
BURLINGTON, NC
alamancenews.com

Tuesday special school board meeting set on naming new high school after violation of N.C. Open Meetings Law

The Alamance-Burlington school board Monday night removed an item from its meeting agenda, ostensibly to ratify the naming of the new high school under construction along NC 119 as “Hawfields High School,” after Alamance News publisher Tom Boney, Jr. said the so-called “community committee” that is making the recommendation had violated the North Carolina Open Meetings Law.
BURLINGTON, NC
alamancenews.com

Court date for sheriff’s daughter on drug charges set for November

Grand jury adds death by distribution indictment, as well as indictments stemming from 2017 break-in The adult daughter of Alamance County’s sheriff Terry Johnson is slated to go to trial this fall on a slew of charges that stem from her alleged sale of fentanyl to a man who died of a drug overdose in September of 2021. Additionally, charges have been added from an unrelated breaking and entering crime from 2017.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy