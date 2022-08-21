ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

myhorrynews.com

Thelma Moore Cox Joyner worked with Collins Department Store and Peebles

Funeral services for Thelma Moore Cox Joyner, 95, will be held Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with Dr. Jay Worthington and Dr. Jeff Gaskins officiating. A private committal service will follow in Mt. Hermon Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Myrtle Beach, SC
local21news.com

PA woman bit by shark while on vacation at Myrtle Beach

WARNING: This story contains material that some viewers may find disturbing due to the graphic nature. Myrtle Beach-Florence, SC (CNN) — The first day of a beach vacation ruined, not by rain or sunburn, but by a shark bite!. Karen Sites traveled from Pennsylvania to South Carolina, only to...
#Braves
wallstreetwindow.com

Here Is The Most Expensive Home Now For Sale In Myrtle Beach, SC (Real Estate Listing) – Mike Swanson

Here is the most expensive home now for sale in Myrtle Beach, SC, This 9,500+ square foot home is in the Grand Dunes community just off highway 17. It is at the very northern tip of the Myrtle Beach area before you get into the area that divides Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach. As you can see in this video tour it is fit for a Roman Emperor.
Outsider.com

LOOK: 8-Year-Old Boy Discovers Enormous, Fossilized Shark Tooth at Myrtle Beach

A curious eight-year-old’s beach vacation became the trip of a lifetime after he discovered a fossilized shark tooth from a long-extinct species. Young Riley Gracely traveled to Myrtle Beach, S.C., with his father, Justin Gracely, his mother and his brother, Collin. During the trip, the family stopped by an educational fossil-hunting expedition facility in Summerville, South Carolina, known as Palmetto Fossil Excursions.
myhorrynews.com

People got excited about wells gushing a fresh supply of water

People don’t think twice these days about turning on the tap and getting a fresh stream of water. That certainly wasn’t always the case in Horry County and other parts of the country. In the Vol. 16, No. 4 edition of The Independent Republic Quarterly, the late Marjory...
myhorrynews.com

Eldridge R. Inman practiced law in Conway for more than 5i0 years

Funeral services for Eldridge R. Inman, 88, will be held Aug. 25 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Lindsey Inman officiating. Burial will follow in the Tilly Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Inman passed away Aug. 22. Born in Conway, he was a son...
WMBF

Woman dies after ocean rescue in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman died following an ocean rescue in North Myrtle Beach Wednesday. According to a North Myrtle Beach city spokesperson, at approximately 6:10 p.m. rescue crews reported an ocean rescue at 15th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard to police. Responding North Myrtle Beach police...
WMBF

3 hurt after golf cart hits tree in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash involving a golf cart in North Myrtle Beach sent three people to the hospital. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and the police department responded around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to a wooded area off Palmetto Harbour Drive where they said a golf cart hit a tree.
myhorrynews.com

Lewis Funeral Services shares deaths

Kenneth Everett Bridges, 74, of Conway, passed away Aug. 20 in Conway Medical Center. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach. Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are serving the family. Call (843)...
WBTW News13

2 people bitten by sharks Monday in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were bitten by sharks Monday in Myrtle Beach, according to police. One person was bit north of 82nd Avenue North, police said. Another person was bit in the area of 74th Avenue North. Both people who were bitten are expected to be OK, police said. It’s unclear if […]

