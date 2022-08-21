Chicago cops pull body from Lake Michigan’s popular ‘Playpen’ area

Chicago police pulled a man’s body from Lake Michigan’s “Playpen” area on Saturday — the third emergency at the popular boater destination in one week.

A boater in a dinghy off Oak Street Beach spotted the body at about 4:30 p.m as the Chicago Air and Water Show ended, police told The Chicago Tribune . The boater saw the body of a man who appeared to be wearing a red shirt floating in the lake and called authorities.

The Coast Guard arrived at the scene first, and the body was recovered by The Chicago Marine Police, cops said.

The man was later identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as 29-year-old Spencer Williams, the paper reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around the time the Williams was found, about 30 boats and yachts filled with partiers packed into the Playpen for the Air and Water Show, according to the Tribune.

Lake Michigan’s “Playpen ” has been the site of numerous accidents this summer. AP

On Wednesday, a person was left in critical condition after falling off a boat in the Playpen around 7:30 p.m., police told the paper. A second person also remains missing in the incident.

Last Saturday, two women were seriously injured when they were sucked into a boat’s propeller at the location. One woman had her feet severed and the other lost part of her hand.

One of the women, 34-year-old Lana Batochi, was spending the day on the water when a yacht, going in reverse, sucked her floating device into the boat’s propeller, hacking off her feet.

The married mother of two said she felt “unimaginable pain” when the blade struck her.

“I thought I was dying,” she recounted. “I fought for my life for seconds which felt like minutes. I began to drown, I couldn’t swim.”

She is scheduled to have both of her legs amputated below the knee.

Batochir’s 28-year-old friend had part of her hands severed by the propeller.