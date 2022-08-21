Read full article on original website
Birmingham City Schools works to navigate through national teacher shortage
BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — School districts across the nation are struggling to hire. Birmingham City Schools is working to navigate through faculty and staff shortages to help make sure students are provided with a quality education. Birmingham city schools human resource officer, Jenikka Oglesby, says the school system has been utilizing several strategic methods to […]
Archibald: In wild-eyed Alabama, parents must opt in for career counseling, out for spanking
This is an opinion column. I used to agree with Mark Twain, that God created idiots for practice. Birmingham School Board members pushing and shoving in a back room in an argument over … Teach for America. A Shelby County board putting an accused child molester – who later...
$1.5 Billion, 88-Acre Tuscaloosa Innovation District Could Create 5,000 Jobs
A concept in its infancy at the University of Alabama has the potential to become the biggest economic advancement in the Tuscaloosa area since Mercedes-Benz U.S. International came to the region 25 years ago. The idea is called the Tuscaloosa Innovation District -- a $1.5 billion initiative that could create...
ironcity.ink
The Altamont School opens year with new leadership, record enrollment
The Almont School opened its new academic year Aug. 19 with 389 students, the school’s largest enrollment in 16 years. The historic surge includes 83 new students from 20 zip codes and 40 schools, and puts grades seven, eight and nine at capacity, according to Director of Admissions Thomas Goldsmith.
ABC 33/40 News
School leaders talk plans to combat overcrowding in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Hundreds of apartment units are in the early planning stages to be built on Service Road just outside of the city of Clay, according to Clay City Manager Ronnie Dixon. Dixon said children living in the apartments would be zoned for Clay-Chalkville schools. He...
Trussville business owner honored by Birmingham chapter of American Advertising Federation
Special to The Tribune Trussville resident Wanda McKoy, owner of Express Print & Promotional Items since 2004, has been honored by the American Advertising Federation-Birmingham with a lifetime membership. This honor has only been awarded 3 times since the organization’s 1943 charter was established. McKoy has served AAF-Birmingham for 44 years and remains an active […]
wvtm13.com
Women Breaking Barriers: New York native brings entrepreneurial spirit to Woodlawn
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The founder of Polaris, a flexible co-working and event space in Woodlawn named after the North Star, said her business is much more than just a re-purposed building. Levels-Moore, an Alabama transplant who was born in New York and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, said she hopes Polaris serves as a carved-out guide for entrepreneurs in search of a thriving business model. WVTM 13's Carla Wade has the full story in the video above.
thecutoffnews.com
The City of Hueytown Aquires 850 Acres From The University Of Alabama
The City of Hueytown closed on acquiring 850 acres from The University of Alabama Board of Trustees on June 29, 2022. For Mayor Steve Ware and the council, this represents a tremendous investment in Hueytowns future and the culmination of negotiations that began in December 2020 when the property was posted for clearcutting timber.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa PD implements 4-day workweek for some
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - More companies are looking at a four-day workweek to recruit employees in what is becoming a very competitive workforce. The Tuscaloosa Police Department started testing the concept of a four-day work week one month ago with its patrol division. With a staff of more than 300, the department is experimenting with new four-day work schedule with one division. So far, so good.
Birmingham City Council gives $5 million to World Games committee to make up losses
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham City Council will give the organizing committee of the World Games $5 million to help pay off shortfall from the weeklong event. Following a lengthy discussion during their regular meeting, the council voted 7-2 to allocate the money from the city’s fund balance reserve. Earlier this month, World Games […]
How Big is it? Step Inside the Largest House in Tuscaloosa County Alabama
The biggest home for sale in Tuscaloosa County Alabama is a stunning work of art with Lake Tuscaloosa serving as the backdrop. This home is stacked with tons of custom features and lots of unique touches. Did I mention it is HUGE?. It is located in the Holly Springs subdivision...
birminghamtimes.com
How to Contact Every Elected Official, Agency in Birmingham and Jefferson County
Https://www.birminghamalcitycouncil.org/residents/find-your-district/. 4th District – Jonathan “J.T.” Moore (205) 254-2464. 6th District – Crystal Smitherman (205) 254-2358. 7th District – Wardine Alexander (205) 254-2498. 8th District – Carol Clarke (205) 254-2304. 9th District – LaTonya Tate (205) 254-2302. Jefferson County Commission. District 1: Lashunda...
wbrc.com
New Tuscaloosa city ordinance may increase safety on The Strip
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As the start of college football season approaches, Tuscaloosa city leaders hope they have addressed the crowding issue that comes along with home games. Tuscaloosa city councilors passed a queuing ordinance last week that requires any business to get a permit if it allows patrons to...
birminghamtimes.com
Miles College Prepares for Opener With 6 QBs Who Are ‘Capable,’ Says Coach
Sam Shade’s most recent coaching experience was leading the Pinson Valley Indians. But the former Alabama defensive standout brings college experience with him into his first season leading the Miles College Golden Bears. “The one thing I think some people don’t remember is that I actually coached college football...
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 2
BARTLETT (TENN.) (1-0) AT HOOVER (0-1) Last week: Class 7A fifth-ranked Hoover fell 17-14 to Auburn while Bartlett beat Pure Academy (Tenn.) 32-6. The skinny: It’s the first meeting between the teams. RB Ahmari Williams led the Hoover ground game with 131 yards, including a 27-yard scoring run, on...
Latest updates on three Central Alabama elections
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The latest developments in select Jefferson County City Council elections, including Mountain Brook, Bessemer and Gadsden. All times are local (CT). 9:50 p.m. Unofficial results from the city of Bessemer report that incumbent Kenneth “Ken” Gulley has won the race for mayor, winning 58% of the votes. 9:30 p.m. The city […]
wbrc.com
2 JEFCOED football games moved because fields not ready
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools are having to move the locations of two football games this week. Center Point’s game against Aliceville will now be played at Legion Field. Game time is still 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022. Hueytown’s game against Clay-Chalkville will now be...
wvtm13.com
'Let's move on': Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey sends message about her health
RAGLAND, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey again commented on her health when asked by WVTM 13 at the groundbreaking of Heritage Landing development park in Walker County on Wednesday. Watch what Ivey said in the video above. "My clean bill of health that I've been given has no...
wvtm13.com
Emergency agencies prepare for flash flooding
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Heavy rainfall is hitting parts of Alabama hard this week. This led many emergency officials to prepare for a possible flash flooding in our area. 'Turn around, don’t drown' is what they encourage people to do if there is flooding on these roadways. Jefferson County officials have seen several examples of people being caught in rapidly rising water, a problem they see way too often.
Birmingham mayor says he struggled with student loan debt: ‘We need debt forgiveness’
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin today echoed President Joe Biden’s call for relief of student debt. “I personally struggled with student debt for years,” Woodfin said on Twitter. “When I think about the average young person facing so much debt that they can’t support themselves or their families, things much change. We need debt forgiveness.”
