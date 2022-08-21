ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

12news.com

Arizona got the only tornado in the entire country on Sunday

ARIZONA, USA — One is the loneliest number as a twister reported in northwestern Arizona on Sunday showed us. That tornado was the only one reported in the entire country that day. The twister formed southeast of Littlefield, Arizona around 5:38 in the afternoon. Given that the area is...
kjzz.org

Arizona's heat is becoming deadlier — and experts say the issue is homelessness, not climate

It’s a hot August morning and the nonprofit Circle the City has parked one of its mobile clinics in front of a north Phoenix soup kitchen. The group provides medical care to homeless patients. Inside the trailer, 64-year-old Paul Yager is getting his vitals checked. He’s HIV-positive and on most nights he sleeps in a park nearby. He credits this medical team with keeping him alive.
knau.org

Heavy rain causes widespread flooding across northern Arizona

Heavy rainfall today caused widespread flooding across parts of northern Arizona, particularly in Coconino, Navajo and Apache counties. A strong cell over Flagstaff prompted numerous Flash Flood Warnings in areas including recent burn scars, downtown, and on the campus of Northern Arizona University. The Navajo and Hopi Nations also experienced...
allaboutarizonanews.com

Arizona Hiker Missing After Flash Flooding Hits Zion National Park

Authorities have been searching since Friday for an Arizona woman reported missing after being swept away by flash floodwaters hit an area of Utah’s Zion National Park as monsoon rain storms hit the Southwest. National Park Service officials reported that more than 20 rangers and members of the Zion...
kslnewsradio.com

Body of missing Arizona hiker found in the Virgin River

SPRINGDALE, Utah — The body of Jetal Agnihotri was found on Monday in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs in Zion National Park. The Court of the Patriarchs is about 6 river miles south of the Narrows. A medical examiner later declared that Agnihotri was dead.
KTAR News

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Aug. 19-21

PHOENIX — The once-sizzling metro Phoenix housing market is cooling off, which is good news for shoppers but nothing for homeowners to worry about, Desert Ridge Marketplace is opening its doors to five new tenants this fall, and scattered storms hit parts of the West and East Valley overnight, while light chances for more thunderstorms increase Sunday evening.
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona man charged with 3-week crime spree across Southern California, Arizona

LOS ANGELES - An Arizona man was charged Monday in a nearly month-long crime spree that spanned two states and four Southern California counties. Samuel Smith, 26, of Phoenix, was arrested over the weekend outside Rancho Cucamonga after a police chase that followed an alleged robbery at a PetSmart. He was charged Monday with 10 robberies across California and Arizona as well as assaulting federal officers.
ABC 15 News

RANKINGS: Data shows most, least equitable Arizona school districts

Many rural Arizona school districts are among the most equitable in the state, according to national school data ranked by WalletHub. WalletHub says Arizona has the 6th least equitable school districts in the country, but some districts do a better job of distributing funding more equally. “States that provide equitable...
citysuntimes.com

Former Phoenix TV anchor Brandon Lee named Man of Courage

The Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona is excited to announce that five-time Emmy winning journalist and former Channel 3 news anchor Brandon Lee is its 2023 Man of Courage. Lee will be honored at the organizations second Brainiac Bash on Jan. 14, 2023 at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia.
12news.com

Iconic 'Strong-Arm' saguaro collapses in Arizona desert

MARANA, Ariz. — An iconic Arizona saguaro known as a symbol of the Sonoran Desert has fallen. The 40-foot cactus known as “Strong-Arm” fell over August 4 in the Tortolita Preserve in the Dove Mountain area, according to the Marana Parks and Recreation Department. Town officials said...
