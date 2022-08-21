ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 3

Related
Fstoppers

Will Art Created By Artificial Intelligence Kill The Artist?

Most of my photography friends have been playing around with some form of AI Art, and the results are pretty remarkable. However, as amazing as this technology is, I'm sure I am not the only one wondering if Artificial Intelligence will leave us all looking for new careers. What exactly...
VISUAL ART
yankodesign.com

These AI-generated creatures are semi-living architectural structures from the future

With the current state of the world, people often remark that a dystopian future isn’t a very far-off possibility! We often imagine a world completely taken over by robots and machines, where tech reigns supreme, and humans are overpowered by the very science they sowed the seeds of. However, Iranian architect, Mohamad Rasoul Moosapour, has a very different future envisioned in his mind – one that seems to be taken over by semi-alive architectural beings!
DESIGN
yankodesign.com

This Manta Ray inspired submarine folds for easy transportation on land

The design of submarines has not seen a radical change all these years, but this one designed by UAE-based startup, Highland Systems is all set to change that. With a shape seeming inspired by the manta ray, this underwater machine boasts a futuristic hydrodynamic design. The spanning wings can fold for easier transportation on land which is a huge advantage as compared to contemporary submarines that the world knows of.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Stacking#Stacks#Chinese
ComicBook

Overlord Cosplay Readies Albedo for Movie Debut

Overlord is now working its way through the fourth season of the anime while getting ready for its debut feature film release, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why fans are all in with Albedo! Kugane Maruyama and so-bin's original light novel series has been successfully adapted into four seasons so far, but as fans have seen through the episodes it's clear that the story is far from over. It's a pretty big time to be a fan of the series, and there's an even bigger future for Ains Ooal Gown and the rest of the Sorcerer Kingdom.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
China
TheConversationAU

Mysterious marks on boomerangs reveal a 'forgotten' use of this iconic Aboriginal multi-tool

Alongside kangaroos and Akubra hats, boomerangs are one of the most iconic symbols of the Australian continent. They are also widely misrepresented. Apart from hunting and fighting, boomerangs have many functions in the daily activities of Aboriginal communities, including digging, cutting, and making music. These multiple functions are something Aboriginal people have always known, but the rest of the world has been none the wiser – until now. In a recently published study in the journal PLOS One, we have “rediscovered” a function of boomerangs in Australian Aboriginal culture – shaping stone tools. A child’s toy for a tourist Made from hardwoods, boomerangs are usually...
ARTS
The Independent

‘Not enough insurance in the world’: Selling Sunset creator speaks out on terrifying infinity pool scene

Selling Sunset creator Adam DiVello has spoken out about the terrifying infinity pool scene from season five.The recent season of the Netflix real estate reality show saw new broker Emma Hernan run across the ledge of one of the house’s dauntingly high infinity pools to pose for a photo. Sitting down for Variety’s “Making a Scene”, DiVello and stars Chrishelle Staus and Hernan broke down the moment from episode two’s “New Blood” that left viewers horrified. “I thought production was going to step in,” Straus said. “This is one of those things that I legitimately thought, ‘There’s no way...
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

Quantic Dreams' 'Under the Waves' Dives Into the Mystery of Deep-Sea Exploration

Joining in on the celebrations at Gamescom, Quantic Dream has now unveiled Under the Waves. As its name suggests, the new title thrusts players into the world of deep-sea exploration, but with a track record of games like Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls and Detroit: Become Human, it’s no surprise that Quantic Dream has also given the game a deep, pensive narrative experience.
VIDEO GAMES
Elle

The Sense Of A Journey: What Vintage Fashion Does For Clothing's Emotional Value

As a writer, vintage clothing holds special value: there are stories embedded in the seams, memories stuffed into the lining, caught between the pleats, and hidden in the hems. Sometimes the previous owner has left evidence: a shopping list in the pocket, a coffee stain or a rip from an ecstatic night out dancing. An imperfection is an indelible detail of a second-hand garment’s charm. A tear or missing button might tell the story of the item’s provenance, and sometimes an imperfection explains how the item found its way to you, who will mend it and love it again. It’s true about people too – our marks and scars tell the stories of where we have been, where we fell, and how we’ve healed.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
American Songwriter

Miley Cyrus May Join the Metaverse, Applies for NFT-Related Trademarks

Miley Cyrus is the latest artist to enter the metaverse after officially applying for two non-fungible token-related trademarks (NFTs). On Aug. 16, Cyrus recently submitted two trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for ‘Miley’ and ‘Miley Cyrus,’ according to Mike Kondoudis, an NFT and metaverse trademark attorney, who shared the filings on Twitter.
SOFTWARE
dotesports.com

MTG White decks get another strong 3-mana card, Anointed Peacekeeper

White decks in Standard are overloaded with great three-mana cards and Dominaria United is introducing one more to the fray. To continue White’s embarrassment of riches, a new three-mana rare is coming in Dominaria United that contributes further to White’s control gameplans that are prevalent in Standard and Historic on Magic Arena.
Rolling Stone

Lil Baby Details the Grueling Cycle of Hustle Culture in New ‘Untrapped’ Documentary Teaser

Despite racism being a systemic issue embedded into every part of American society — from laws and regulations to housing and employment — the task of breaking free from the cycle of poverty inherently perpetuated by systemic racism is pushed off to the marginalized, often Black communities most impacted by it. In the latest trailer for his forthcoming Amazon Prime Video documentary Untrapped, Lil Baby details the grueling pattern of hustle culture that has repackaged and glorified the concept of struggling. “It’s a cycle,” the rapper says in a voice-over. “You go to jail, you get out, but you keep...
TV & VIDEOS
DOPE Quick Reads

Unrelated Doppelganger 'Twins' Share Facial Features, DNA, & Behaviors

Spanish geneticists' research recently indicated that "people with similar facial features may have a similar DNA structure." In addition to a significant portion of their genes coinciding, those studied "often had similar height, weight, bad habits and level of education." Thus the researchers have determined that "unrelated people with similar faces have common genotypes. [i]

Comments / 0

Community Policy