Effective: 2022-08-24 21:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-24 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: La Paz; Yuma FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST/11 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL YUMA, SOUTHWESTERN LA PAZ, NORTHEASTERN IMPERIAL AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES At 913 PM MST /913 PM PDT/, Up to 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Blythe, Quartzsite, Ripley, Kofa Wildlife Refuge, Cibola, Blythe Airport, Nicholls Warm Springs, Palo Verde, Brenda, Ehrenberg and East Blythe. This includes the following highways CA Route 78 between mile markers 70 and 79. US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 37. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 100 and 103...and between mile markers 104 and 112. CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 142 and 151. AZ Interstate 10 near mile marker 1...and between mile markers 10 and 18. CA Route 95 near mile marker 1...and between mile markers 10 and 15...and between mile markers 2 and 4. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

