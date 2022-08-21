Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon 2022: Potential for more flooding presents threat to northern Arizona town's water supply
MAYER, Ariz. - The town of Mayer, Arizona is on high alert, as the potential for more monsoon weather could impact their water supply. More rain is expected for the area on Aug. 24, and officials are asking residents to get prepared, in more ways than one. Area officials say...
12news.com
Arizona got the only tornado in the entire country on Sunday
ARIZONA, USA — One is the loneliest number as a twister reported in northwestern Arizona on Sunday showed us. That tornado was the only one reported in the entire country that day. The twister formed southeast of Littlefield, Arizona around 5:38 in the afternoon. Given that the area is...
kjzz.org
Arizona's heat is becoming deadlier — and experts say the issue is homelessness, not climate
It’s a hot August morning and the nonprofit Circle the City has parked one of its mobile clinics in front of a north Phoenix soup kitchen. The group provides medical care to homeless patients. Inside the trailer, 64-year-old Paul Yager is getting his vitals checked. He’s HIV-positive and on most nights he sleeps in a park nearby. He credits this medical team with keeping him alive.
knau.org
Heavy rain causes widespread flooding across northern Arizona
Heavy rainfall today caused widespread flooding across parts of northern Arizona, particularly in Coconino, Navajo and Apache counties. A strong cell over Flagstaff prompted numerous Flash Flood Warnings in areas including recent burn scars, downtown, and on the campus of Northern Arizona University. The Navajo and Hopi Nations also experienced...
Around 1,000 Valley saguaros are damaged. Here's what the Desert Botanical Garden plans to do
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired when the census began. A first-of-its-kind survey has documented more than 8,000 saguaros in the Valley with the help of citizen volunteers. And the survey results show many of the cacti are damaged. The survey, started back in May by the...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Arizona Hiker Missing After Flash Flooding Hits Zion National Park
Authorities have been searching since Friday for an Arizona woman reported missing after being swept away by flash floodwaters hit an area of Utah’s Zion National Park as monsoon rain storms hit the Southwest. National Park Service officials reported that more than 20 rangers and members of the Zion...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona could soon execute a 3rd death row inmate: here's what you should know about Murray Hooper
PHOENIX - The Arizona Supreme Court said on Aug. 24 that a warrant of execution for death row inmate Murray Hooper could be issued in two months. A briefing schedule issued by the state’s high court shows the state’s motion for an execution warrant must be filed by the end of the week. Hooper’s lawyers will then be able to respond.
kslnewsradio.com
Body of missing Arizona hiker found in the Virgin River
SPRINGDALE, Utah — The body of Jetal Agnihotri was found on Monday in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs in Zion National Park. The Court of the Patriarchs is about 6 river miles south of the Narrows. A medical examiner later declared that Agnihotri was dead.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Aug. 19-21
PHOENIX — The once-sizzling metro Phoenix housing market is cooling off, which is good news for shoppers but nothing for homeowners to worry about, Desert Ridge Marketplace is opening its doors to five new tenants this fall, and scattered storms hit parts of the West and East Valley overnight, while light chances for more thunderstorms increase Sunday evening.
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says gaps at border wall near Yuma have been filled
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Wednesday that border wall gaps the state was filling in near Yuma have been completed. Crews have worked since Aug. 12 to fill in nearly three-quarters of a mile of gaps — about 3,800 feet — with double-stacked shipping containers.
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon 2022: Residents in Mayer advised to have water supply ready due to storm damage
Storms from this year's monsoon season have blown through many parts of the state, including many communities in Northern Arizona, and now, the town of Mayer is on high alert, as there is a potential for future storms to impact the town's water supply. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
12news.com
Arizona woman questioning medical flight costs after $50K bill sent to her insurance
CHANDLER, Ariz. — An Arizona woman is on the hook for more than $14,000 in medical bills after she was air lifted from one hospital to another because she was told she needed emergency surgery, but ended up not needing it. The biggest bill sent to Amy Maher’s insurance...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
kjzz.org
'The buffet is open': What to do when Arizona wildlife encroaches on your home
Earlier this month, the Arizona Game and Fish Department got reports of a family of five bobcats living in a storm drain in a neighborhood park in north Phoenix — and decided to let them stay. Bears have been spotted near homes multiple times in Oro Valley of late,...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix robbery suspect arrested after reportedly targeting PetSmart stores in Arizona, California
PHOENIX - A Phoenix man accused of robbing nearly a dozen stores in Arizona and southern California was taken into custody on Aug. 20 after leading federal agents on a high-speed chase and shooting at them. He wasn’t robbing luxury retailers. Police say his target was a popular pet store...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man charged with 3-week crime spree across Southern California, Arizona
LOS ANGELES - An Arizona man was charged Monday in a nearly month-long crime spree that spanned two states and four Southern California counties. Samuel Smith, 26, of Phoenix, was arrested over the weekend outside Rancho Cucamonga after a police chase that followed an alleged robbery at a PetSmart. He was charged Monday with 10 robberies across California and Arizona as well as assaulting federal officers.
People
Ariz. Hiker Missing After Group Was 'Swept Off Their Feet' by Flood Waters at Zion National Park
Officials are still searching for a hiker who went missing last week when a flash flood suddenly struck at Zion National Park. Jetal Agnihotri, of Tucson, Arizona, has been missing since Friday after she did not return from a hike in the Narrows, according to a press release from the National Parks Service.
ABC 15 News
RANKINGS: Data shows most, least equitable Arizona school districts
Many rural Arizona school districts are among the most equitable in the state, according to national school data ranked by WalletHub. WalletHub says Arizona has the 6th least equitable school districts in the country, but some districts do a better job of distributing funding more equally. “States that provide equitable...
citysuntimes.com
Former Phoenix TV anchor Brandon Lee named Man of Courage
The Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona is excited to announce that five-time Emmy winning journalist and former Channel 3 news anchor Brandon Lee is its 2023 Man of Courage. Lee will be honored at the organizations second Brainiac Bash on Jan. 14, 2023 at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia.
12news.com
Iconic 'Strong-Arm' saguaro collapses in Arizona desert
MARANA, Ariz. — An iconic Arizona saguaro known as a symbol of the Sonoran Desert has fallen. The 40-foot cactus known as “Strong-Arm” fell over August 4 in the Tortolita Preserve in the Dove Mountain area, according to the Marana Parks and Recreation Department. Town officials said...
