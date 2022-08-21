Read full article on original website
Experiencing South Dakota from the air: Taking flight at the Fall River Hot Air Balloon Festival
This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. Aeronauts take to the skies this weekend above Hot Springs. The Fall River balloon festival is expected to draw thousands of hot air balloon enthusiasts from across the region. The festival has grown steadily since the first balloons took flight during the 2016 festival. Roughly 30 colorful balloons will rise across the landscape.
RC swimmers can still find relief in closing days of summer
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Even though Horace Mann and Parkview pools closed this past weekend, officials in Rapid City say there are still opportunities to beat the summer heat. Some pools are still open, but not for long, with the Jimmy Hilton pool at Sioux Park remaining open until Sunday, Aug. 28.
Start your engines for Kool Deadwood Nites beginning Wednesday
DEADWOOD, S.D. – Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines for the 28th Annual Kool Deadwood Nites. People have already started rolling into Deadwood for the classic cars and the classic music. “For the past 28 years, Deadwood has been welcoming classic cars of all shapes and sizes the last...
Black Hills National Forest campgrounds remain available during the fall, winter, and spring months.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Many Black Hills National Forest campgrounds remain open during the off-season, according to a release from the USDA. Bear Gulch Group Site, Bismarck Lake, Horsethief, Oreville, Iron Creek Horse Camp, and Willow Creek Horse Camp will be available through Oct. 1. Other campgrounds will have...
Green Thumbs for a Little Green: Horticulture takes the stage at the Central States Fair
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Among the food vendors and farm animals at the Central States Fair, horticulture also has a moment in the spotlight every year. From flowers to produce, participants submit their best crops and plants annually. Winners do receive some green for their green thumb, and even...
Why are thousands of acres of pine trees in the southern Black Hills losing their needles?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – About two weeks ago, a member of the public called in to the United States Forest Service about pine trees that were losing their needles. For most people in the Black Hills, this can be very troublesome, but don’t worry, it’s not the Mountain Pine Beetle. The insect is known as a Pine Looper, which is a pine defoliator.
Eastbound I-90 closure at Exit 59 planned for Rapid City starting Thursday
RAPID CITY, S.D.– The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says the eastbound passing lane of Interstate 90, beneath the LaCrosse Street Bridge near exit 59, will be temporarily reduced to one lane from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 25 and Friday, August 26. The westbound passing lane will be temporarily reduced to one lane from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday August 27, Monday August 29, and Tuesday August 30. The temporary closures are necessary for the construction crews to place concrete bridge barriers and to remove temporary wooden bracing beneath the bridge.
Terry Peak opens for mountain bikers, outdoor enthusiasts in monthly off-season venture
LEAD, S.D. – You do not need snow at Terry Peak to have a great time – in fact, visitors to the mountain on August 20-21 were able to take advantage of the rocky terrain and winding trails for some downhill mountain biking action. Mountain biking has been...
Sturgis to dedicate Gold Star Families Memorial Monument
STURGIS — The city of Sturgis will dedicate the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument at 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Harley-Davidson Rally Point, the same night as the annual Sturgis Community Appreciation Picnic. The city worked with the Woody Williams Foundation to establish the monument.
Central States Fair offering plenty of low-cost and even free fun
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Is one too many corn dogs or turns on the Ferris wheel stretching your Central States Fair budget?. Not to worry, as there’s plenty of free entertainment scheduled daily at the Monument Health Community Stage and Soule Stage with music, magic, hypnotists and more. There’s also a number of performers who wander the fairgrounds, and for the younger kids, a free petting zoo hosted by the Future Farmers of America. There are also a number of open courses for hobbyists offered at no additional charge.
Free haircuts at South Dakota Barber College
RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Monday, South Dakota Barber college was giving haircuts for free. The free haircuts were a part of a charity day where people could come in and donate to Rapid City’s Montessori School. The school, which opened in 2020, does fundraisers very frequently as...
Youth Ride Free program continues for 7th year
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid Transit System is offering the Youth Ride Free program for its seventh consecutive year during the 2022-23 school year. Reliable transportation to and from school is something a lot of families need for the school year, and RTS is offering a free ride orientation period beginning August 22-29 for parents to become familiar with routes and schedules by boarding any of the RapidRide buses. Parents can also ride for free during the orientation period when accompanied by their school-aged child.
Golden Hour Live rescheduled for Sept. 30
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Golden Hour Live featuring Nappy Roots has been rescheduled for Friday, September 30. The concert at Main Street Square was postponed August 17 due to an incident where Nappy Roots member Melvin Adams, known as Scales, was shot in the leg in Atlanta. Adams...
National Blood Emergency: Supply levels fall nearly 50% since the beginning of summer
RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Monday morning, Vitalant issued a statement saying that the country is facing a nationwide blood emergency. Throughout the summer, blood supply levels have passed through the shortage and critically low levels. Vitalant Communications Manager Tori Robbins stated that “Vitalant strives to keep a four day supply of all blood types.”
YFS and SDSU Extension hosting annual Harvest Festival
RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Monday, Youth & Family Services (YFS), along with SDSU Extension, announced that they will be hosting the fifth annual Harvest Festival. The festival is a free, family-friendly event that will take place at YFS’ Fullerton Farm from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 10. YFS stated that the goal of the Harvest Festival is to “provide community members with an opportunity to visit the gardens, orchard and beehives and enjoy an inclusive an immersive experience that aims to educate and inspire all ages in food, farming, nutrition, culture, sustainability and healthy fun.”
SD Army National Guard commissions seven new officers
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Army National Guard commissioned seven new officers to its ranks during a ceremony at Camp Rapid, Aug. 19 where they commemorated their completion of Officer Candidate School Class 66. The completion of the school consists of a year-and-a-half of training to become...
Out with the motorcycles, in with the classic cars
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) - For the 28th year, Kool Deadwood Nites will follow the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and replace motorcycles with classic cars. Thousands of car fans are set to roll into town Wednesday for this year’s event, which will feature live rock and roll music and historic fun. All cars registered for the event have to be from the year 1973 or older.
Name of Rapid City person shot in Country Road home released
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police released the name of the person who was shot and killed at a mobile home at 1980 Country Road on Sunday. That person is Acey Morrison, 30, of Rapid City. The homeowner, who called the police to report the shooting is cooperating with law...
Concert at Main Street Square postponed after musician shot
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The second summer concert scheduled at Main Street Square is postponed after one of the artists was shot in Atlanta. The concert, which was to take place Saturday, featured hip-hop group Nappy Roots as its headlining act. Member Melvin Adams, known as Scales, was kidnapped,...
Dog pageant helps raise funds for emergency vet bills
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The prettiest pooches from all around the Black Hills modeled their best outfits and talents at the first Hobo’s Heartbreakers Pooch Pageant, put on by Hobo’s Healing Heart. “We’ve already had our photogenic portion of this competition on our Facebook page,” explains Founder...
