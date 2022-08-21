ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Associated Press

Organized theft rings target visitors to LA's Griffith Park

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Organized theft rings from Northern California are targeting the vehicles of tourists and other visitors at Los Angeles’ Griffith Park, the sprawling urban wilderness that is home to some of the city’s most famous attractions. Thieves break into vehicles, particularly rental cars, in...
CBS LA

Whittier felon arrested for allegedly robbing 3 banks in as many hours

A felon from Whittier who authorities say robbed three banks in just three hours has been taken into custody, and investigators are looking into whether he may be behind other bank robberies throughout Southern California.Richard Martinez, 45, was arrested Tuesday after detectives identified him in connection with the Aug. 15 robberies. According to Los Angeles County sheriff's officials, three robberies took place in just three hours, near each other, and they shared a similar trait — a demand note.The robberies also involved the same suspect and vehicle, a late model black convertible Chevrolet Camaro, which led detectives to identifying Martinez,...
WHITTIER, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Key News Network

Suspicious Death Investigation in a Los Angeles Neighborhood

Broadway-Manchester, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a reported narcotics overdose at the intersection of South Main Street and East Century Boulevard in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of Los Angeles shortly after midnight, Tuesday, Aug. 23. When firefighters arrived, they determined the death to be suspicious in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Riverside home invasion leads to shootout; 1 suspect dead

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A home invasion in Riverside ended in a deadly shootout Wednesday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. at the Windemere apartment complex off Sycamore Canyon Boulevard. Police say at least two men tried to break into an apartment, leading to a shootout between the suspects and the...
RIVERSIDE, CA
#Hancock Park
foxla.com

Street vendor has stolen van returned; suspect arrested

LOS ANGELES - One man was arrested Monday for attacking and carjacking a street vendor in Hancock Park over the weekend. The incident happened at the 700 block of South Rimpau Boulevard just south of Wilshire Boulevard Saturday afternoon. Witnesses say the neighborhood fruit vendor, 58-year-old Esteban Venancio, was just...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Pedestrian killed in Pomona crash involving patrol car

POMONA, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was killed in a traffic crash involving a patrol car Wednesday morning in Pomona. It happened just after 6 a.m. in the area near Mission Boulevard and S. Main Street. The investigation is active and ongoing. SUGGESTED:. No other details...
POMONA, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Authorities make 40 arrests; seize cars during street takeover crackdown

Update: Police later said only six people were arrested in the street takeover crackdown over the weekend. The earlier figure given was from another recent sweep. Get the latest here. Law enforcement agencies in Southern California, including the Los Angeles Police Department, made 40 arrests and issued dozens of citations during a two-day operation to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

Theme park owner calls for more park rangers after series of break-ins at El Dorado Frontier

"This is not about money; it has to do with safety," said owner Peter Wolovich, who has grown frustrated over the number of incidents his business and employees have endured. "We're just trying to provide something fun for the community." The post Theme park owner calls for more park rangers after series of break-ins at El Dorado Frontier appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect in Three Bank Robberies Arrested Near Whittier

A convicted felon suspected of committing three bank robberies in a three-hour period is in police custody, authorities said Wednesday. Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Major Crimes Bureau-Burglary and Robbery Task Force and the FBI identified Richard Martinez as a suspect in the robberies after they identified a late model black convertible Chevrolet Camaro at the scene of the robberies as the getaway car, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
americanmilitarynews.com

Homeowner fatally shoots knife-wielding home intruder in Los Angeles

A Los Angeles homeowner fatally shot a knife-wielding home intruder on Friday, according to police. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said that the armed intruder charged at the homeowner just before 10 p.m. on the 500 block of E Avenue 28th Street, Fox 11 reported. The intruder attempted to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: LAPD officer saves child who wasn't breathing

LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles Police Department officer jumped in to save a child who wasn't breathing earlier this week, and the whole scene was caught on bodycam video. This all happened on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the LAPD Harbor Division Station in San Pedro. According to the department, Officer Nick Ferara was meeting with a community member at the station, when a nearby parent began yelling for help.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Palmdale man caught on camera fighting teen in Valencia arrested

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A Palmdale man has been arrested in connection with a viral video that shows a fight between himself and a 13-year-old boy in Valencia, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Santa Clarita Valley Station. The suspect, 46-year-old Regan Coultas, was arrested for felony child...
PALMDALE, CA
foxla.com

Charges filed against suspects who tried to kidnap baby in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. - Charges have been filed against two suspects accused of trying to kidnap a baby girl in Long Beach in broad daylight over the weekend. According to police, 55-year-old Stacie Wilson approached two women walking with the baby in a stroller near Pine Avenue and 10th Street Saturday afternoon. Wilson allegedly held what appeared to be a gun in their direction and demanded she be given the baby.
LONG BEACH, CA

