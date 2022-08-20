Read full article on original website
How ESPN describes the state of Utah, BYU and Utah State football heading into the season
In the next two weeks, BYU, Utah and Utah State will each begin their 2022 college football campaigns trying to build off a successful 2021 season in which all three finished the year ranked in the Top 25. While it’s anticipated to be another good year for the three Utah...
Here’s when elite basketball prospect Keanu Dawes will reportedly visit BYU, Utah
A little less than two weeks ago, both BYU and Utah made the cut when elite basketball recruit Keanu Dawes revealed the final six teams still in contention for his services. Now, both programs know when the four-star prospect will reportedly visit their schools. Dawes, the nephew of former BYU...
What stands out most about this BYU football team?
This article was first published in the Cougar Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Tuesday night. BYU officially brought fall camp to an end this week and now pulls all the levers on game preparation for the Sept. 3 opener in Tampa with South Florida.
Have the Cougars found their starting strong safety?
Five years ago, Malik Moore joined the BYU football program as a shy, soft-spoken and somewhat skinny defensive back who was raised in Mississippi but prepped at Point Loma High in the San Diego area. Now, he is not only the gregarious, lively leader of the Cougars’ 10 or so...
After a 100-play scrimmage at LaVell Edwards Stadium, BYU starting quarterback Jaren Hall says, ‘We are almost game-ready’
BYU football coach Kalani Sitake had two pieces of good news for reporters after the Cougars wrapped up his seventh fall camp with a 100-play scrimmage — that didn’t include live tackling — at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Tuesday. First, his team played a lot of real,...
High school volleyball: Tuesday night highlights include Maple Mountain’s big win over Lone Peak, Jordan wins in 5
The Chargers and Tigers traded sets during their matchup Tuesday evening, but in the fifth set, it was Corner Canyon that delivered. The Chargers ran away with a 15-5 advantage in the final set to secure the win over an Orem squad that had already collected seven wins this season.
Utah division approves mine operation at Parleys Canyon months after county ban
The fight over mining in Parleys Canyon took another twist Monday, as Utah officials approved a plan for "small mining operations" at a proposed quarry — months after Salt Lake County passed an ordinance banning mining in the area. John Baza, director of the Utah Division of Oil, Gas...
70% of home sellers in Boise, Idaho, drop prices, most in nation. Utah, Colorado cities rank close behind
Pandemic “boomtowns” are again leading the nation with the largest share of sellers slashing their prices as the COVID-19-related housing frenzy hangover sets in. The West continues to be ground zero for that phenomena. Nearly 70% of homes for sale in Boise, Idaho, had a price drop in...
What’s causing the traffic on Salt Lake’s canyon roads? Wildfire mitigation
In August 2021, a tree struck a Pacific Gas & Electric power line in Northern California, sending sparks into the drought-plagued forest. Within weeks, the Dixie Fire burned 963,000 acres, destroyed 1,329 buildings and left burn scars over swaths of the state that continue to flood. PG&E later agreed to...
Orem father arrested after 10-month-old overdoses with fentanyl, police say
An Orem man has been arrested after police say his 10-month-old daughter had to be saved from overdosing on fentanyl she got from her father's laundry. Jazz Christopher Rockwood, 33, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Sunday for investigation of aggravated child abuse and child endangerment. The investigation...
Officer responds to bizarre house call — goats on the roof
It’s still too early for reindeer to be on the roof, so goats seem to be taking their place. On Aug. 20, an animal care officer responded to a house call — goats on the roof. KSL-TV reported one of the strangest facts about this case — the...
