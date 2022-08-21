Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOMO News
Tacoma clears homeless camp with plans to sweep more sites in the near future
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma city crews on Tuesday begun clearing another homeless encampment, but several RVs and vehicles remained along with piles of trash and debris after the work began. Officials on Tuesday said they will continue trying to connect those who are still living at the site on...
KOMO News
Study reveals most common things on Washington beaches are needles, plastic
SEATTLE — A new study by the University of Washington is revealing some of the shocking things being washed on shore, including needles. Now, a push is being made to get the trash out of our ocean. “We would like to see its natural beauty and it would be...
KOMO News
Downtown Seattle Association report finds city is returning from pre-pandemic slowdown
SEATTLE — The COVID-19 pandemic recovery efforts are in full swing for downtown Seattle businesses as tourists return to the Emerald City. But many have asked how the city's recovery efforts are going and the Downtown Seattle Association is now helping you track them. Seattle started publishing monthly updates...
KOMO News
Tacoma set to clear two homeless camps with some campers facing removal today
TACOMA, Wash. — The residents of two homeless camps in Tacoma have been put on notice that city crews plans to remove the encampments with one of the sites slated to be cleared out as early as Tuesday morning. That camp is under a highway overpass on Center Street...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMO News
Two weekend boat crashes on Puget Sound waterways stir safety concerns
SEATTLE — Seattle police continued their search Monday for a hit-and-run boat operator that left five people hurt over the weekend after a late night crash with another boat, authorities said. The Saturday night crash on Lake Washington was the second boat collisions within 24 hours on area waterways.
KOMO News
Suspect not found after stabbing man in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE — Police are searching for a suspect they said stabbed a man Tuesday night in downtown Seattle. Someone called police after the 52-year-old victim flagged her down and told her about the stabbing. Officers drove to the scene near 3rd Avenue and University Street, where they found the...
KOMO News
Seattle-area schools scramble to fill bus driver jobs, parents warned about route changes
SEATTLE — As several school districts in Western Washington struggle to hire enough bus drivers, Seattle Public Schools are advising parents that their child's bus routes could be subject to change. The state's largest public school district, which contracts out its bus service, may be forced to have some...
KOMO News
New Tacoma crime data shows year-to-date increase
TACOMA, Wash. — Recent weekly crime data from Tacoma Police based on data from Aug. 8 to Aug. 14 shows year-to-date increases in almost every crime tracked by police in the first eight months of the year. One of those locations with an increase is the Hilltop neighborhood, a...
RELATED PEOPLE
KOMO News
Man announced dead after officers respond to Tacoma shooting
TACOMA, Wash. — Officials responded to 911 calls about an alleged shooting at 3600 S. 31st street in Tacoma. Officers arrived in the area and found a male with a gunshot wound. Officers promptly offered the victim life-saving measures until the Tacoma Fire Department arrived and pronounced the man...
KOMO News
Weather: Heat returns Wednesday, Thursday across Puget Sound region
Those sensitive to heat will want to take it easy Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures reach well into the 80s and within record territory Wednesday afternoon. Overnight lows in the urban areas hold steady in the mid-60s overnight, and Thursday will be even hotter, with more locations making it to that 90-degree mark across Puget Sound.
KOMO News
Train derailment in Tacoma causes local power outage
TACOMA, Wash. — A train derailment caused a local power outage in Tacoma Wednesday, but no one was injured. BNSF Railway confirmed one of its trains had two cars carrying empty containers derail at 2:45 near Lincoln Ave. and Port of Tacoma Rd. Two crossings are blocked with downed...
KOMO News
Homicide investigation underway in Highline area
BURIEN, Wash. — The King County Sheriff's Office is investigation a homicide that occurred Tuesday evening in the Highline area. The slaying happened in the 10000 block of 16th Avenue South, near Burien and White Center. The county's major crimes investigation team was sent to the scene on Tuesday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMO News
Arson suspected in Lynnwood apartment complex fire that left several residents homeless
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Over a dozen residents from eight units were forced to leave their homes when a two-alarm fire that investigators believe was deliberately set broke out early Tuesday morning at a Snohomish County apartment complex. Crews said the fire began around 12:15 a.m. at Trinity Place Apartments,...
KOMO News
Driver crashes into and knocks over utility pole in Seattle's Crown Hill neighborhood
SEATTLE — Police responded to a collision between a driver and a utility pole in the Crown Hill neighborhood on Wednesday morning. A motorist crashed into and knocked over the utility pole at Holman Road NW and Mary Avenue NW, in the Ballard area, according to police. Police urged...
KOMO News
Officials close down several Lake Washington beaches after sewage spill
SEATTLE — Three Seattle-area beaches on Lake Washington have been shut down after a sewage spill. Gene Coulon, Madrona Beach, Matthews Beach, Mevdenbauer Bay Beach and Newcastle Beach have all been shut down, according to officials. There was a sewage spill at Lake Washington, according to officials, who also...
KOMO News
Oyster and Ostrich Bay currently under a no-contact advisory due to sewage spill
Oyster and Ostrich Bay in Bremerton are currently under a no-contact advisory due to a sewage spill. Warning signs will be posted at public access points and the advisory will be in effect through Aug. 30. During a no-contact advisory, the public is advised to avoid contact with the infected...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOMO News
Armed 12-year-old-boy among 6 car thief suspects snared by Puget Sound auto theft unit
TACOMA, Wash. — A 12-year-old boy armed with a handgun was among the six alleged car thief suspects arrested in Pierce County during a recent operation by the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force, officials said Tuesday. Officials with the division said they recovered 15 stolen cars during an...
KOMO News
Kent School District delays first day as teachers' union confirms strike
The Kent School District says Thursday’s scheduled start of the school year will be delayed until further notice. Teachers who are locked in a contract battle with the district will be hitting the picket lines on what was supposed to be the first day of class. Now parents are...
KOMO News
Washington State Patrol trooper involved in shootout in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol trooper was involved in a shootout on SR 161 at about 8 p.m. Wednesday. The exchange occurred in Federal Way and ended at a COSTCO at 35100 Enchanted parkway. The trooper did not sustain any injuries.
KOMO News
Olympia police shoot, kill man with knife after he caused disturbance in businesses
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Officers from the Olympia Police Department on Monday shot and killed a man after he allegedly pulled a knife on them, authorities said. Police had chased the 37-year-old suspect after he was accused of shoplifting, running into traffic and being belligerent while inside local businesses. Police...
Comments / 0