Bessemer, AL

CBS 42

Birmingham City Schools works to navigate through national teacher shortage

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — School districts across the nation are struggling to hire. Birmingham City Schools is working to navigate through faculty and staff shortages to help make sure students are provided with a quality education. Birmingham city schools human resource officer, Jenikka Oglesby, says the school system has been utilizing several strategic methods to […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ironcity.ink

The Altamont School opens year with new leadership, record enrollment

The Almont School opened its new academic year Aug. 19 with 389 students, the school’s largest enrollment in 16 years. The historic surge includes 83 new students from 20 zip codes and 40 schools, and puts grades seven, eight and nine at capacity, according to Director of Admissions Thomas Goldsmith.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville business owner honored by Birmingham chapter of American Advertising Federation

Special to The Tribune Trussville resident Wanda McKoy, owner of Express Print & Promotional Items since 2004, has been honored by the American Advertising Federation-Birmingham with a lifetime membership. This honor has only been awarded 3 times since the organization’s 1943 charter was established. McKoy has served AAF-Birmingham for 44 years and remains an active […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Women Breaking Barriers: New York native brings entrepreneurial spirit to Woodlawn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The founder of Polaris, a flexible co-working and event space in Woodlawn named after the North Star, said her business is much more than just a re-purposed building. Levels-Moore, an Alabama transplant who was born in New York and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, said she hopes Polaris serves as a carved-out guide for entrepreneurs in search of a thriving business model. WVTM 13's Carla Wade has the full story in the video above.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

The City of Hueytown Aquires 850 Acres From The University Of Alabama

The City of Hueytown closed on acquiring 850 acres from The University of Alabama Board of Trustees on June 29, 2022. For Mayor Steve Ware and the council, this represents a tremendous investment in Hueytowns future and the culmination of negotiations that began in December 2020 when the property was posted for clearcutting timber.
HUEYTOWN, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa PD implements 4-day workweek for some

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - More companies are looking at a four-day workweek to recruit employees in what is becoming a very competitive workforce. The Tuscaloosa Police Department started testing the concept of a four-day work week one month ago with its patrol division. With a staff of more than 300, the department is experimenting with new four-day work schedule with one division. So far, so good.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
birminghamtimes.com

How to Contact Every Elected Official, Agency in Birmingham and Jefferson County

Https://www.birminghamalcitycouncil.org/residents/find-your-district/. 4th District – Jonathan “J.T.” Moore (205) 254-2464. 6th District – Crystal Smitherman (205) 254-2358. 7th District – Wardine Alexander (205) 254-2498. 8th District – Carol Clarke (205) 254-2304. 9th District – LaTonya Tate (205) 254-2302. Jefferson County Commission. District 1: Lashunda...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

New Tuscaloosa city ordinance may increase safety on The Strip

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As the start of college football season approaches, Tuscaloosa city leaders hope they have addressed the crowding issue that comes along with home games. Tuscaloosa city councilors passed a queuing ordinance last week that requires any business to get a permit if it allows patrons to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Latest updates on three Central Alabama elections

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The latest developments in select Jefferson County City Council elections, including Mountain Brook, Bessemer and Gadsden. All times are local (CT). 9:50 p.m. Unofficial results from the city of Bessemer report that incumbent Kenneth “Ken” Gulley has won the race for mayor, winning 58% of the votes. 9:30 p.m. The city […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

2 JEFCOED football games moved because fields not ready

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools are having to move the locations of two football games this week. Center Point’s game against Aliceville will now be played at Legion Field. Game time is still 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022. Hueytown’s game against Clay-Chalkville will now be...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Emergency agencies prepare for flash flooding

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Heavy rainfall is hitting parts of Alabama hard this week. This led many emergency officials to prepare for a possible flash flooding in our area. 'Turn around, don’t drown' is what they encourage people to do if there is flooding on these roadways. Jefferson County officials have seen several examples of people being caught in rapidly rising water, a problem they see way too often.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Birmingham, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism is a non-profit, non-partisan organization serving the civic good of Birmingham and Alabama by supporting journalism that makes a difference and citizen engagement with news that is fair, factual, unflinching and focused on important matters.

