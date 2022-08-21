Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
GM Shows First Look Inside Next-Gen Chevy Montana
General Motors is hosting a web series dedicated to the final development stage of the next-generation Chevy Montana in Brazil, where the automaker recently showed a first look inside Chevrolet‘s first unibody compact pickup. GM’s Brazilian subsidiary showed the first glimpse of the next-generation Chevy Montana’s interior during the...
gmauthority.com
GM Testing Honda Prologue Alongside Chevy Blazer EV
As GM Authority has covered extensively in the past, GM and Honda have formed a strategic alliance in North America to produce a range of new, affordable electric vehicles set to utilize GM Ultium batteries and GM Ultium drive motors. That includes the up-and-coming Honda Prologue EV, which was recently caught testing alongside another all-electric crossover, namely the new Chevy Blazer EV.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac XT6 Sales Place Eighth In Expanded Segment During Q2 2022
Cadillac XT6 sales decreased in the United States and Canada during the second quarter of 2022. In the United States, Cadillac XT6 deliveries totaled 5,599 units in Q2 2022, a decrease of about 22 percent compared to 7,151 units sold in Q2 2021. In the first six months of the...
gmauthority.com
GMC Canyon Sales Jump 40 Percent During Q2 2022
GMC Canyon Sales - Q2 2022 - United States. In the United States, GMC Canyon deliveries totaled 7,501 units in Q2 2022, an increase of about 40 percent compared to 5,347 units sold in Q2 2021. In the first six months of the year, Canyon sales increased about 9 percent...
IN THIS ARTICLE
gmauthority.com
Xcite Automotive To Serve As Photography Provider For GM CarBravo
Chicago-based automotive dealer media and solutions company Xcite Automotive has entered an agreement with GM to serve as the photography and merchandising provider for the automaker’s new web-based used vehicle search tool, CarBravo. Xcite Automotive says it will provide GM dealers with the ability to pay for vehicle merchandising...
Police locate woman likely linked to children found dead in suitcases
South Korean police say they believe a possible relative of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand last week is likely in South Korea.Immigration records show that the unidentified woman in her 40s arrived in South Korea in 2018, but there has been no record of her departure since, said Park Seung-hoon, an official at the National Police Agency in Seoul.Park said South Korean police have conveyed the information to New Zealand police after receiving a request for investigative help. But South Korean police currently have no authority to track down the woman's whereabouts or detain...
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 Production Heavily Constrained
Anticipation for the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 is high, with countless fans eager to get the new mid-engine supercar into their driveway. Unfortunately, GM Authority has learned that 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 production will be heavily constrained for the foreseeable future. According to GM Authority sources, 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06...
gmauthority.com
2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Heated Seat Retrofits Under Way
GM has launched a Customer Satisfaction Program to begin retrofitting heated seats in certain 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 and Silverado 1500 Limited trucks that were impacted by the semiconductor chip shortage. Certain 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 and Silverado 1500 Limited models were produced without heated/ventilated front seats, heated front seats...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gmauthority.com
Updated 2023 Buick GL8 MPV Family Launches In China
General Motors has just launched the refreshed 2023 Buick GL8 MPV family in China, introducing new design and comfort features to each of the three variants that make up the current range of the Asian country’s exclusive vehicle. The updated 2023 Buick GL8 family features a new front-end design...
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Bolt EV Officially Introduced In Brazil
Having overcome the ravages of the massive vehicle recall in North America that pushed back the entire launch schedule for the refreshed Bolt EV internationally, General Motors has just officially introduced the 2023 Chevy Bolt EV in Brazil. The automaker launched the updated Chevy Bolt EV for the second time...
gmauthority.com
2023 Kia EV6 GT Revealed As Upcoming Chevy Blazer EV SS Rival
Electric vehicles represent a major shift in the automotive landscape. This fact is perhaps best exemplified in the new 2023 Kia EV6 GT – a battery-electric family crossover that produces 576 horsepower from its dual-motor powertrain, making it the most powerful Kia ever produced and giving it enough performance to outgun a brand-new Lamborghini Huracán Evo in a heads-up drag race.
gmauthority.com
1967 Pontiac GTO Takes On A 1968 Hurst/Olds In Close All-GM Drag Race: Video
Once upon a time, car enthusiasts would have to pack a cooler and head down to the local raceway to see cars like a Pontiac GTO and a Hurst/Olds sprint down the quarter-mile. But now, thanks to the magic of the internet, we have the opportunity to see these two iconic muscle cars go head-to-head in a factory stock drag race from the comfort of our own homes.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Seeker Spied Testing Without Camo In Michigan
The all-new 2023 Chevy Seeker compact crossover was just spotted running around on public streets in Michigan with hardly any camouflage. The 2023 Chevy Seeker made its world debut in Shanghai, China late last month, dropping in as the Bow Tie brand’s new global compact crossover model. The new Chevy Seeker will not be sold in the U.S., but rather, will launch in China later this year. The crossover is also expected to be announced for additional international markets in the next several months. The new Seeker may also be one of the next Chevy crossovers built in South Korea starting next year.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Celestiq Show Car Presented At Pebble Beach
The Cadillac Celestiq Show Car made its official online debut last month, with GM providing the media with a handful of digital renderings of the battery-electric luxury concept. Now GM has presented the Cadillac Celestiq Show Car in person for the first time, with the automaker bringing the svelte, high-priced EV to the Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance in California this past weekend, where it was in the presence of countless wealthy car collectors, enthusiasts and influencers.
gmauthority.com
Here’s Why Your Chevy Blazer May Have A Front-End Rattle Or Clunking Sound
A recent post on the GM Techlink service website provides a solution to the front-end rattle or clunking sound that some 2019 to 2023 model-year Chevy Blazer owners have reported. According to the post, a “rattle or clunk sound may be heard at the front of the vehicle on some”...
gmauthority.com
GM Makes Its Case Why It’s A Good Investment Opportunity
GM recently released its Q2 2022 earnings, which were headlined by $1.7 billion in income on $35.8 billion in revenue, as GM Authority covered previously. In presenting the results, GM also outlined what makes the automaker a good investment opportunity. In a presentation released in conjunction with the Q2 2022...
gmauthority.com
GM Names Majority As EV-Focused, Diverse Ad Agency
GM has named Atlanta-based advertising group Majority Agency as its fourth diverse agency of record for branded diversity marketing initiatives. In a statement, GM Director of Diversity Marketing and Development, Tarshena Armstrong, said that Majority shares GM’s belief in reaching a cultural inflection point not just for electric vehicles, but for multicultural marketing as well.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Tahoe Configurator Live
The online configurator tool for the 2023 Chevy Tahoe is now live on the automaker’s website, allowing users to view the SUV’s new available options and receive a complete pricing estimate on their preferred specification. One of the noteworthy changes applied to the 2023 Chevy Tahoe is a...
gmauthority.com
Here’s How The BrightDrop Trace Works: Video
Early in 2021, GM launched BrightDrop, offering delivery and logistics companies an ecosystem of last-mile electric delivery solutions, software, and services. Among the products available is the BrightDrop Trace, as featured in the following brief video. Clocking in at just 1-minute, 40-seconds, the video provides an overview of what BrightDrop...
gmauthority.com
Average Monthly New Car Payment Reaches $733 In July 2022
With incentive spending sitting at near-record lows and average new-vehicle transaction prices climbing rapidly, it’s no surprise that most American motorists are seeing a sharp rise in their monthly new car payment, too. According to Cox Automotive, the average monthly payment for a new car reached a record $733...
Comments / 0