Man shot during carjacking attempt in Boyle Heights
A man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound early Wednesday after a botched carjacking attempt in the Boyle Heights are of Los Angeles, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. outside a home in the 1400 block of East 3rd Street where, according to Los Angeles Police, the victim was sitting inside his car […]
foxla.com
2 teens wounded in overnight San Pedro shooting
LOS ANGELES - A 13-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman were wounded after a heated argument led to a shooting in San Pedro overnight, police said. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said just around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, the suspect approached the victims on foot when a verbal dispute occurred. During the argument, the department received multiple 911 calls from people who reported hearing screaming and yelling in the area of West 1st and South Mesa streets. The argument escalated and a short time later, the suspect shot the two teenagers and left the scene.
foxla.com
Riverside home invasion leads to shootout; 1 suspect dead
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A home invasion in Riverside ended in a deadly shootout Wednesday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. at the Windemere apartment complex off Sycamore Canyon Boulevard. Police say at least two men tried to break into an apartment, leading to a shootout between the suspects and the...
L.A. Weekly
Janisha Harris and Jamarae Keyes Killed in Speeding Collision on Broadway Street [Los Angeles, CA]
The incident took place near Manchester Avenue around 4:15 a.m. According to reports, a vehicle was traveling at high rates of speed when officers attempted to perform a traffic stop. However, the driver failed to do so and a pursuit ensued. Shortly after, the suspect vehicle sped through a red...
2urbangirls.com
Shooting at liquor store leaves woman injured
LOS ANGELES – A woman was wounded in a shooting at a liquor store in the Florence-Firestone area of unincorporated South Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported about 4:10 p.m. Sunday at 1766 Firestone Blvd., according to Lt. D. Martinez of the Century Sheriff’s Station.
centurycity-westwoodnews.com
La Cienega Shooting Leaves One Dead
The Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations West Bureau Homicide is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for killing a man in a shooting. On August 19, 2022, around 5:30 p.m., Wilshire Division patrol officers responded to the area of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard...
Police investigating fatal shooting in Montebello
A homicide investigation is underway in Montebello, after a man was fatally shot in the back Monday afternoon. The scene unfolded a little before 3:15 p.m. in the 8100 block of East Slauson Avenue, where Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched following reports of a shooting.According to deputies, the man was lying between two motorhomes and had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the back. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounce dead. His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. There was no information readily available on either a suspect or motive in the shooting. Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
2urbangirls.com
One killed, one injured at LA tobacco shop
LOS ANGELES – One person was killed and another wounded when a gunman fired into a business in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 9:13 p.m. Sunday at 8609 S. Broadway, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
theeastsiderla.com
Man fatally shot in El Sereno
EL SERENO -- Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found Monday morning. Officers were called to the 3800 block of Drysdale Avenue after receiving a call about a dead body shortly after 10 am, LAPD spokesperson Annie Hernandez said this morning. News That...
Man Shoots Woman to Death During Argument Downtown
A man shot a woman to death during an argument in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said Monday.
Suspicious Death Investigation in a Los Angeles Neighborhood
Broadway-Manchester, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a reported narcotics overdose at the intersection of South Main Street and East Century Boulevard in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of Los Angeles shortly after midnight, Tuesday, Aug. 23. When firefighters arrived, they determined the death to be suspicious in...
Long Beach shooting leaves man dead, prompting homicide investigation; suspect at large
A man was shot to death in north Long Beach, prompting a homicide investigation, authorities said.
foxla.com
VIDEO: LAPD officer saves child who wasn't breathing
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles Police Department officer jumped in to save a child who wasn't breathing earlier this week, and the whole scene was caught on bodycam video. This all happened on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the LAPD Harbor Division Station in San Pedro. According to the department, Officer Nick Ferara was meeting with a community member at the station, when a nearby parent began yelling for help.
Deputies arrest man caught attacking teenager outside Valencia coffee shop
On Tuesday, Los Angeles County deputies arrested the man they say was caught on camera beating up a teenage boy outside a Valencia coffee shop.
foxla.com
Man shot and killed in Oxnard
OXNARD, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Oxnard Monday night. It happened around 8 p.m. in the area near 125 West Pleasant Valley Road. According to police, the victim - identified as a 22-year-old resident of Tehachapi - was found at the scene...
americanmilitarynews.com
Homeowner fatally shoots knife-wielding home intruder in Los Angeles
A Los Angeles homeowner fatally shot a knife-wielding home intruder on Friday, according to police. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said that the armed intruder charged at the homeowner just before 10 p.m. on the 500 block of E Avenue 28th Street, Fox 11 reported. The intruder attempted to...
mynewsla.com
Two Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash in South LA Area ID’d
The man and woman who were killed in South Los Angeles when a motorist allegedly avoiding an attempted police traffic stop sped into an intersection and slammed into their vehicle were publicly identified Monday. Jamarae Keyes, 38, died from blunt force traumatic injuries, the coroner’s office said. His city of...
foxla.com
Palmdale man caught on camera fighting teen in Valencia arrested
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A Palmdale man has been arrested in connection with a viral video that shows a fight between himself and a 13-year-old boy in Valencia, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Santa Clarita Valley Station. The suspect, 46-year-old Regan Coultas, was arrested for felony child...
westsidetoday.com
Local Los Angeles County Lifeguard Dies in Car Crash
Derek Traeger (left) passed away August 15 in a car crash while on duty. Photo: Los Angeles County Lifeguards (Twitter). The social media accounts of the Los Angeles County Lifeguards announced the active duty death of one of their own on August 15. Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger, a six year...
Woman Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Long Beach Identified
Authorities today publicly identified a 48-year-old woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Long Beach.
