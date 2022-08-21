Read full article on original website
Man Found Shot in Middle of Street in Downtown Los Angeles
Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: A man was shot near the intersection of East 7th and Crocker streets in Downtown Los Angeles at approximately 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. Los Angeles Police Department Central Division officers along with Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded to the location and found...
L.A. Weekly
Janisha Harris and Jamarae Keyes Killed in Speeding Collision on Broadway Street [Los Angeles, CA]
The incident took place near Manchester Avenue around 4:15 a.m. According to reports, a vehicle was traveling at high rates of speed when officers attempted to perform a traffic stop. However, the driver failed to do so and a pursuit ensued. Shortly after, the suspect vehicle sped through a red...
Organized theft rings target visitors to LA’s Griffith Park
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Organized theft rings from Northern California are targeting the vehicles of tourists and other visitors at Los Angeles’ Griffith Park, the sprawling urban wilderness that is home to some of the city’s most famous attractions. Thieves break into vehicles, particularly rental cars, in...
Whittier felon arrested for allegedly robbing 3 banks in as many hours
A felon from Whittier who authorities say robbed three banks in just three hours has been taken into custody, and investigators are looking into whether he may be behind other bank robberies throughout Southern California.Richard Martinez, 45, was arrested Tuesday after detectives identified him in connection with the Aug. 15 robberies. According to Los Angeles County sheriff's officials, three robberies took place in just three hours, near each other, and they shared a similar trait — a demand note.The robberies also involved the same suspect and vehicle, a late model black convertible Chevrolet Camaro, which led detectives to identifying Martinez,...
Suspicious Death Investigation in a Los Angeles Neighborhood
Broadway-Manchester, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a reported narcotics overdose at the intersection of South Main Street and East Century Boulevard in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of Los Angeles shortly after midnight, Tuesday, Aug. 23. When firefighters arrived, they determined the death to be suspicious in...
Shooting in Boyle Heights Leave One Person in Critical Condition
A man is in critical condition Wednesday after he and a woman were shot in Boyle Heights.
Shooting in Front of Fast Food Restaurant Leaves 1 Injured
Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was located suffering from a possible gunshot wound from a reported shooting in front of McDonald’s in the city of Palmdale on Monday night, Aug. 22. At approximately 10:31 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call regarding a shooting...
foxla.com
Riverside home invasion leads to shootout; 1 suspect dead
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A home invasion in Riverside ended in a deadly shootout Wednesday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. at the Windemere apartment complex off Sycamore Canyon Boulevard. Police say at least two men tried to break into an apartment, leading to a shootout between the suspects and the...
foxla.com
Street vendor has stolen van returned; suspect arrested
LOS ANGELES - One man was arrested Monday for attacking and carjacking a street vendor in Hancock Park over the weekend. The incident happened at the 700 block of South Rimpau Boulevard just south of Wilshire Boulevard Saturday afternoon. Witnesses say the neighborhood fruit vendor, 58-year-old Esteban Venancio, was just...
foxla.com
Pedestrian killed in Pomona crash involving patrol car
POMONA, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was killed in a traffic crash involving a patrol car Wednesday morning in Pomona. It happened just after 6 a.m. in the area near Mission Boulevard and S. Main Street. The investigation is active and ongoing. SUGGESTED:. No other details...
Headlines: 34 Cars Seized, 40 Arrested In ‘Street Takeovers;’ Happy Kobe Day!
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A two-day crackdown on street racing in L.A. resulted in 40 arrests and the seizure and impounding of 34...
Visitors to Griffith Park warned to keep vehicles secure
Authorities warned tourists and visitors to Griffith Park on Tuesday that thieves have been targeting vehicles in the area, especially rentals.
Authorities make 40 arrests; seize cars during street takeover crackdown
Update: Police later said only six people were arrested in the street takeover crackdown over the weekend. The earlier figure given was from another recent sweep. Get the latest here. Law enforcement agencies in Southern California, including the Los Angeles Police Department, made 40 arrests and issued dozens of citations during a two-day operation to […]
Deputies arrest man caught attacking teenager outside Valencia coffee shop
On Tuesday, Los Angeles County deputies arrested the man they say was caught on camera beating up a teenage boy outside a Valencia coffee shop.
Theme park owner calls for more park rangers after series of break-ins at El Dorado Frontier
"This is not about money; it has to do with safety," said owner Peter Wolovich, who has grown frustrated over the number of incidents his business and employees have endured. "We're just trying to provide something fun for the community." The post Theme park owner calls for more park rangers after series of break-ins at El Dorado Frontier appeared first on Long Beach Post.
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Three Bank Robberies Arrested Near Whittier
A convicted felon suspected of committing three bank robberies in a three-hour period is in police custody, authorities said Wednesday. Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Major Crimes Bureau-Burglary and Robbery Task Force and the FBI identified Richard Martinez as a suspect in the robberies after they identified a late model black convertible Chevrolet Camaro at the scene of the robberies as the getaway car, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
americanmilitarynews.com
Homeowner fatally shoots knife-wielding home intruder in Los Angeles
A Los Angeles homeowner fatally shot a knife-wielding home intruder on Friday, according to police. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said that the armed intruder charged at the homeowner just before 10 p.m. on the 500 block of E Avenue 28th Street, Fox 11 reported. The intruder attempted to...
foxla.com
VIDEO: LAPD officer saves child who wasn't breathing
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles Police Department officer jumped in to save a child who wasn't breathing earlier this week, and the whole scene was caught on bodycam video. This all happened on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the LAPD Harbor Division Station in San Pedro. According to the department, Officer Nick Ferara was meeting with a community member at the station, when a nearby parent began yelling for help.
foxla.com
Palmdale man caught on camera fighting teen in Valencia arrested
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A Palmdale man has been arrested in connection with a viral video that shows a fight between himself and a 13-year-old boy in Valencia, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Santa Clarita Valley Station. The suspect, 46-year-old Regan Coultas, was arrested for felony child...
foxla.com
Charges filed against suspects who tried to kidnap baby in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Charges have been filed against two suspects accused of trying to kidnap a baby girl in Long Beach in broad daylight over the weekend. According to police, 55-year-old Stacie Wilson approached two women walking with the baby in a stroller near Pine Avenue and 10th Street Saturday afternoon. Wilson allegedly held what appeared to be a gun in their direction and demanded she be given the baby.
