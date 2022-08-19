Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel MavenRogers, AR
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Related
hogville.net
PTN Deep Dive: Defensive Line
FAYETTVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team breaks down one of Arkansas’ position groups before the season begins. On Wednesday, they not only took a look at the offensive line, but also the defensive line too. They discussed who they thought would...
hogville.net
Deke Adams Bringing Stability to D-Line, Recruiting
FAYETTEVILLE — Deke Adams is the third defensive line coach for Sam Pittman in as many seasons, but he brings vast experience to the job including some SEC stops. Adams and the Razorbacks currently have four defensive line commitments in the Class of 2023. They have North Little Rock’s Quincy Rhodes, 6-7, 253; Mansfield (Texas) High School’s Kaleb James, 6-5, 265; Fayetteville (Ga.) High School’s Stephen Johnson, 6-4, 320; and Mableton (Ga.) Whitefield Academy’s Ian Geffrard, 6-6, 350. Johnson and Geffrard are interior defensive linemen, Rhodes is considered more of an edge rusher and James is capable of playing all four spots on the line.
hogville.net
PTN Deep Dive: Wide Receivers
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team takes a deeper look at one of Arkansas’ position groups this season. On Tuesday, they dived into one of the most talked about position groups: the wide receivers. Many thought this would be the group...
hogville.net
Arkansas’ Slusher looks right at home at Nickel
Nickelback might not be the most popular band, but nickel back sure seems like a perfect position for Arkansas junior defensive back Myles Slusher. Slusher (6-0, 193) played in 11 games last season with 7 starts and finished with 50 tackles, including a half sack, and had a career-high 10 tackles in a win over Missouri.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hogville.net
WATCH: Matt Landers, Warren Thompson, and Myles Slusher talk progress at practice
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Matt Landers, Warren Thompson, and Myles Slusher sit down with the media to talk about progress at practice on both sides of the ball. The three Razorbacks get into the changes with the wide receiver corp. Landers also talks in length about his transition to Arkansas.
hogville.net
3 Arkansas Commitments Make All-State in Oklahoma
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has three commitments in the Class of 2023 in Oklahoma and all three were named to the Preseason Oklahoman All-State Team. The three are Tulsa Booker T. Washington four-star wide receiver Micah Tease, 5-11, 180, and Bixby pair of four-star tight end Luke Hasz, 6-3, 228, and three-star defensive back Dylan Hasz, 5-10, 180. Good news for Razorback fans in Northwest Arkansas as well since the trio will play there in the next two Fridays.
hogville.net
Jalen Catalon Named ESPN First-Team All-America
FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN’s Chris Low has released the ESPN All-America team and Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon is on the squad. Catalon is set for his redshirt junior season following 2021 when he was limited to six games due to a shoulder injury. Even limited to six games, Catalon finished with 46 tackles, including 22 solo, 3.5 for loss, two interceptions, one quarterback hurry and four pass breakups.
hogville.net
Fourkiller happy to bring Cherokee Heritage to Diamond Hogs
Now that Arkansas baseball player Tyson Fourkiller is settled in Fayetteville, he is excited about the future and looking to follow the path of fellow Cherokee Nation citizen Ryan Helsley. Heisley, the St. Louis Cardinals All-Star closer, is a former star at Tahlequah (Okla.) Sequoyah and very proud of his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hogville.net
Terry Hampton Impressing at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Senior defensive lineman Terry Hampton transferred to Arkansas from Arkansas State and has made a very quick impact with the Hogs. Hampton, 6-1, 314, is from El Dorado and battled injuries in high school or he might have already been a Razorback. But Hampton arrived at Arkansas in late May and has made the most of his time in Fayetteville.
hogville.net
Barry Odom Talks Recruiting
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ Defensive Coordinator Barry Odom works hard at recruiting as he knows that is the lifeblood to a program. However recruiting has changed a lot even in recent years. The schools are offering prospects earlier and earlier. Odom talked about how recruiting offers are going out earlier and earlier and how that can lead to some mistakes.
hogville.net
PTN Deep Dive: Quarterbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team will give you a closer look at one of Arkansas’ position groups. On Monday, they discussed one of the most important groups: the quarterbacks. Alyssa Orange, Mike Irwin and Courtney Mims discuss how KJ Jefferson...
hogville.net
PTN Deep Dive: Secondary
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team will give you a closer look at one of Arkansas’ position groups. On Monday, they discussed one group that is having a lot of good competition among it this year: Arkansas’ secondary. Alyssa Orange,...
hogville.net
Questions for Ask Mike 08-29
0 Members and 5 Guests are viewing this topic. Quote from: Hogdogger on Yesterday at 05:02:32 amHey mike. I see we play a and m again in Dallas this year. Who makes these dumb decisions and when will a and m have to play the hogs again in Fayetteville. I'm...
hogville.net
Jalen Catalon Named to AP All-America Squad
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ redshirt junior safety Jalen Catalon has been named an Associated Press preseason All-America. Catalon is a second-team selection on the AP squad. Catalon, also tabbed a preseason All-American by The Athletic, Athlon, CBS Sports/247Sports, Phil Steele, Pro Football Focus and Sporting News, is on preseason watch lists for the Jim Thorpe Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award.
Comments / 0