“Rats as big as cats,” snakes, and a jungle befitting a Tarzan movie, resident complains of City Park overgrowth

Grand jury adds death by distribution indictment, as well as indictments stemming from 2017 break-in The adult daughter of Alamance County’s sheriff Terry Johnson is slated to go to trial this fall on a slew of charges that stem from her alleged sale of fentanyl to a man who died of a drug overdose in September of 2021. Additionally, charges have been added from an unrelated breaking and entering crime from 2017.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO