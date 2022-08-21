A felon from Whittier who authorities say robbed three banks in just three hours has been taken into custody, and investigators are looking into whether he may be behind other bank robberies throughout Southern California.Richard Martinez, 45, was arrested Tuesday after detectives identified him in connection with the Aug. 15 robberies. According to Los Angeles County sheriff's officials, three robberies took place in just three hours, near each other, and they shared a similar trait — a demand note.The robberies also involved the same suspect and vehicle, a late model black convertible Chevrolet Camaro, which led detectives to identifying Martinez,...

WHITTIER, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO