ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redondo Beach, CA

19 migrants rescued from disabled boat off Redondo Beach

ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hCfU_0hPIYwQD00

The U.S. Coast Guard and Los Angeles Baywatch boats rescued 19 migrants Saturday from a disabled vessel floating off the coast of Redondo Beach.

The Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach received a call at 9:10 a.m. from a good Samaritan who reported the panga-style boat was in distress, Coast Guard officials said in a press release.

A helicopter rescue crew from Air Station San Diego located the boat 18 miles west of Redondo Beach, Coast Guard officials said.

The crew of Baywatch Redondo helped the Coast Guard take the passengers from the boat to the Coast Guard Base Los Angeles-Long Beach in San Pedro, where agents from Customs and Border Protection were assigned to process them, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard Cutter Blackfin towed the disabled vessel to the San Pedro base where it will be seized by Air and Marine Operations, Coast Guard officials said.

"This case highlights the inherent risks posed to migrants attempting to enter the United States by sea and the dynamic nature of our operations,'' said Capt. Ryan Manning, the commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach. "The Coast Guard and our local partners responded to a report of a vessel in distress and, after ensuring the safety of everyone involved, shifted to enforcing the nation's immigration laws. The Coast Guard routinely patrols the California coastline to combat illegal migration and ensure the safety of all people on the water.''

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Woman rescued after driving into waters of Newport Beach

A woman had to be rescued out of the water in Newport Beach after she drove down Via Genoa, through a playground at a nearby park and off the side of a dock.Fortunately for the driver, her injuries were not serious however Newport Beach PD was investigating this accident as a possible DUI. Several bystanders nearby helped rescue the woman from the vehicle, CBSLA has learned. Newport Beach PD originally responded to the scene at approximately 7:48 p.m. on Friday after receiving a report of unknown trouble near Via Genoa and Vido Lido Nord.When authorities arrived, they found the vehicle inside the water. There are not details on what kind of car the woman was driving. Witnesses told CBSLA what happened once they saw the woman drive into the water."I turned around and got a piece of the pipe from the railing and I just bashed both of the windows in. From there someone was able to open the trunk and once they were able to open the trunk they had her out," Jehu Jogwe.It's unclear what motivated the woman to drive into the playground in the first place.
CBS San Francisco

Teen dies after going swimming in California lake

A teenager was found dead after he swam in a lake in California last week, officials said Thursday. The Madera County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old from Los Angeles County was reported missing Aug. 10 and had been unaccounted for eight hours after he went swimming alone to one of the islands in Thousand Island Lake. He was last seen ashore from a distance by the party he went hiking with, authorities said. Search and rescue teams were called, found the teen and requested a naval air station helicopter to provide medical assistance. When the helicopter arrived, the teen was found dead...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
San Pedro, CA
State
California State
Redondo Beach, CA
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
City
Redondo Beach, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Government
HeySoCal

2 ducks attacked brutally in Fountain Valley park

Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center officials in Huntington Beach Thursday asked for the public’s help tracking down whoever severed the bills of two ducks found in Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley. The ducks had to be euthanized because of the “severity of their wounds,” said Debbie McGuire, the...
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
The Independent

‘It was not suicide’: Son of woman found hanged and burned in LA’s Griffith Park hits back at police

On 9 August, at around 12.30pm, authorities from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) found a body engulfed in flames and hanging from a tree in Griffith Park.It was the body of a woman who was found northeast of the Griffith Observatory, near a carousel and the Los Angeles Zoo, said the LAPD.“There are no indicators of foul play,” said detective Michael Ventura, who added that there were no indications to suggest that someone committed an act against her will.The LAFD (Los Angeles Fire Department) arrived at the scene, and were in charge of locating the human remains and extinguishing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Manning
CBS LA

Boat that sank in rain-swollen Lake Havasu recovered near California shoreline

San Bernardino County sheriff's divers helped recover a boat that sank in Lake Havasu after the area was battered by extreme weather over the past several days.The boat sank last Thursday in the vicinity of Skier's Island, after authorities got reports it was trying to make its way toward Parker Dam after departing the area of Thompson Bay, as heavy rain was inundating the area, according to San Bernardino County sheriff's officials.Severe weather has been pummeling Arizona since last week, with the National Weather Service issuing a rotating series of severe thunderstorm, flash flood, and dust storm warnings. When the...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Vandals deface multiple headstones at historic Long Beach cemetery

Julie Bartolotto was greeted with toppled headstones, smashed memorials and defaced photos when she walked around Long Beach's historic Sunnyside Cemetery on Saturday. "This is a place of respect and these headstones can't easily be recreated," said Bartolotto, the Executive Director at the city's Historical Society.She added that she was devasted and panicked as the nonprofit is just weeks away from putting on its highly anticipated 26-annual historical cemetery tour. Every year, the event draws thousands of people hoping to learn about Long Beach's pride and joy such as 1924 Southern California PGA Golf champion Dick Linares or Japanese internment survivors...
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#U S Coast Guard#Illegal Migration#The U S Coast Guard#The Coast Guard Sector#Air Station San Diego#The Coast Guard Base#Air And Marine Operations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
133K+
Followers
14K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy