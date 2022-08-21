ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

WAVY News 10

Guilford College athlete’s death ruled accidental drowning

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The medical examiner’s report has revealed new details after a Guilford College student drowned near the Tuckertown Reservoir in Montgomery County. At about 3:56 p.m. on April 25, emergency crews responded to the Tuckertown Reservoir boat ramp on Highway 49 in Montgomery County after witnesses said 20-year-old Ahmad Brewington jumped off […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Law Enforcement Defense Tactics Training in High Point and Greensboro, North Carolina Launches Classes

The instructors from BJJ High Point work with Law Enforcement School Resource Officers at their Annual convention, teaching Defensive Tactics. BJJ High Point, providing the best quality martial arts and fitness training to children, teens, and adults in the Greensboro, Jamestown, Archdale, High Point, and surrounding Triad Area cities in North Carolina (NC). Tiger Rock Martial Arts offers TaeKwonDo (Karate), Kickboxing, Martial Arts, Fitness, Weight Loss, Self Defense, Mix Martial Arts, and Brazilian JiuJitsu with convenient class schedules. BJJ High Point provides an After-School / Day Camp Enrichment program which specifically helps children with academics, structured activities, martial art classes, to enrich their daily lives inside a safe and sanitized environment. You can find out more about them at www.BJJHighPoint.com.
GREENSBORO, NC
Altamahaw, NC
Burlington, NC
Burlington, NC
streetfoodblog.com

Former Smith Avenue Diner Proprietor Opens New Eatery and Market

The brand new restaurant brings one thing “not your extraordinary” to Greensboro, with rustic European structure and décor together with an eclectic menu of old-world sandwiches and fashionable favorites. The menu will not be your extraordinary, with classes, resembling “In-Between” sandwich choices; BeSide menu of assorted aspect dishes; a GCP each day grilled cheese creations; The Toss menu of traditional salads with a contemporary twist; The Ladle menu of house- made soups, together with the very fashionable New Orleans-style file’ gumbo that was a favourite at their iconic Smith Avenue Diner; and The Candy Spot, each day candy treats from the GCP kitchen. GCP may even supply bottled and canned drinks.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Daughter of Winston-Salem woman who was set on fire by son speaks out

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Seventy-two-year-old mother, Joanna Parker, died Monday after she was set on fire by her son, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The Winston-Salem Police Department said they received a report Monday of a woman on fire at a house on Lyons Street. Police said the woman’s son, James Parker, became upset and poured gasoline on her while she was on the porch. He then set her on fire, according to police. The woman was taken to the hospital early Monday morning but later died.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

81-year-old woman with dementia missing in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing High Point woman. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. High Point police said 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins was last seen on Wednesday morning around 1:30 a.m. They said she was last seen in the area of Blockhouse Court. She was wearing blue pajamas and slippers.
HIGH POINT, NC
alamancenews.com

Tuesday special school board meeting set on naming new high school after violation of N.C. Open Meetings Law

The Alamance-Burlington school board Monday night removed an item from its meeting agenda, ostensibly to ratify the naming of the new high school under construction along NC 119 as “Hawfields High School,” after Alamance News publisher Tom Boney, Jr. said the so-called “community committee” that is making the recommendation had violated the North Carolina Open Meetings Law.
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Cleaning crews set to remove mold from Guilford County jail

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Cleaning crews will spend the next two months removing mold from inside the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro.   Ten newly released testing results reveal the extent of the problem and the time-consuming removal process in the 10-year-old facility.  Environmental experts found two types of molds around the housing units and […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Teen shot in Greensboro on Baker Road dies, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen who was shot last week has died in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 8:09 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 200 block of Baker Road when they were told bout a shooting. Officers found a gunshot victim, later identified as a 14-year-old, with […]
GREENSBORO, NC

