BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The founder of Polaris, a flexible co-working and event space in Woodlawn named after the North Star, said her business is much more than just a re-purposed building. Levels-Moore, an Alabama transplant who was born in New York and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, said she hopes Polaris serves as a carved-out guide for entrepreneurs in search of a thriving business model. WVTM 13's Carla Wade has the full story in the video above.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO