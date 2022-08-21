Read full article on original website
Cutting Flight Time In Half With Boom Supersonic's Overture Aircraft!InyerselfGreensboro, NC
A man who won the lottery after being desperate for change for the laundry machinesKath LeeDurham, NC
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina AndrasThomasville, NC
Durham residents raise concerns about developments in East DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Organ donations save Black livesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
wschronicle.com
Carter G. Woodson School Board announces administrative changes and open student enrollment
In October 2022 Carter G. Woodson School (CGWS), located at 437 Goldfloss St., will celebrate 26 years of serving the families of the Piedmont Triad. CGWS is a K-12 tuition-free charter school of choice serving an average of 450 students. The Board of Directors of CGWS announces the departure of its school director, Benjamin Harris, Esq., effective July 29. Mr. Harris has been with the school for ten years serving as a high school history and English teacher, a lead coach of the Mock Trial program, and a representative in the school’s Study Abroad program. He served as the assistant school director for two years and school executive director for the past three years. Mr. Harris oversaw the expansion of the school’s urban farm, establishment of a robotics program, and other structural developments.
thestokesnews.com
Danbury couple celebrates 70 years of marriage
Willis and Jeannette Overby’s wedding photo on display at their 7oth wedding anniversary celebration. (Submitted Photo) The cake at Willis and Jeannette Overby’s 70th wedding anniversary celebration. (Submitted Photo) On Aug. 14, 63 people gathered at the Snow Hill Methodist Church in Danbury to celebrate 70 years of...
alamancenews.com
Tuesday special school board meeting set on naming new high school after violation of N.C. Open Meetings Law
The Alamance-Burlington school board Monday night removed an item from its meeting agenda, ostensibly to ratify the naming of the new high school under construction along NC 119 as “Hawfields High School,” after Alamance News publisher Tom Boney, Jr. said the so-called “community committee” that is making the recommendation had violated the North Carolina Open Meetings Law.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools release new code of conduct
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools leaders unveiled a new code of character, conduct and support on Wednesday ahead of the new academic year. District leaders have removed language they believed was subjective like “disrespect” and “subordination” from the previous code. Superintendent Tricia McManus said the foundation of this code is based on inclusive relationships and […]
My Fox 8
PEAK Adventures gives Guilford County students a chance for hard work
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — You may have heard the saying “hard work never hurt anyone one.”. One group of local students is proving hard work can lead to great things for the community and valuable experience for their lives. The work hasn’t been easy, but it has paid off for everyone. The students have built five outdoor classrooms for Guilford County Schools and a tiny house that will go to a homeless veteran.
3 Triad school districts land among top 10 for North Carolina per-student funding are in the Piedmont Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Equitable school funding in North Carolina has been an ongoing debate for nearly three decades, as the Leandro v. State of North Carolina saga continues to wind its way through the courts. If you don’t know about Leandro – other than the political hot potato it has become – it is […]
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County middle and high schools getting metal detectors
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools are preparing to welcome back 54,000 students. The week before school starts is filled with information and events to help families plan for the new year. Metal Detectors in Middle and High Schools. On Tuesday, WS/FCS offered a first-hand look at the...
thestokesnews.com
The Palmetto shows movies once again
The Palmetto Theatre photographed many years ago. (Submitted Photo) The original projectors in the Palmetto Theatre. Movie posters from the Palmetto’s first run as a movie theater in the 50s and 60s. (Submitted Photo) Durward Bennett photographed inside the Palmetto. (Photo by Dennis Tuttle/5editorial) The Palmetto Theatre in Walnut...
Graham, August 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Eastern Alamance High School soccer team will have a game with Graham High School on August 23, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
Greensboro native returns home years later as High Point Animal Hospital Veterinarian
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Some of us share the story of growing up in our hometown, going away to find ourselves through college and jobs, becoming mature adults, and returning back to our childhood neighborhood to settle down. That’s Kathryn Smith’s story. This North Carolina A&T alum is coming...
Mark Robinson’s memoir: A possible bid for governor, educational changes and more views about women
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro native Mark Robinson, North Carolina’s lieutenant governor and the highest elected Republican in the state, is about to publish a new memoir that details his views about his political future, public education, abortion, gay rights and how women conduct themselves. Those are the insights gleaned by WRAL.com, which received an […]
My Fox 8
Beautiful jewelry with a great story that’s Made in North Carolina!
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A beautiful piece of jewelry is a real find, and one that has a great story is even better. One artist named her business after her studio: she calls it 1515 Studio Out Back. Brad Jones found out more about the place and the...
High Point University
Record Enrollment, Campus Housing Expansion Set Tone for New Year at HPU
Record Enrollment, Campus Housing Expansion Set Tone for New Year at HPU. High Point University continues its extraordinary growth with numerous milestones as it kicks off a new academic year. New students and their families filled the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center for the opening Convocation for the Class of 2026 students.
NCCU basketball star Justin Wright signs tasty NIL deal
Wright will have his own signature “J5 cupcake” that will be available at Favor Desserts. The post NCCU basketball star Justin Wright signs tasty NIL deal appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
mebaneenterprise.com
EMT, local musician wins music award in Atlanta
Aaron Carter had all of his bases covered for his trip to the International Singer/Songwriter Association awards ceremony in Atlanta. Transportation plans set, he got a new suit, acceptance speech for just in case, and the skills to help himself out should he get hurt in the excitement of winning an award.
streetfoodblog.com
Former Smith Avenue Diner Proprietor Opens New Eatery and Market
The brand new restaurant brings one thing “not your extraordinary” to Greensboro, with rustic European structure and décor together with an eclectic menu of old-world sandwiches and fashionable favorites. The menu will not be your extraordinary, with classes, resembling “In-Between” sandwich choices; BeSide menu of assorted aspect dishes; a GCP each day grilled cheese creations; The Toss menu of traditional salads with a contemporary twist; The Ladle menu of house- made soups, together with the very fashionable New Orleans-style file’ gumbo that was a favourite at their iconic Smith Avenue Diner; and The Candy Spot, each day candy treats from the GCP kitchen. GCP may even supply bottled and canned drinks.
WXII 12
Central Carolina Fair returns to Greensboro!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s that time of year again for all things cotton candy, funnel cakes, rides and of course fair games!. The Central Carolina Fair will once again return to Greensboro. The fair begins Friday, Sept. 9 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. The fair will feature an...
‘Walk by faith, not by sight’: Reidsville baby born with no eyes
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Tate Walker’s introduction into the world did not come easy. On Dec. 5, 2021, parents Jahavier and Ryan Walker realized it was time to go to the hospital for the birth of their first child, but Tate’s actual entrance did not come until after he’d been in the birth canal for […]
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University President Connie Book discusses tuition increase, campus growth
Connie Book, Elon University’s ninth and first female president, began her role in 2018. Since she began her presidency, Book said the world has experienced a number of obstacles, including infectious disease outbreaks, social movements and international conflict. Book sat down with Elon News Network before the beginning of...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
