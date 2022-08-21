Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Sacramento doctor's walking journey across America for health equityCarmen Micsa
Wheel to Surf Event Makes Waves in Disabled CommunityPJ@SCDDSNSurfside Beach, SC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAsheville, NC
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Related
myhorrynews.com
Would Mickey Wilson come back to Conway? Myrtle Beach coach at peace where he is
Mickey Wilson won’t say it. He has an urge to shoot down the improbability. But the door back home remains ever so cracked only because to the Myrtle Beach football coach, “never say never” also means never giving anyone reason to call him a liar. For the...
myhorrynews.com
Aynor’s Friday game canceled; Grand Strand shut out of state football polls
Tuesday afternoon, the Williamsburg County School District ruled that Kingstree would not be allowed to play Aynor this week as punishment for the Blazers’ on-field altercation with players from Manning near the end of their game over the weekend. The game, which was stopped with time left on the...
myhorrynews.com
High school notebook: Region V-5A quarterbacks start off 2022 by putting on a show
The Horry County contingent of quarterbacks in Region V-5A didn’t all win their season openers. But the signal callers at Carolina Forest, Conway, Socastee and St. James each put on a show to kick off 2022. Socastee’s Rocco Wojcik, Conway’s Devin Grainger, St. James’s Connor Schwalm and Carolina Forest’s...
myhorrynews.com
Thelma Moore Cox Joyner worked with Collins Department Store and Peebles
Funeral services for Thelma Moore Cox Joyner, 95, will be held Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with Dr. Jay Worthington and Dr. Jeff Gaskins officiating. A private committal service will follow in Mt. Hermon Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMBF
Fire discovered in electrical room at North Myrtle Beach building, officials say
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Firefighters were called to a building fire late Saturday night in North Myrtle Beach. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded around 10 p.m. to the 500 block of South Ocean Boulevard, in the area of the Tidewater Condos, for a reported structure fire.
Myrtle Beach police say missing woman found safe
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police say a missing woman has been found safe. Police posted the update to social media about 2 hours after sharing information about the missing woman.
local21news.com
PA woman bit by shark while on vacation at Myrtle Beach
WARNING: This story contains material that some viewers may find disturbing due to the graphic nature. Myrtle Beach-Florence, SC (CNN) — The first day of a beach vacation ruined, not by rain or sunburn, but by a shark bite!. Karen Sites traveled from Pennsylvania to South Carolina, only to...
3 South Carolina drug dealers convicted of running ring that sold fentanyl in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three Rock Hill men have been found guilty of running a multi-state drug operation, according to an announcement Tuesday morning from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Gabriel L’Ambiance Ingram, Darrell Larod Crockett and Carl Michael Mann ran the operation out of the Rock Hill and Charlotte areas. They were convicted […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wallstreetwindow.com
Here Is The Most Expensive Home Now For Sale In Myrtle Beach, SC (Real Estate Listing) – Mike Swanson
Here is the most expensive home now for sale in Myrtle Beach, SC, This 9,500+ square foot home is in the Grand Dunes community just off highway 17. It is at the very northern tip of the Myrtle Beach area before you get into the area that divides Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach. As you can see in this video tour it is fit for a Roman Emperor.
LOOK: 8-Year-Old Boy Discovers Enormous, Fossilized Shark Tooth at Myrtle Beach
A curious eight-year-old’s beach vacation became the trip of a lifetime after he discovered a fossilized shark tooth from a long-extinct species. Young Riley Gracely traveled to Myrtle Beach, S.C., with his father, Justin Gracely, his mother and his brother, Collin. During the trip, the family stopped by an educational fossil-hunting expedition facility in Summerville, South Carolina, known as Palmetto Fossil Excursions.
myhorrynews.com
People got excited about wells gushing a fresh supply of water
People don’t think twice these days about turning on the tap and getting a fresh stream of water. That certainly wasn’t always the case in Horry County and other parts of the country. In the Vol. 16, No. 4 edition of The Independent Republic Quarterly, the late Marjory...
WMBF
WATCH: Rotation over Myrtle Beach during tornado warning
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Shortly after the first tornado warning for Horry County, a second rotating storm developed just offshore. Our Skycam captured the rotation and what may have been a tornado just offshore wrapped in rain.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GALLERY: Flooding impacts Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Storms impacted the Myrtle Beach area on Friday. If you have weather photos, send them to news@wbtw.com.
myhorrynews.com
Eldridge R. Inman practiced law in Conway for more than 5i0 years
Funeral services for Eldridge R. Inman, 88, will be held Aug. 25 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Lindsey Inman officiating. Burial will follow in the Tilly Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Inman passed away Aug. 22. Born in Conway, he was a son...
myhorrynews.com
Horry County shelter takes in 34 adult dogs, 12 puppies after police investigation
Horry County police on Friday recovered 34 adult dogs and 12 puppies after another law enforcement agency told the department about multiple dogs being housed in poor conditions and without adequate food, housing and water on a property of Highway 905 near Conway, the Horry County Animal Care Center said in a Facebook post.
WMBF
Woman dies after ocean rescue in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman died following an ocean rescue in North Myrtle Beach Wednesday. According to a North Myrtle Beach city spokesperson, at approximately 6:10 p.m. rescue crews reported an ocean rescue at 15th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard to police. Responding North Myrtle Beach police...
Woman finds family's century-old ring on South Carolina beach 2 years after it went missing
She stepped out into the early August morning to find the low-tide beach empty, gold and orange rays spraying across the sky. Inhaling the smell of salt and damp, Maxine McLeod Miller began to stroll along the dune. Ahead, sticks with bright ribbons marked two sea turtle nests. Instinctively, she...
WMBF
3 hurt after golf cart hits tree in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash involving a golf cart in North Myrtle Beach sent three people to the hospital. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and the police department responded around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to a wooded area off Palmetto Harbour Drive where they said a golf cart hit a tree.
myhorrynews.com
Lewis Funeral Services shares deaths
Kenneth Everett Bridges, 74, of Conway, passed away Aug. 20 in Conway Medical Center. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach. Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are serving the family. Call (843)...
2 people bitten by sharks Monday in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were bitten by sharks Monday in Myrtle Beach, according to police. One person was bit north of 82nd Avenue North, police said. Another person was bit in the area of 74th Avenue North. Both people who were bitten are expected to be OK, police said. It’s unclear if […]
Comments / 0