Fayetteville, AR

hogville.net

PTN Deep Dive: Defensive Line

FAYETTVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team breaks down one of Arkansas’ position groups before the season begins. On Wednesday, they not only took a look at the offensive line, but also the defensive line too. They discussed who they thought would...
hogville.net

Deke Adams Bringing Stability to D-Line, Recruiting

FAYETTEVILLE — Deke Adams is the third defensive line coach for Sam Pittman in as many seasons, but he brings vast experience to the job including some SEC stops. Adams and the Razorbacks currently have four defensive line commitments in the Class of 2023. They have North Little Rock’s Quincy Rhodes, 6-7, 253; Mansfield (Texas) High School’s Kaleb James, 6-5, 265; Fayetteville (Ga.) High School’s Stephen Johnson, 6-4, 320; and Mableton (Ga.) Whitefield Academy’s Ian Geffrard, 6-6, 350. Johnson and Geffrard are interior defensive linemen, Rhodes is considered more of an edge rusher and James is capable of playing all four spots on the line.
hogville.net

PTN Deep Dive: Wide Receivers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team takes a deeper look at one of Arkansas’ position groups this season. On Tuesday, they dived into one of the most talked about position groups: the wide receivers. Many thought this would be the group...
hogville.net

Arkansas’ Slusher looks right at home at Nickel

Nickelback might not be the most popular band, but nickel back sure seems like a perfect position for Arkansas junior defensive back Myles Slusher. Slusher (6-0, 193) played in 11 games last season with 7 starts and finished with 50 tackles, including a half sack, and had a career-high 10 tackles in a win over Missouri.
hogville.net

3 Arkansas Commitments Make All-State in Oklahoma

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has three commitments in the Class of 2023 in Oklahoma and all three were named to the Preseason Oklahoman All-State Team. The three are Tulsa Booker T. Washington four-star wide receiver Micah Tease, 5-11, 180, and Bixby pair of four-star tight end Luke Hasz, 6-3, 228, and three-star defensive back Dylan Hasz, 5-10, 180. Good news for Razorback fans in Northwest Arkansas as well since the trio will play there in the next two Fridays.
hogville.net

Jalen Catalon Named ESPN First-Team All-America

FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN’s Chris Low has released the ESPN All-America team and Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon is on the squad. Catalon is set for his redshirt junior season following 2021 when he was limited to six games due to a shoulder injury. Even limited to six games, Catalon finished with 46 tackles, including 22 solo, 3.5 for loss, two interceptions, one quarterback hurry and four pass breakups.
hogville.net

Fourkiller happy to bring Cherokee Heritage to Diamond Hogs

Now that Arkansas baseball player Tyson Fourkiller is settled in Fayetteville, he is excited about the future and looking to follow the path of fellow Cherokee Nation citizen Ryan Helsley. Heisley, the St. Louis Cardinals All-Star closer, is a former star at Tahlequah (Okla.) Sequoyah and very proud of his...
hogville.net

Terry Hampton Impressing at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Senior defensive lineman Terry Hampton transferred to Arkansas from Arkansas State and has made a very quick impact with the Hogs. Hampton, 6-1, 314, is from El Dorado and battled injuries in high school or he might have already been a Razorback. But Hampton arrived at Arkansas in late May and has made the most of his time in Fayetteville.
hogville.net

Barry Odom Talks Recruiting

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ Defensive Coordinator Barry Odom works hard at recruiting as he knows that is the lifeblood to a program. However recruiting has changed a lot even in recent years. The schools are offering prospects earlier and earlier. Odom talked about how recruiting offers are going out earlier and earlier and how that can lead to some mistakes.
hogville.net

PTN Deep Dive: Quarterbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team will give you a closer look at one of Arkansas’ position groups. On Monday, they discussed one of the most important groups: the quarterbacks. Alyssa Orange, Mike Irwin and Courtney Mims discuss how KJ Jefferson...
hogville.net

PTN Deep Dive: Secondary

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team will give you a closer look at one of Arkansas’ position groups. On Monday, they discussed one group that is having a lot of good competition among it this year: Arkansas’ secondary. Alyssa Orange,...
hogville.net

Questions for Ask Mike 08-29

0 Members and 5 Guests are viewing this topic. Quote from: Hogdogger on Yesterday at 05:02:32 amHey mike. I see we play a and m again in Dallas this year. Who makes these dumb decisions and when will a and m have to play the hogs again in Fayetteville. I'm...
hogville.net

Jalen Catalon Named to AP All-America Squad

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ redshirt junior safety Jalen Catalon has been named an Associated Press preseason All-America. Catalon is a second-team selection on the AP squad. Catalon, also tabbed a preseason All-American by The Athletic, Athlon, CBS Sports/247Sports, Phil Steele, Pro Football Focus and Sporting News, is on preseason watch lists for the Jim Thorpe Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award.
