El Paso, TX

KVIA

One person hurt in morning rollover in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- One person was injured after a rollover crash in east El Paso. It happened near Gateway East and Zaragoza. The exit ramp on I-10 east was closed. Special Traffic Investigations was called out to the scene around 6 a.m. According to police, the crash involved two cars with one person who was ejected.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

UTEP welcoming students back for the 2022 Fall semester

EL PASO, Texas - Monday, August 22nd marks the first day of classes for the 2022 fall semester at UTEP. The university has announced that this year they've had the highest number of freshmen enroll in classes in the school's history. There will be approximately 3,600 first-time-in-college students, according to...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

City of El Paso ramps up pothole repairs after recent storms

EL PASO, Texas– El Paso's Streets and Maintenance Department said it is seeing an increase in Pothole service requests since the Borderland has been hit with recent rains. Salvador Solis, the operations transportation manager for the city, said the requests have been coming in more than usual, but it is expected after storms.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso City council approves new firefighter contract

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso City council approved a 3% pay increase for firefighters. The vote to approve a new contract was unanimous. The new contract also provides expanded vacation slots and incentive pay for those who join specialized teams. Paul Thompson, president of the International Association of Fire...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso Fire Dept: Water rescue underway near border

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Fire Department reports crews are working a water rescue at Boone and Border Highway. Early reports indicate the victims are one adult and one girl; the girl appears to be missing. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Juárez Doctor gives kids “superhero” features

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua -- Doctor Oscar Juárez is a Borderland orthopedic that makes 3D prosthesis for kids in need. What makes it even more special is that he creates them with superhero themes. His passion for medicine and superhero 3D prints came because he has always wanted to help people who need it the most.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Who’s running for El Paso City Council Rep in four district seats

EL PASO, Texas -- Dist. 8 City Representative Cissy Lizarraga announced she would not be running for reelection. In a news release, Lizarraga says she has decided to retire from public office to spend more time with family. The announcement came after the filing deadline passed. Representative Dist. 1:. Analisa...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

State’s lead prosecutor no longer on Walmart shooting case

EL PASO, Texas -- District Attorney Yvonne Rosales's lead prosecutor on the Walmart shooting case was taken off the case Monday afternoon, a source close to the case confirmed. John Briggs was assigned to the case back in January 2020 and was one of the senior trial attorneys with the...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Public Defender’s Office files 600 cases for dismissal hearings

EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 has learned the El Paso Public Defender's office filed 616 cases for possible dismissal today because the District Attorney's Office has not indicted the accused. The hearings may start as soon as Monday. Just last week, a magistrate judge had to dismiss 375 because DA...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Attorney calls for El Paso District Attorney’s removal from office, files petition

EL PASO, Texas -- A local attorney filed a petition to remove El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales from office for what he called ineptitude. Defense attorney Omar Carmona filed the 8-page document at the district clerk's office downtown. He alleges that Rosales has put the community in danger by her office's lack of filing cases, allowing for 375 pre-indictment cases to be dismissed and the recent loss of prosecutors in the Walmart shooting case.
EL PASO, TX

