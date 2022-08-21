Newgarden wins third straight Bommarito 500

MADISON, IL — Josef Newgarden might as well make World Wide Technology Raceway his new home.

The 31-year-old claimed the 2022 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 from Madison on Saturday night. He earned his third straight win at WWT Raceway and his fourth overall.

“A win is always special,” Newgarden said after winning the race. “It is incredibly difficult to win in the IndyCar Series. It’s the most competitive form of motorsports you are going to find on the planet. Every team is good. All of the drivers are top caliber.”

“So, when you’re able to get it done, it’s incredibly gratifying because you know the competition is so tight,” Newgarden continued. “You have to have the best of the best behind you, and I certainly do.”

“He has something special, (winning) for the fourth time here,” track owner Curtis Francois said. “It’s just so great to see a great winner and a great talent with Josef winning.”

The 6th edition of the IndyCar Series race was delayed with 43 laps to go thanks to bad weather in the St. Louis area. Race officials tried to get ahead of the storms and pushed up the time of the race to 5:00 p.m.

Despite the weather bringing things to a halt for nearly two hours, the event organizers say this race was a big success, which helps to build momentum for the track.

“There are all the building blocks,” Francois said. “We keep building on successes. Another success tonight gives us the opportunity to leverage that and make a difference in our community. We are certainly looking forward to the next decade where we hope to see transformational change around this.”

“Curtis and I are committed to bringing world-class racing and extraordinary events to this venue and showcasing our city,” Bommarito Automotive Group President John Bommarito said. “We are totally committed. You can take that to the bank.”

Rookie David Malukas gave a spirited charge at the end of the race, finishing in second place. However, the night belonged to Newgarden, who earned his series-leading fifth victory of the season at one of his favorite tracks.

“I’ll come back here whenever,” Newgarden said. “I’ll come back here multiple times a year if it was up to me.”

