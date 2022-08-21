Read full article on original website
Eastbound I-90 closure at Exit 59 planned for Rapid City starting Thursday
RAPID CITY, S.D.– The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says the eastbound passing lane of Interstate 90, beneath the LaCrosse Street Bridge near exit 59, will be temporarily reduced to one lane from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 25 and Friday, August 26. The westbound passing lane will be temporarily reduced to one lane from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday August 27, Monday August 29, and Tuesday August 30. The temporary closures are necessary for the construction crews to place concrete bridge barriers and to remove temporary wooden bracing beneath the bridge.
Rapid City police investigating fifth shooting in four days
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 21-year-old Rapid City man is charged with attempted murder following the fifth shooting in four days. This one was on New York Street about 4:55 p.m. Tuesday. Alize West was a passenger in a pickup driven by 19-year-old Jace Runs Against. Runs Against got...
Sturgis fire crews battling rubble site fire Sunday
STURGIS, S.D. – Sturgis fire crews were spending their Sunday battling a stubborn rubble fire at the city of Sturgis rubble site. Crews were paged to the site at approximately 5:43 Sunday morning and they arrived to find smoke and flame in a pile of rubble. Fire officials say...
Name of Rapid City person shot in Country Road home released
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police released the name of the person who was shot and killed at a mobile home at 1980 Country Road on Sunday. That person is Acey Morrison, 30, of Rapid City. The homeowner, who called the police to report the shooting is cooperating with law...
Person killed in Rapid City shooting identified
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the name of the person who died in a shooting on Sunday. 30-year-old Acey Morrison of Rapid City was found dead in a home on Country Road in Rapid City. The homeowner, who is the one...
Rapid City man arrested following Tuesday shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Tuesday shooting in Rapid City has led to an arrest for attempted murder, according to the Rapid City Police Department (RCPD). Police say 21-year-old Alize West of Rapid City was arrested following an August 23 incident in which officers responded to the area of 17 York Street around 4:55 p.m. for a report of multiple gunshots.
Police name Surfwood Drive shooting victims
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police released the names of two men shot to death Saturday morning at an apartment in North Rapid. They are 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City. Tuesday night, the Rosebud Police Department arrested five people in Mission, including...
PCSO raising security at Central States Fair following arrest
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. — The Central States Fair will be closing their entry gates at 10 p.m. Tuesday and increase security presence from law enforcement for the duration of the fair following an arrest that occurred Monday night. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office reports that at 11:58 p.m. on...
Hot Springs woman dies in one-vehicle accident near Aberdeen
File photo by Brett Nachtigall/Fall River County Herald-Star. In this newspaper photo taken in August 2021, Shirley Leigh, while then-recovering from cancer treatments, shows off a unique sunflower which had voluntarily grown near her backyard vegetable garden, located on Lincoln Avenue in Hot Springs. _______________________________________. By Brett Nachtigall. Publisher. ABERDEEN...
Arrest made, security increased at Central States Fair
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement has made two arrests and beefed up security after two incidents at the Central States Fair in Rapid City this week. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said Kasey John Arehart, 18, of Rapid City, was arrested for three counts of aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm at a motor vehicle. The sheriff’s office said in a news release that the arrests stem from shots fired at two vehicles at about 11:58 p.m. Monday near Lacrosse and Centre Street as the fair was closing. No one was injured.
2 arrested in connection with Rapid City shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Two people that authorities have identified as persons of interest in a fatal shooting have been arrested. Rapid City police say Robert Yellow Bird and Benita Cisneros were taken into custody by Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement. The two were sought by authorities in...
Law enforcement presence at the Central States Fairgrounds liked by some
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Multiple gunshots rang out just after the Central States Fairgrounds closed early Sunday morning. People fled for their cars or other safe areas, unsure of where the shots were fired from. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office has a command center on site of the fairgrounds...
RC swimmers can still find relief in closing days of summer
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Even though Horace Mann and Parkview pools closed this past weekend, officials in Rapid City say there are still opportunities to beat the summer heat. Some pools are still open, but not for long, with the Jimmy Hilton pool at Sioux Park remaining open until Sunday, Aug. 28.
Arrests made in two of three gun incidents around the Central States Fair
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the latest shooting, Pennington County deputies arrested 18-year-old Kasey John Arehart of Rapid City on three counts of aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm. The shooting was just before midnight Monday, outside of the Central States Fairgrounds, near the intersection of Lacrosse Street...
Spearfish Police Department reminds everyone to be alert near school zones
SPEARFISH, S.D. — Students and teachers will be celebrating the first day of school in Spearfish public schools Thursday, Aug. 25, and to ensure a safe start to the school year, the Spearfish Police Department is reminding motorists and pedestrians to be alert near school zones. “After a summer...
National Blood Emergency: Supply levels fall nearly 50% since the beginning of summer
RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Monday morning, Vitalant issued a statement saying that the country is facing a nationwide blood emergency. Throughout the summer, blood supply levels have passed through the shortage and critically low levels. Vitalant Communications Manager Tori Robbins stated that “Vitalant strives to keep a four day supply of all blood types.”
UPDATE: Person of interest in Rapid City double homicide arrested
UPDATE (11:16 A.M.)– RAPID CITY, S.D. – The two victims in the August 20 double homicide have been identified. 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City were found dead in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive. Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement have arrested both Yellow Bird and Benita Cisneros, who was identified as the driver of the Ford Taurus X authorities had been searching for previously.
Merwin reflects on his final Sturgis Rally
STURGIS — One of the most seasoned members of the law enforcement brigade that oversees the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has worked his final Rally. Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin said it’s been a good run.
Why are thousands of acres of pine trees in the southern Black Hills losing their needles?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – About two weeks ago, a member of the public called in to the United States Forest Service about pine trees that were losing their needles. For most people in the Black Hills, this can be very troublesome, but don’t worry, it’s not the Mountain Pine Beetle. The insect is known as a Pine Looper, which is a pine defoliator.
Teenaged suspect in Rapid City’s double homicide arrested on Rosebud Reservation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One of the suspects in Saturday’s double homicide in Rapid City is arrested on the Rosebud Reservation, according to a release from the tribe’s police department. Robert Yellow Bird, 17 of Sioux Falls, was arrested Tuesday night at an apartment building near Mission....
