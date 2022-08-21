Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Police investigate Central Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Three people are injured after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in an area of Peoria that’s on the border of the West Bluff and Central Peoria areas. Police say a call came in around 3:15 P.M. of a 20-round ShotSpotter alert on West Virginia Avenue, near Virginia and Isabell.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police make arrest in Sunday shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police made an arrest Tuesday in connection to a shooting that occurred Sunday. According to a Peoria police press release, 29-year-old Kevin L. Boyce Jr. was arrested near 4000 Brandywine Drive by members of the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division, Criminal Investigations Division, and the U.S. Marshals Service.
Central Illinois Proud
What happened to Jelani Day? One year later: The Investigation
What happened to Jelani Day? One year later: The Investigation. What happened to Jelani Day? One year later: The …. South Side Mission gets $250,000 donation for youth …. Tension continues over PPS and PFT contract negotiations. Dr. Brian Curtis | Properly handling medicine. Peoria teacher’s union claims it was...
Central Illinois Proud
3 men taken to hospital after Tuesday shooting in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are looking for more information after a shooting took place Tuesday afternoon. Just after 3 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of W. VIrginia Avenue regarding a 20-round shot spotter alert, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth. When they arrived, officers were told three men with gunshot wounds were taken to a local hospital using private vehicles.
1470 WMBD
Shots not fired at Peoria school
PEORIA, Ill. – No, gun shots were NOT fired in the area of a Peoria school Tuesday afternoon. Peoria Police say what people heard after 1:00 P.M. in the area of Annie Jo Gordon Community Learning Center — also known as Harrison School — was simply a lawn mower in the area backfiring.
hoiabc.com
$1M bond set for man accused of domestic-related shooting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man accused of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon has appeared in court. Kevin Boyce, 29, is accused of shooting an adult woman three times on August 21. The woman who is known to Boyce was shot once in the left thigh and...
hoiabc.com
Man charged with attacking woman with a sledgehammer
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man is in jail after allegedly attacking a woman with a sledgehammer. 42-year-old Pierre Comer is charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one count of criminal damage to property in connection with the July 14th incident. A car was also damaged.
hoiabc.com
$2 million bond set for man accused of 4th of July homicide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The man accused in the killing of Quinton Scott in the city’s 12th homicide of the year made his first court appearance Wednesday and received a $2 million bond. Raekwon Pickett is accused of first-degree murder in the 19-year-old Scott’s death. The incident happened...
1470 WMBD
Arrest made in Peoria July 4 homicide
PEORIA Ill. – Peoria Police say they’ve arrested the man they believe was responsible for a homicide in the early morning hours of the Fourth of July. Police say Raekwon Pickett, 22, was arrested Monday on a charge of First-Degree Murder and is jailed. The shooting happened near...
Central Illinois Proud
Help Peoria Police locate suspect in Sunday shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are asking the public for help locating a suspect in a shooting that occurred at the 1100 block of E. Republican Street early Sunday morning. The suspect is 29-year-old Kevin L. Boyce Jr. He is charged with aggravated battery with firearm, domestic battery,...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man indicted for allegedly attacking woman with sledgehammer
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria man Pierre Montrell Comer has been indicted on three counts in relation to an attack on a person using a sledgehammer in July of this year. Comer is charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one count of criminal damage to property for his attack on July 14.
Central Illinois Proud
No suspect yet in overnight weekend shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning involving a juvenile male victim and an unknown suspect. Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Wright Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday to respond to a report of a person being shot. Upon arrival, they found a juvenile male who had been shot.
Central Illinois Proud
Saturday homicide victim identified
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The victim in Saturday night’s homicide has been identified by the Peoria County Coroner as Nathan Michael Belcher, age 35, of Eureka, IL. Peoria Police, Advanced Medical Transport, and the Peoria Fire Department responded to a report of shots fired Saturday night to discover Belcher in an alley at the 500 block of Spring Street. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Central Illinois Proud
Normal police looking to find two women in retail theft case
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal Police Department is looking for help in the identification of two women who allegedly stole more than $700 of merchandise from a department store earlier this month. In a post on their Facebook Page, NPD stated that two unnamed women entered Von Maur on...
Central Illinois Proud
Dog sworn in at Peoria County Courthouse
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For the first time in the 10th Judicial circuit, a facility Dog was sworn in at the Peoria County Courthouse Wednesday. During a swearing-in ceremony, the two-year-old black lab Kiwi was sworn in as a facility dog for the Peoria County State’s Attorney’s office. In her new role, Kiwi will assist children who have been victims or witnesses of violent crimes as they navigate the criminal justice system.
hoiabc.com
Normal Police investigating burglary to school
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Normal Police need the public’s help as they investigate a burglary to a Catholic school. The department says that on August 16, two men allegedly damaged a window and made entry into Epiphany Catholic School. Several small items were stolen inside the school. A...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Six injured in two-vehicle crash near hospital
PEORIA, Ill. – At least six people may be injured as the result of one of two accidents near UnityPoint Methodist Medical Center Tuesday afternoon. Peoria Police say the main accident at Randolph and Hamilton near UnityPoint Methodist Medical Center around 2:40 P.M. involved two vehicles, one of which rolled over.
1470 WMBD
Crews respond to North Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. – A late-afternoon fire in North Peoria was believed to be electrical in nature. Peoria firefighters were called to a home at 8212 N. Knoxville, near Knoxville and Detweiller, at 4:08 P.M. Wednesday, and had the blaze under control in about 15 minutes. Crews say they were...
hoiabc.com
Juvenile shot early Sunday in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Department has released new details in connection with a early Sunday morning shooting that left one person injured. On Monday, police say a juvenile male was shot in the 900 block of Wright Street around 1 AM Sunday morning. Officers found the...
Knox Co. deputies arrest 4 suspects on warrants totaling $2.2M
GALESBURG, Ill. — The Knox County Sheriff's Department arrested four wanted suspects Monday, Aug. 22 as part of an operation in Wataga. The sheriff's department received information Monday regarding several wanted subjects at Willard Street Apartments. Assisted by the Galesburg Police Department and FBI Task Force, deputies conducted an operation that resulted in their arrest.
