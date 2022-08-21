Read full article on original website
Greensboro native returns home years later as High Point Animal Hospital Veterinarian
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Some of us share the story of growing up in our hometown, going away to find ourselves through college and jobs, becoming mature adults, and returning back to our childhood neighborhood to settle down. That’s Kathryn Smith’s story. This North Carolina A&T alum is coming...
Guilford College athlete’s death ruled accidental drowning
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The medical examiner’s report has revealed new details after a Guilford College student drowned near the Tuckertown Reservoir in Montgomery County. At about 3:56 p.m. on April 25, emergency crews responded to the Tuckertown Reservoir boat ramp on Highway 49 in Montgomery County after witnesses said 20-year-old Ahmad Brewington jumped off […]
wallstreetwindow.com
Law Enforcement Defense Tactics Training in High Point and Greensboro, North Carolina Launches Classes
The instructors from BJJ High Point work with Law Enforcement School Resource Officers at their Annual convention, teaching Defensive Tactics. BJJ High Point, providing the best quality martial arts and fitness training to children, teens, and adults in the Greensboro, Jamestown, Archdale, High Point, and surrounding Triad Area cities in North Carolina (NC). Tiger Rock Martial Arts offers TaeKwonDo (Karate), Kickboxing, Martial Arts, Fitness, Weight Loss, Self Defense, Mix Martial Arts, and Brazilian JiuJitsu with convenient class schedules. BJJ High Point provides an After-School / Day Camp Enrichment program which specifically helps children with academics, structured activities, martial art classes, to enrich their daily lives inside a safe and sanitized environment. You can find out more about them at www.BJJHighPoint.com.
wfmynews2.com
What's replacing the old Cone Health Women's Hospital, and other Greensboro developments
The project at the site of the hospital is set to cost $90 million. Greensboro business leaders met to discuss development all over the city.
Apartment complex to replace former Cone Women and Children’s Hospital in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The former Cone Health Women and Children’s Hospital on Green Valley Road was a site of many firsts for the City of Greensboro. For decades, it was the state’s only women’s hospital. Then in 2020, it became North Carolina’s only COVID-19 treatment center. Developers with Deep River Partners of Greensboro are […]
streetfoodblog.com
Former Smith Avenue Diner Proprietor Opens New Eatery and Market
The brand new restaurant brings one thing “not your extraordinary” to Greensboro, with rustic European structure and décor together with an eclectic menu of old-world sandwiches and fashionable favorites. The menu will not be your extraordinary, with classes, resembling “In-Between” sandwich choices; BeSide menu of assorted aspect dishes; a GCP each day grilled cheese creations; The Toss menu of traditional salads with a contemporary twist; The Ladle menu of house- made soups, together with the very fashionable New Orleans-style file’ gumbo that was a favourite at their iconic Smith Avenue Diner; and The Candy Spot, each day candy treats from the GCP kitchen. GCP may even supply bottled and canned drinks.
WXII 12
Daughter of Winston-Salem woman who was set on fire by son speaks out
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Seventy-two-year-old mother, Joanna Parker, died Monday after she was set on fire by her son, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The Winston-Salem Police Department said they received a report Monday of a woman on fire at a house on Lyons Street. Police said the woman’s son, James Parker, became upset and poured gasoline on her while she was on the porch. He then set her on fire, according to police. The woman was taken to the hospital early Monday morning but later died.
3rd brother of men accused of killing Wake Deputy Ned Byrd charged with ammo offense; 2nd brother appears in court
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WNCN) -- A third brother of the two men charged with killing a Wake County deputy was arraigned in federal court Wednesday with his brother, Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo.
WXII 12
81-year-old woman with dementia missing in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing High Point woman. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. High Point police said 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins was last seen on Wednesday morning around 1:30 a.m. They said she was last seen in the area of Blockhouse Court. She was wearing blue pajamas and slippers.
‘Walk by faith, not by sight’: Reidsville baby born with no eyes
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Tate Walker’s introduction into the world did not come easy. On Dec. 5, 2021, parents Jahavier and Ryan Walker realized it was time to go to the hospital for the birth of their first child, but Tate’s actual entrance did not come until after he’d been in the birth canal for […]
alamancenews.com
Tuesday special school board meeting set on naming new high school after violation of N.C. Open Meetings Law
The Alamance-Burlington school board Monday night removed an item from its meeting agenda, ostensibly to ratify the naming of the new high school under construction along NC 119 as “Hawfields High School,” after Alamance News publisher Tom Boney, Jr. said the so-called “community committee” that is making the recommendation had violated the North Carolina Open Meetings Law.
My Fox 8
Beautiful jewelry with a great story that’s Made in North Carolina!
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A beautiful piece of jewelry is a real find, and one that has a great story is even better. One artist named her business after her studio: she calls it 1515 Studio Out Back. Brad Jones found out more about the place and the...
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools unveils new security protocols to ease students’ anxiety for return to campus
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — In the last six days of the summer vacation, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School has begun to put the final touches on new security technology and protocols that will be in place across the district to make students and their parents feel safer and more secure the moment they step onto campus. […]
Suspect charged in Garden Club Street shooting, High Point police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after another man was shot and killed in High Point. According to High Point Police, they responded to Garden Club Street around 1:30 p.m. Monday and found Terrance J. Parms, 32, dead from a gunshot wound. Police say that they have arrested and charged Marcus […]
Alleged gas thief returns to station 3rd time, has ‘medical event’ when confronted by Randolph County deputy
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is accused of stealing a thousand gallons of gas from a gas station. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the Handy Hugo gas station on US 64 in Asheboro about a theft in progress on July 9. When deputies got to the gas station, they […]
Cleaning crews set to remove mold from Guilford County jail
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Cleaning crews will spend the next two months removing mold from inside the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro. Ten newly released testing results reveal the extent of the problem and the time-consuming removal process in the 10-year-old facility. Environmental experts found two types of molds around the housing units and […]
Deadly officer-involved shooting in Greensboro was 8th in Triad in past 2 years
When a Greensboro Police officer on Sunday night shot and killed a fleeing suspect, this was at least the second time this month law enforcement officers in the Piedmont Triad had used deadly force to end a confrontation that had turned violent.
WRAL
A Wake County woman nearly homeless was looking for someone to take her cats. She ended up finding months-long support from an unlikely source
Wake County resident Juwanda Jones carries four photos on her keychain — two of her children, and two of her cats. "My heart has been through a whole lot," Jones said. She lost her son Deonte, 7, and daughter Tamara, 8, just before Christmas in 2003. "I haven't truly...
Teen shot in Greensboro on Baker Road dies, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen who was shot last week has died in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 8:09 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 200 block of Baker Road when they were told bout a shooting. Officers found a gunshot victim, later identified as a 14-year-old, with […]
Drones searching for High Point woman seen on doorbell cameras with blood on face
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are worried about a missing woman who they said may be injured. They issued a Silver Alert on Wednesday for 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins. She went missing around 1:30 a.m. and has severe dementia. Drones, bikes, ATV's, boats and bloodhounds are being used...
