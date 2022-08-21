SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement has made two arrests and beefed up security after two incidents at the Central States Fair in Rapid City this week. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said Kasey John Arehart, 18, of Rapid City, was arrested for three counts of aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm at a motor vehicle. The sheriff’s office said in a news release that the arrests stem from shots fired at two vehicles at about 11:58 p.m. Monday near Lacrosse and Centre Street as the fair was closing. No one was injured.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO