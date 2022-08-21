Read full article on original website
LJWORLD
United Way of Douglas County community event to include food trucks, activities and plane rides
The United Way of Douglas County is hosting a new community event to mark the opening of its fundraising campaign. The first annual Unite & Take Flight Event will take place this Saturday at the Lawrence Regional Airport, 1930 Airport Road, and will include private plane and helicopter rides, static plane displays, food trucks, a kids’ zone, and other activities, according to a news release. Flight tours will be aboard various unique planes and helicopters throughout the day.
LJWORLD
Just Food staff: Inflation, expiring government aid contributing to record number of patrons visiting food bank
Early last week, Just Food set a record for patrons served in one day — for the third time this year. On Aug. 16, the food bank served 478 households — or 1,186 individuals — in a single day. Ryan Bowersox, Just Food’s outreach director, told the Journal-World Friday that up until just prior to the coronavirus pandemic, one record-breaking day, let alone three, was rare.
Stillwell woman hoping to find owner of diamond ring found in vehicle
Kari Johnston found it after she said a thief took her family car on a stealing rampage across the Kansas City area.
WIBW
Dog alerts Topeka homeowner to overnight fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Fire crews responded to a house fire shortly before 3:10 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 24. at 1160 SW Mission Ave. Someone in the area who saw the fire called officials to report it. One person was home at the time. They were alerted to the...
Staffing, hospital bed shortages among top concerns of doctors due to COVID-19
Health professionals with the University of Kansas Health System discussed the state of COVID-19 in the Kansas City area Wednesday morning.
Stolen dog found, reunited with owner in Mission
Mission police find stolen dog, reunite Boston Terrier, and stolen car with owner in Mission.
KCTV 5
‘Distraction theft’ cases are increasing, Lenexa police say
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department says there has been an increase in “distraction theft” cases around the Kansas City metro. The police department posted a series of tweets about it on Aug. 24. They said a “distraction theft” is when two or three suspects work...
LJWORLD
Douglas County writer publishes novel exploring theme of development vs. preservation on Kansas prairie
It may have taken 20 years from beginning to end, but George Gurley calls the long experience of writing “The Griefmaker” a rewarding adventure. The Lawrence-area writer and retired columnist for the Kansas City Star published the novel with Anamcara Press in May. The book explores a universal...
Lenexa police warn about spike in new crime
The Lenexa police department is warning about an increase in thieves working in groups to distract shoppers while pickpocketing their wallets.
WIBW
GoFundMe created for hospitalized Wamego mail truck driver
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been set up to pay for travel and medical expenses as a Wamego man continues to recover in a Kansas City hospital following a head-on three-car collision. Sarah Fillinger, a family member, says she has started a GoFundMe to help pay for the...
Johnson County residents tired of semis using rural roads as cut-through
Johnson County residents are getting tired of seeing truckers use 199th Street between Spring Hill and Gardner as a cut-through.
Woman shot, killed in rural Jackson County near Lake Lotawana
A woman was found shot and killed outside of a home in rural Lee's Summit, near Lake Lotawana in Jackson County, Missouri.
Leavenworth man asks for help after his 1967 Mustang stolen
Josh Grovers says 17 years of memories are now gone with the blink of an eye, after his 1967 Mustang he restored with grandfather was stolen.
LJWORLD
Missouri woman accused of taking more than $100,000 from a dependent adult in Lawrence
A Missouri woman has been charged in Douglas County District Court with a felony for allegedly taking more than $100,000 from a dependent person in Douglas County. Marcia Jane Hamm, 58, of Raytown, Missouri, is charged with one count of mistreatment of a dependent adult or elder person, according to the charging document. The charge is a level-four felony that could result in a minimum of three years in prison for someone with no criminal history. The document was not clear about the connection between the alleged victim and the defendant, but they share the same last name.
Authorities find missing girl, still looking for another
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Wamego Police Department announced Tuesday confirmed Tuesday morning that one of two missing teen girls has been found. Alejandra has been located, but Trinity is still missing. She is 15 years old, stands about 5’02” and was last seen with red and black hair. Trinity may be in Manhattan, Fort Riley […]
KCTV 5
Man who was fired pleads ‘no contest’ to arson at Leavenworth pub
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A man will be sentenced next month after he used Molotov cocktails to set a fire at a pub in March after his employment there was terminated. According to the Leavenworth County Attorney, 23-year-old Troy Grimm Jr. pleaded “no contest” to arson in connection with what took place on March 22.
LJWORLD
City leaders pull back from plans to help pay for new road over Wakarusa River; county could still move forward
City leaders have pulled back on a proposed project that would extend Wakarusa Drive south of Lawrence through an undeveloped area and build a bridge over the Wakarusa River, but that doesn’t mean the project is out of the question. The project is included in the city’s five-year Capital...
Cracking the ‘Emoji Drug Code:’ Do you know what these mean?
The DEA released its Emoji Drug Code to help parents and families know when a loved one may be using fentanyl or other drugs and may need help.
WIBW
13 NEWS’ morning anchor Alyssa Willetts celebrates wedding in Mexico
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Help us wish a heartfelt congratulations to 13 NEWS’ morning anchor Alyssa (formerly) Willetts as she celebrates her nuptials. Here’s to the newlywed Colton and Alyssa Miller. The two of them celebrated their wedding in Cancún this week. Alyssa and Colton met and...
LJWORLD
Letter to the editor: Utility rate concerns
The lengthy article about proposed utility rates in Lawrence was informative but raises some questions. Much of the rationale concerned capital improvements, such as installing “a new sewage treatment process” at the river plant, a new campus in East Lawrence, and an upgrade to sewage conveyance from southwest Lawrence. These may be worthy projects, but it seems odd to fund them with a general increase in rates, rather than bonds or special assessments, often the norm for such measures. Will rates go down once they are completed? As the article points out, the proposed increases would substantially raise rates compared to other communities. Is this a step the city wants to take?
