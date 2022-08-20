ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What stands out most about this BYU football team?

This article was first published in the Cougar Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Tuesday night. BYU officially brought fall camp to an end this week and now pulls all the levers on game preparation for the Sept. 3 opener in Tampa with South Florida.
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

Have the Cougars found their starting strong safety?

Five years ago, Malik Moore joined the BYU football program as a shy, soft-spoken and somewhat skinny defensive back who was raised in Mississippi but prepped at Point Loma High in the San Diego area. Now, he is not only the gregarious, lively leader of the Cougars’ 10 or so...
PROVO, UT
Orem father arrested after 10-month-old overdoses with fentanyl, police say

An Orem man has been arrested after police say his 10-month-old daughter had to be saved from overdosing on fentanyl she got from her father's laundry. Jazz Christopher Rockwood, 33, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Sunday for investigation of aggravated child abuse and child endangerment. The investigation...
OREM, UT

