RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Monday, Youth & Family Services (YFS), along with SDSU Extension, announced that they will be hosting the fifth annual Harvest Festival. The festival is a free, family-friendly event that will take place at YFS’ Fullerton Farm from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 10. YFS stated that the goal of the Harvest Festival is to “provide community members with an opportunity to visit the gardens, orchard and beehives and enjoy an inclusive an immersive experience that aims to educate and inspire all ages in food, farming, nutrition, culture, sustainability and healthy fun.”

