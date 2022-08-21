Read full article on original website
Following 14% Correction in a Week, Is There More Pain Ahead for BTC? (Bitcoin Price Analysis)
The most recent outlook for Bitcoin is not overly promising, as the price has been rejected from a key technical resistance level and is breaking below support levels. The recent rebound from the $20K area appears to have been just another mid-bear market bull trap. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The...
Is The Ethereum 2.0 Merge Priced In?
In this article, we attempt to answer one of the most commonly asked questions – is the Ethereum 2.0 Merge priced in?. Ethereum’s merge is undoubtedly the most highly-anticipated event in the cryptocurrency industry in 2022. Scheduled for September, the anticipation also caused a considerable increase in the price of ETH, which is up about 90% since the lows in June.
Crypto Security and Auditing Firms are Thriving During the Bear Market
While crypto exchanges and lending platforms struggle to stay above water, blockchain security experts are in higher demand than ever. Crypto security companies are raking in a fortune despite the bear market that has bloodied firms across the rest of the industry. Zeth Couceiro – founder of crypto recruitment company...
NFT Platform SudoRare Rug Pulled for $850K Hours After Launching
The AAM protocol for ERC-721 to ERC-20 swaps made away with over $800K in ETH. SudoRare – a decentralized non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace – is reportedly the latest crypto project that had rug-pulled its customers. The project, established earlier today, shut down its operations six hours after launch...
Invesco Introduces a Metaverse-Oriented Investment Fund: Report
The Invesco Metaverse fund will invest in American, European, and Asian firms that aid the development of the virtual reality world. The American investment management company – Invesco – reportedly launched a Metaverse fund, which will invest in large, medium, and small-cap firms that have stretched their operations to the virtual reality.
BAYC Floor Price Crashes to 67 ETH, Lowest in 8 Months
NFTs from the Bored Ape Yacht Collections have their floor prices reduced to levels not seen since the early days of January 2022. Non-fungible tokens from the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection are going through a majorly rough patch. Apes are currently sitting on a floor price of 67 ETH across the board – something that we haven’t seen since the early days of January 2022.
Scaramucci Predicts When Bitcoin Will Become a Hedge Against Inflation
BTC wallets need to reach a billion, so the primary cryptocurrency could be considered a hedge against inflation, Scaramucci said. Despite being an outspoken supporter of bitcoin, the founder of the investment company SkyBridge Capital – Anthony Scaramucci – does not believe the asset has reached a status of a hedge against inflation yet. In his view, this will happen once BTC wallets hit a billion.
Phemex: The One-Stop Crypto Solution
Within the vast cryptoverse, there are many things to learn about. Understanding all the various elements of the industry can seem like an enormous task because new trends are constantly emerging. While there is no way to truly learn everything, there is to know about cryptocurrencies, doing your best to study as much as you can make the difference between a highly profitable crypto journey or one marred by losses.
BendDAO in Trouble, Ethereum Reserves Drained
Several NFTs including BAYC, MAYC at risk of liquidation. BendDAO – a lending protocol for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) – is the latest project to have been hit with an insolvency crisis. The five-month-old platform has reportedly run out of ETH over the weekend. According to the researcher, NFTStatistics.eth, BendDAO is just left with 12.5 WETH in the contract.
Natalie Brunell: This is What Made Me Go From Traditional Media to Full-Time Bitcoin (Interview)
Natalie Brunell is a former journalist in traditional media who’s now turned full-time Bitcoin. In this episode, she tells us more about her story, what brought her to Bitcoin, and women in blockchain. Natalie Brunell is one of the most well-known women in the cryptocurrency industry. With a background...
Bitcoin Cash Soars 7%, Bitcoin Stalls at $21K (Market Watch)
While bitcoin and most of the market remain calm, Bitcoin Cash went on the offensive and jumped to $135. Bitcoin continues to fail to produce any significant price movements in either direction and has remained stuck around the $21,000 level. The alternative coins are also untypically stable on a daily...
Bitcoin 2022 Launches First European Event: Bitcoin Amsterdam
Organizers of Bitcoin 2022 promise “No region left behind” as it targets Hyperbitcoinization in Europe. Bitcoin Magazine, organizers of the world’s largest and longest-running Bitcoin conference, Bitcoin 2022, today announces, in collaboration with Amsterdam Decentralized and Westergas, the launch of its first European-focused event, Bitcoin Amsterdam. The...
Tokenized Commodities: Decentralized Swaps in Gold, Oil and Metals on MetalSwap
MetalSwap, a multi-chain protocol that seeks to promote trade between producers and traders with fewer participants in the process, is emerging as an opportunity for those who operate in commodities. Metals such as gold, lithium, iron, oil and other raw materials in global demand and available on the major stock...
EQBR Launches One-Stop Blockchain Service Platform EQ HUB
EQBR Holdings (EQBR), a pioneer of Web 3.0 infrastructure providers, launched its new blockchain service platform EQ HUB. EQ HUB provides a one-stop service to plan, build and implement blockchain networks and ecosystem-based thereon. Powered by Equilibrium, an innovative third-generation blockchain engine, developers and users of EQ Hub will experience amazing speed and convenience, which have been realized in none of the blockchain environments so far.
India's top refiner to spend $25 billion for 2046 net-zero goal
NEW DELHI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS), the country's top refiner, has set a 2046 net zero carbon emissions goal, its chairman S. M. Vaidya said at annual shareholders meet on Thursday. India, one of the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitters, is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2070.
Post Voyager Announces the Launch of Jellyme, MOOI Network’s NFT Marketplace
[PRESS RELEASE – Singapore, Singapore, 23rd August 2022]. POST VOYAGER, a blockchain arm of a Japanese mobile game powerhouse Cocone and a developer of the MOOI Network, announced on Monday the launch of its non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, Jellyme. Jellyme is described as a “decentralized NFT marketplace that allows...
Australia to Enforce Crypto Regulations This Year (Report)
The ruling Labour Party reportedly intends to determine which are the most popular cryptocurrencies in Australia and regulate them. The government of Australia reportedly plans to identify which cryptocurrencies are widely used in the country and place them under a regulatory framework by the end of 2022. Numerous Australian politicians...
