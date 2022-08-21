ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

LJWORLD

United Way of Douglas County community event to include food trucks, activities and plane rides

The United Way of Douglas County is hosting a new community event to mark the opening of its fundraising campaign. The first annual Unite & Take Flight Event will take place this Saturday at the Lawrence Regional Airport, 1930 Airport Road, and will include private plane and helicopter rides, static plane displays, food trucks, a kids’ zone, and other activities, according to a news release. Flight tours will be aboard various unique planes and helicopters throughout the day.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Just Food staff: Inflation, expiring government aid contributing to record number of patrons visiting food bank

Early last week, Just Food set a record for patrons served in one day — for the third time this year. On Aug. 16, the food bank served 478 households — or 1,186 individuals — in a single day. Ryan Bowersox, Just Food’s outreach director, told the Journal-World Friday that up until just prior to the coronavirus pandemic, one record-breaking day, let alone three, was rare.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Dog alerts Topeka homeowner to overnight fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Fire crews responded to a house fire shortly before 3:10 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 24. at 1160 SW Mission Ave. Someone in the area who saw the fire called officials to report it. One person was home at the time. They were alerted to the...
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

‘Distraction theft’ cases are increasing, Lenexa police say

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department says there has been an increase in “distraction theft” cases around the Kansas City metro. The police department posted a series of tweets about it on Aug. 24. They said a “distraction theft” is when two or three suspects work...
LENEXA, KS
WIBW

GoFundMe created for hospitalized Wamego mail truck driver

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been set up to pay for travel and medical expenses as a Wamego man continues to recover in a Kansas City hospital following a head-on three-car collision. Sarah Fillinger, a family member, says she has started a GoFundMe to help pay for the...
WAMEGO, KS
LJWORLD

Missouri woman accused of taking more than $100,000 from a dependent adult in Lawrence

A Missouri woman has been charged in Douglas County District Court with a felony for allegedly taking more than $100,000 from a dependent person in Douglas County. Marcia Jane Hamm, 58, of Raytown, Missouri, is charged with one count of mistreatment of a dependent adult or elder person, according to the charging document. The charge is a level-four felony that could result in a minimum of three years in prison for someone with no criminal history. The document was not clear about the connection between the alleged victim and the defendant, but they share the same last name.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Authorities find missing girl, still looking for another

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Wamego Police Department announced Tuesday confirmed Tuesday morning that one of two missing teen girls has been found. Alejandra has been located, but Trinity is still missing. She is 15 years old, stands about 5’02” and was last seen with red and black hair. Trinity may be in Manhattan, Fort Riley […]
WAMEGO, KS
KCTV 5

Man who was fired pleads ‘no contest’ to arson at Leavenworth pub

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A man will be sentenced next month after he used Molotov cocktails to set a fire at a pub in March after his employment there was terminated. According to the Leavenworth County Attorney, 23-year-old Troy Grimm Jr. pleaded “no contest” to arson in connection with what took place on March 22.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
WIBW

13 NEWS’ morning anchor Alyssa Willetts celebrates wedding in Mexico

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Help us wish a heartfelt congratulations to 13 NEWS’ morning anchor Alyssa (formerly) Willetts as she celebrates her nuptials. Here’s to the newlywed Colton and Alyssa Miller. The two of them celebrated their wedding in Cancún this week. Alyssa and Colton met and...
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Letter to the editor: Utility rate concerns

The lengthy article about proposed utility rates in Lawrence was informative but raises some questions. Much of the rationale concerned capital improvements, such as installing “a new sewage treatment process” at the river plant, a new campus in East Lawrence, and an upgrade to sewage conveyance from southwest Lawrence. These may be worthy projects, but it seems odd to fund them with a general increase in rates, rather than bonds or special assessments, often the norm for such measures. Will rates go down once they are completed? As the article points out, the proposed increases would substantially raise rates compared to other communities. Is this a step the city wants to take?
LAWRENCE, KS

