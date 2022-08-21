ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle, WA
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
KOMO News

Two weekend boat crashes on Puget Sound waterways stir safety concerns

SEATTLE — Seattle police continued their search Monday for a hit-and-run boat operator that left five people hurt over the weekend after a late night crash with another boat, authorities said. The Saturday night crash on Lake Washington was the second boat collisions within 24 hours on area waterways.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Suspect not found after stabbing man in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — Police are searching for a suspect they said stabbed a man Tuesday night in downtown Seattle. Someone called police after the 52-year-old victim flagged her down and told her about the stabbing. Officers drove to the scene near 3rd Avenue and University Street, where they found the...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

New Tacoma crime data shows year-to-date increase

TACOMA, Wash. — Recent weekly crime data from Tacoma Police based on data from Aug. 8 to Aug. 14 shows year-to-date increases in almost every crime tracked by police in the first eight months of the year. One of those locations with an increase is the Hilltop neighborhood, a...
TACOMA, WA
Bruce Harrell
KOMO News

Man announced dead after officers respond to Tacoma shooting

TACOMA, Wash. — Officials responded to 911 calls about an alleged shooting at 3600 S. 31st street in Tacoma. Officers arrived in the area and found a male with a gunshot wound. Officers promptly offered the victim life-saving measures until the Tacoma Fire Department arrived and pronounced the man...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Weather: Heat returns Wednesday, Thursday across Puget Sound region

Those sensitive to heat will want to take it easy Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures reach well into the 80s and within record territory Wednesday afternoon. Overnight lows in the urban areas hold steady in the mid-60s overnight, and Thursday will be even hotter, with more locations making it to that 90-degree mark across Puget Sound.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Train derailment in Tacoma causes local power outage

TACOMA, Wash. — A train derailment caused a local power outage in Tacoma Wednesday, but no one was injured. BNSF Railway confirmed one of its trains had two cars carrying empty containers derail at 2:45 near Lincoln Ave. and Port of Tacoma Rd. Two crossings are blocked with downed...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Homicide investigation underway in Highline area

BURIEN, Wash. — The King County Sheriff's Office is investigation a homicide that occurred Tuesday evening in the Highline area. The slaying happened in the 10000 block of 16th Avenue South, near Burien and White Center. The county's major crimes investigation team was sent to the scene on Tuesday...
BURIEN, WA
KOMO News

Officials close down several Lake Washington beaches after sewage spill

SEATTLE — Three Seattle-area beaches on Lake Washington have been shut down after a sewage spill. Gene Coulon, Madrona Beach, Matthews Beach, Mevdenbauer Bay Beach and Newcastle Beach have all been shut down, according to officials. There was a sewage spill at Lake Washington, according to officials, who also...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Oyster and Ostrich Bay currently under a no-contact advisory due to sewage spill

Oyster and Ostrich Bay in Bremerton are currently under a no-contact advisory due to a sewage spill. Warning signs will be posted at public access points and the advisory will be in effect through Aug. 30. During a no-contact advisory, the public is advised to avoid contact with the infected...
