Graham, NC

wschronicle.com

Carter G. Woodson School Board announces administrative changes and open student enrollment

In October 2022 Carter G. Woodson School (CGWS), located at 437 Goldfloss St., will celebrate 26 years of serving the families of the Piedmont Triad. CGWS is a K-12 tuition-free charter school of choice serving an average of 450 students. The Board of Directors of CGWS announces the departure of its school director, Benjamin Harris, Esq., effective July 29. Mr. Harris has been with the school for ten years serving as a high school history and English teacher, a lead coach of the Mock Trial program, and a representative in the school’s Study Abroad program. He served as the assistant school director for two years and school executive director for the past three years. Mr. Harris oversaw the expansion of the school’s urban farm, establishment of a robotics program, and other structural developments.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
thestokesnews.com

Danbury couple celebrates 70 years of marriage

Willis and Jeannette Overby’s wedding photo on display at their 7oth wedding anniversary celebration. (Submitted Photo) The cake at Willis and Jeannette Overby’s 70th wedding anniversary celebration. (Submitted Photo) On Aug. 14, 63 people gathered at the Snow Hill Methodist Church in Danbury to celebrate 70 years of...
DANBURY, NC
alamancenews.com

Tuesday special school board meeting set on naming new high school after violation of N.C. Open Meetings Law

The Alamance-Burlington school board Monday night removed an item from its meeting agenda, ostensibly to ratify the naming of the new high school under construction along NC 119 as “Hawfields High School,” after Alamance News publisher Tom Boney, Jr. said the so-called “community committee” that is making the recommendation had violated the North Carolina Open Meetings Law.
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools release new code of conduct

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools leaders unveiled a new code of character, conduct and support on Wednesday ahead of the new academic year.  District leaders have removed language they believed was subjective like “disrespect” and “subordination” from the previous code.  Superintendent Tricia McManus said the foundation of this code is based on inclusive relationships and […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
My Fox 8

PEAK Adventures gives Guilford County students a chance for hard work

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — You may have heard the saying “hard work never hurt anyone one.”. One group of local students is proving hard work can lead to great things for the community and valuable experience for their lives. The work hasn’t been easy, but it has paid off for everyone. The students have built five outdoor classrooms for Guilford County Schools and a tiny house that will go to a homeless veteran.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
thestokesnews.com

The Palmetto shows movies once again

The Palmetto Theatre photographed many years ago. (Submitted Photo) The original projectors in the Palmetto Theatre. Movie posters from the Palmetto’s first run as a movie theater in the 50s and 60s. (Submitted Photo) Durward Bennett photographed inside the Palmetto. (Photo by Dennis Tuttle/5editorial) The Palmetto Theatre in Walnut...
WALNUT COVE, NC
FOX8 News

Mark Robinson’s memoir: A possible bid for governor, educational changes and more views about women

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro native Mark Robinson, North Carolina’s lieutenant governor and the highest elected Republican in the state, is about to publish a new memoir that details his views about his political future, public education, abortion, gay rights and how women conduct themselves. Those are the insights gleaned by WRAL.com, which received an […]
GREENSBORO, NC
#K12#Highschool#Graham High School Class#Rock Perry
High Point University

Record Enrollment, Campus Housing Expansion Set Tone for New Year at HPU

Record Enrollment, Campus Housing Expansion Set Tone for New Year at HPU. High Point University continues its extraordinary growth with numerous milestones as it kicks off a new academic year. New students and their families filled the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center for the opening Convocation for the Class of 2026 students.
HIGH POINT, NC
mebaneenterprise.com

EMT, local musician wins music award in Atlanta

Aaron Carter had all of his bases covered for his trip to the International Singer/Songwriter Association awards ceremony in Atlanta. Transportation plans set, he got a new suit, acceptance speech for just in case, and the skills to help himself out should he get hurt in the excitement of winning an award.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
streetfoodblog.com

Former Smith Avenue Diner Proprietor Opens New Eatery and Market

The brand new restaurant brings one thing “not your extraordinary” to Greensboro, with rustic European structure and décor together with an eclectic menu of old-world sandwiches and fashionable favorites. The menu will not be your extraordinary, with classes, resembling “In-Between” sandwich choices; BeSide menu of assorted aspect dishes; a GCP each day grilled cheese creations; The Toss menu of traditional salads with a contemporary twist; The Ladle menu of house- made soups, together with the very fashionable New Orleans-style file’ gumbo that was a favourite at their iconic Smith Avenue Diner; and The Candy Spot, each day candy treats from the GCP kitchen. GCP may even supply bottled and canned drinks.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Central Carolina Fair returns to Greensboro!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s that time of year again for all things cotton candy, funnel cakes, rides and of course fair games!. The Central Carolina Fair will once again return to Greensboro. The fair begins Friday, Sept. 9 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. The fair will feature an...
GREENSBORO, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University President Connie Book discusses tuition increase, campus growth

Connie Book, Elon University’s ninth and first female president, began her role in 2018. Since she began her presidency, Book said the world has experienced a number of obstacles, including infectious disease outbreaks, social movements and international conflict. Book sat down with Elon News Network before the beginning of...
ELON, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
THOMASVILLE, NC

