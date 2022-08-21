ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Edwards stops Usman late in 5th, wins UFC welterweight title

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mk7NE_0hPId9NS00

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Leon Edwards dropped Kamaru Usman with a kick to the head and neck in the final minute of the fifth round to win the welterweight championship at UFC 278 on Saturday night.

Usman appeared to be seconds away from a 16th consecutive victory, which would have tied an all-time UFC record, before Edwards came up with the stunning finish just in time. He delivered the knockout blow with 56 seconds left in the bout.

“That crosshead kick landed perfectly,” Edwards said.

Edwards (20-3) is undefeated dating back to his previous bout with Usman in 2015. The British fighter rose to No. 2 in the welterweight division while accumulating nine wins in that stretch ahead of the title bout.

Usman (20-2) lived up to his reputation as the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world for much of the bout. The Nigerian weathered a late first-round takedown and turned the tables with a late second-round takedown. Usman controlled position throughout the third round, earning two more takedowns, and led 39-37 on the judges’ scorecards after four rounds. He appeared on his way to a win by unanimous decision before Edwards rallied in the final round.

“The octagon belongs to nobody,” Edwards said. “No man is meant to hold the belt for that long. I said all week I felt like this was my moment. This is how it was meant to play out.”

Edwards still believes he has plenty left to prove even though he is now the champion. He mentioned repeatedly how he didn’t like how his body reacted to Usman’s attacks throughout all five rounds.

“That wasn’t my best performance, and I did not feel myself in this,” Edwards said. “I feel like I have much more to offer.”

UFC’s first pay-per-view event in Utah drew 18,321 fans and $4.2 million in live gate revenue, a Vivint Arena record. It marked the 23rd consecutive sellout for the UFC.

Dana White praised the arena atmosphere and said the UFC could return to Utah as early as 2023.

“You could put this crowd up there with anybody tonight,” White said.

Paulo Costa prevailed over former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in a unanimous decision in the middleweight bout. Costa (14-2) had lost two straight bouts coming into Salt Lake City.

Rockhold (16-5) returned to the octagon for the first time in three years and his rust showed as the bout progressed. Costa more than doubled Rockhold in total strikes through the first two rounds and eventually left him with a bloodied mouth in the third round. Rockhold wiped his own blood over Costa’s face in the round’s final seconds while both fighters were locked in a stalemate on the ground.

“I didn’t see it in the moment of the fight. I just felt something on my face,” Costa said. “But when I saw, it was very disgusting. ... It was a weird moment.”

Merab Dvalishvili prevailed over former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo in a unanimous decision in the men’s bantamweight bout, earning his eighth straight win. Aldo (31-8) had vocal support from the crowd but wore down under relentless pressure from Dvalishvili (15-4) over three rounds.

Lucie Pudilova beat Wu Yanan in the main card women’s bantamweight bout for her third straight win. Yanan suffered her fourth straight loss. Pudilova earned a TKO at the 4:04 mark in the second round after dragging Yanan to the canvas and repeatedly smashing elbows into her from a back mount.

Tyson Pedro earned a TKO over Harry Hunsucker 1:05 into the first round in the light heavyweight bout to round out the main card bouts.

Marcin Tybura handed Alexandr Romanov his first career UFC loss in the heavyweight bout, winning by majority decision. Romanov (18-1) slammed Tybura (23-7) to the canvas multiple times in the first round but ran out of steam in the remaining two rounds.

Sean Woodson and Luis Saldana fought to a rare split draw in a featherweight preliminary bout earlier in the evening. It was the first career draw for both fighters.

Comments / 1

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Leon Edwards: Head-kick KO loss at UFC 278 could change Kamaru Usman

SALT LAKE CITY – Leon Edwards is curious to see how Kamaru Usman will bounce back. Edwards dethroned welterweight champion Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) on Saturday at UFC 278 night in one of the most shocking results in MMA history. Down on the scorecards and with less than a minute left in their championship fight, Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) connected with a head kick that knocked out Usman and handed him his first defeat in the UFC.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Watch Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278: “I’m so happy for Leon and Tim, but then I’m so sad for Kamaru”

Watch middleweight champion Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. It was Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Edwards in the welterweight main event at UFC 278 which took place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight champion Usman was de-throned by Edwards via way of a knockout head kick in round 5 (see that here).
UFC
mmanews.com

Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman

A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after nasty KO loss at UFC 278: “After such a knockout, a lot of people don’t recover”

Khabib Nurmagomedov is unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after the nasty KO loss at UFC 278. It was Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) this past Saturday night at UFC 278 in the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight main event had the title on the line. It was to be Edwards with a KO (kick to the head) in the 5th round that dethroned ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ and a new champion was made.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyson Pedro
Person
Dana White
Person
Leon Edwards
Person
Kamaru Usman
Person
Marcin Tybura
Person
Merab Dvalishvili
Person
Luke Rockhold
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Roasted By Leon Edwards After Losing $200K On Kamaru Usman

Ever since partnering up with Stake, Drake has been doing a whole lot of sports gambling, with varying degrees of results. While he was able to predict the winner of the NBA title, he has fallen short on some of his other big bets. His latest loss actually came at UFC 278, when Drake bet $200K on Kamaru Usman to defeat Leon Edwards.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Watch Henry Cejudo and Ali Abdelaziz’s live reactions to Leon Edwards head kick KO of Kamaru Usman (Video)

Henry Cejudo and Ali Abdelaziz’s reaction to Kamaru Usman‘s knockout loss at UFC 278 has been released. At UFC 278 on Saturday night, Kamaru Usman’s fantastic reign as UFC welterweight champion came to an end when he was knocked out cold by Leon Edwards. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ appeared to be less than a minute away from successfully defending his title for the sixth time, only for ‘Rocky’ to spring a huge surprise by landing a nasty head kick that sent Usman to the shadow realm.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Is Leon Edwards' knockout of Kamaru Usman the greatest comeback win in UFC history?

Leon Edwards became the new UFC welterweight champion in dramatic fashion this past Saturday at UFC 278 where he knocked out Kamaru Usman with 56 left in the fifth round. After being dominated in Rounds 2, 3 and 4, Edwards was headed for certain defeat down 39-37 on all three judges’ scorecards – meaning he needed the finish in order to win, and he found it with a vicious head kick.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Middleweight Champion#Combat#Ufc 278#British#Nigerian#Octagon
411mania.com

WWE News: Beth Phoenix Appears On Raw to Save Edge, Bayley Defeats Aliyah

– Beth Phoenix made her on-screen return to WWE on Raw, making the save for her husband Edge. Monday’s show saw Edge defeat Damian Priest in the main event, after which he prepared to do a Con-Chair-To before Rhea Ripley low blowed him. Finn Balor then delivered a Coup de Grace before Phoenix came out and grabbed the chair, forcing the three to retreat:
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top WWE Star Recalls 'Love At First Match' With AJ Lee

Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee, now more commonly referred to by her birth name, AJ Mendez, made a significant impact on WWE before retiring from the company in 2015 due to damage to her cervical spine. She is tied for most reigns with the Divas title and enjoyed the second-longest single reign with the title of all time at 295 days. During that reign, Mendez took the championship to "WWE NXT" and put it on the line against Bayley, long before the latter had reached her current level of stardom.
WWE
mmanews.com

Watch: MMA Fighter Slams His Opponent To Sleep At AUFC 40

MMA fighter Ahmed Abdelaziz showed no mercy to his opponent in earning a brutal slam knockout at Arabian Ultimate Fighting Championship 40. Abdelaziz competed on the AUFC 40 card in Cairo, EG this past weekend. It didn’t take long for him to impose his will, pick up his opponent and slam him to the canvas for the finish.
UFC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
505K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy