Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Warren Buffett pivots to US Treasurys — A bad omen for Bitcoin price?
Warren Buffett has put most of Berkshire Hathaway’s cash in short-term United States Treasury bills, now that they offer as much as 3.27% in yields. But while the news does not concern Bitcoin (BTC) directly, it may still be a clue to the downside potential for its price in the short term.
CoinTelegraph
What crashed the crypto relief rally? | Find out now on The Market Report
On this week’s “The Market Report” show, Cointelegraph’s resident experts discuss some of the main factors that contributed to the collapse of this bear market rally. To kick things off, we broke down the latest news in the markets this week. Bitcoin (BTC) to lose $21K...
CoinTelegraph
Celsius calls out Prime Trust in court, alleging firm didn't turn over $17M in crypto
Crypto lending platform Celsius Network has filed a lawsuit claiming that custodian Prime Trust failed to turn over roughly $17 million worth of cryptocurrency. In a Tuesday filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of New York, Celsius’ legal team brought a complaint against Prime Trust, alleging the company did not return $17 million worth of crypto assets in June 2021 when it terminated its relationship with the lending firm. According to Celsius, Prime Trust acted as crypto custodian for New York- and Washington-based users from 2020 through mid-2021, returning $119 million in crypto following the end of the business arrangement but holding back some funds: 398 Bitcoin (BTC), 3,740 Ether (ETH), 2,261,448 USD Coin (USDC) and 196,268 Celsius (CEL).
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin mining to cost less than 0.5% of global energy if BTC hits $2M: Arcane
Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s most-valued cryptocurrency, has the potential to be a significant energy consumer in the future, but only if it reaches several million dollars, according to new estimates by Arcane Research. Crypto research and analytics firm Arcane Research on Monday released a report estimating the development in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinTelegraph
Monthly Ethereum options data suggests $2K will remain an elusive target
Since failing to close above the $2,000 mark, Ether (ETH) price has faced a steep 16.8% correction, but this was not enough to give bears an edge in the August $1.27 billion monthly options expiry. Currently, there are mixed feelings about the network’s upcoming change to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus...
CoinTelegraph
Where today’s DEXs are falling short, explained
What are the benefits a decentralized exchange has over a centralized one?. Decentralization means that a user remains in full control of their funds at all times. On a centralized exchange (CEX), transactions are facilitated by an intermediary, the platform itself. By contrast, a decentralized exchange (DEX) enables users to...
CoinTelegraph
Summer doldrums? Crypto volumes are down 55%, according to CoinShares
Crypto investment products registered minor weekly outflows last week as volumes plunged to their second-lowest levels of the year, signaling weak demand among institutional investors during the tail end of summer. Outflows from digital asset investment products totaled $8.7 million in the week ending Sunday, CoinShares reported Monday. Bitcoin (BTC)...
CoinTelegraph
'Give DeFi time, it may surprise you' — DEX CEO on state of the market
The CEO of a decentralized derivatives exchange has told Cointelegraph that many DEXs are unusable — and he's determined to change that. Lei Wang is the head of Kine, which aims to provide a fast, effortless way to trade derivatives across multiple blockchains. In a live ask-me-anything session on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinTelegraph
Here’s why holding $20.8K will be critical in this week’s $1B Bitcoin options expiry
Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a 16.5% correction between Aug. 15 and Aug. 19 as it tested the $20,800 support. While the drop is startling, in reality, a $4,050 price difference is relatively insignificant, especially when one accounts for Bitcoin's 72% annualized volatility. Currently, the S&P 500’s volatility stands at 31%, which...
CoinTelegraph
Hodl until mega yacht: Mintable founder shares crypto journey
While other traders may be quick to take profits once they see gains, some are willing to hold on to their digital assets until they can pursue bigger goals, like a “mega yacht.”. In a Twitter thread, Mintable founder Zach Burks shared how he found Web3 and went from...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin breakout possible as whales close in on sideways BTC price
Bitcoin (BTC) stayed strictly rangebound on Aug. 24 as buyers and sellers attempted to spark a breakout. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hovering near $21,500 at the Wall Street open. The pair had seen little action in the 24 hours prior, entering the fifth day of...
CoinTelegraph
DBS bank reports 4x growth in Bitcoin buys on DDEx exchange in June
A major cryptocurrency selloff in June 2022 has sparked more interest in Bitcoin (BTC) from institutional investors, according to data from one of the biggest banks in Singapore. The total number of trades on DDEx more than doubled in June 2022 as compared to April 2022 amid investors' growing appetite...
CoinTelegraph
Canaan exec says opportunity outweighs crisis as Bitcoin miners struggle with shrinking profits
2022 has been an exceptionally rough year for the crypto market, and the last few months of Bitcoin’s (BTC) price action could be a sign that bears aren’t even close to being ready to let up. Crumbling crypto prices also equate to diminishing profits for Bitcoin miners and this week’s regulatory action by the United States lawmakers requesting energy consumption data from four major BTC mining companies is bound to exert a bit more pressure on an already fragile situation.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin and the banking system: Slammed doors and legacy flaws
Despite Bitcoin’s (BTC) promise of a peer-to-peer world, building a Bitcoin-first business in 2022 still requires third-party intermediaries. Whether it’s startup capital, using fiat money or simply exploiting fiat payment rails, Bitcoin business means interaction with the legacy financial system. For the vast majority of Bitcoin-based businesses, this...
CoinTelegraph
Tornado Cash saga highlights legal issues affecting the crypto market
Things have not been looking too good for the crypto market in recent months, with the market seemingly being gripped by one piece of bad news after another. To this point, on Aug. 8, the United States Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued legal sanctions against digital currency mixer Tornado Cash.
CoinTelegraph
NFT lending protocol Bend DAO proposes emergency changes amid credit crisis
On Monday, developers of decentralized nonfungible tokens (NFTs) borrowing and lending protocol Bend DAO proposed new emergency measures in an attempt to stabilize the ecosystem. The same day, it was revealed that the project had just as little as 15 wrapped Ether (wETH) worth $23,715 to pay back lenders. Approximately 15,000 ETH was lent using the mechanism. To save the protocol from a credit crisis, the Bend Dao dev team suggested that the liquidation threshold for collateral would be constrained to 70% of the loan value, down from 85%.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin won’t hedge inflation until it hits 1B wallets: Scaramucci
Skybridge Capital CEO Anthony Scaramucci believes that while Bitcoin (BTC) continues to be an attractive asset, it has not reached the “wallet bandwidth” that is required for it to be considered an inflation hedge. Speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Monday. the global investment management CEO said Bitcoin...
CoinTelegraph
Celsius countersues KeyFi, claims deceit and incompetence led to tens of millions in losses
Bankrupt crypto lending company Celsius countersued decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol KeyFi and its CEO Jason Stone on Tuesday in the United States Bankruptcy Court claiming Stone misrepresented himself as an expert in DeFi, and that Stone and KeyFi hadlost Celsius coins through incompetence and deceit. The suit came several weeks after KeyFi sued Celsius for allegedly failing to honor a profit-sharing agreement.
CoinTelegraph
Certain regulatory clarity could be 'hugely detrimental' for crypto, says former CFPB director
Kathy Kraninger, former director of the United States Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, or CFPB, said while many in crypto have complained about the lack of regulatory clarity in the country, the legal gray area has afforded the industry opportunities. Speaking to Cointelegraph, Kraninger said Congressional action on dividing the roles...
CoinTelegraph
Nearly half of US adults say their crypto punts are worse than expected: Survey
Amid the ongoing crypto winter, new data from a Pew Research Center survey has shown that 46% of adult crypto users in the United States are seeing lower than expected returns on their crypto investments. The survey gathered responses from over 6,000 randomly-selected adults across the United States, with panelists...
Comments / 0