The wait is over! Close-up pictures of Jennifer Lopez’s three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses
The wait is over! Jennifer Lopez shares close-up pictures of her wedding dresses. The singer, actress, and businesswoman sent her On The JLo newsletter with snaps of her custom-made Ralph Lauren dress. The star began the massive email by thanking the brand. “The dresses were dreamy... thank you,...
Malia Obama wore an oversized denim jacket with these celebrity-loved boots
Malia Obama showed off her effortless street style while out in Los Angeles this week. Obama was accompanied by a friend, as the two stopped by 7 Eleven to buy some items. RELATED: Malia Obama is spotted hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund again ...
Little girl hilariously gives postman way too much information when asked where mum is
Video footage captured on the door of a family home shows a hilarious exchange between a three-year-old and a postman. Honestly, it's worth checking out. Young kids have a bit of a reputation for brutal honesty, and often to incredibly comedic ends, but also sometimes at the expense of parents.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcome new member to their family
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s home in Montecito has a new resident! The Los Angeles Times reported on Aug. 24 that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have adopted a seven-year-old beagle named Mamma Mia, who was rescued from the Envigo breeding facility in Virginia. RELATED ...
Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours
A new Netflix psychological thriller series Echoes has certainly caught the attention of viewers. Sending… The post Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours appeared first on Outsider.
TikTok User Finds Abandoned Mall In Airbnb Basement
This TikTok user had a terrifying experience when they recently stayed at an AirBnB and now they are looking to share their story with the rest of us. The AirBnb that they crashed in had quite the unusual amenity in the basement. Can you believe that there was an abandoned mall hidden beneath this location? We are still beside ourselves and we have seen the video a few times now.
