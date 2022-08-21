Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
One person hurt in morning rollover in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- One person was injured after a rollover crash in east El Paso. It happened near Gateway East and Zaragoza. The exit ramp on I-10 east was closed. Special Traffic Investigations was called out to the scene around 6 a.m. According to police, the crash involved two cars with one person who was ejected.
Years of struggle pays off for one local El Paso food truck on the road to opening a restaurant
EL PASO, Texas - An El Paso Restaurant is about to celebrate a grand opening, one that seemed unlikely just four years ago. The owner started selling food out of the back of his car. After years of struggle, El Chucoviché Mariscos is turning a new page on its business.
UTEP welcoming students back for the 2022 Fall semester
EL PASO, Texas - Monday, August 22nd marks the first day of classes for the 2022 fall semester at UTEP. The university has announced that this year they've had the highest number of freshmen enroll in classes in the school's history. There will be approximately 3,600 first-time-in-college students, according to...
City of El Paso ramps up pothole repairs after recent storms
EL PASO, Texas– El Paso's Streets and Maintenance Department said it is seeing an increase in Pothole service requests since the Borderland has been hit with recent rains. Salvador Solis, the operations transportation manager for the city, said the requests have been coming in more than usual, but it is expected after storms.
“Suspect in Custody” after EPCC threat that put Northwest Early College, Canutillo High Schools on lockdown
UPDATE (2:53 p.m.): A "potential crisis" was averted at El Paso Community College's Northwest campus Wednesday, according to Jim Heiney, Marketing & Community Relations at EPCC. Heiney says an individual made threats against the campus and left. EPCC PD responded along with other law enforcement. The EPPC Northwest Campus was...
El Paso City council approves new firefighter contract
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso City council approved a 3% pay increase for firefighters. The vote to approve a new contract was unanimous. The new contract also provides expanded vacation slots and incentive pay for those who join specialized teams. Paul Thompson, president of the International Association of Fire...
Sunland Park Mayor signs off on outgoing city manager’s severance package
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- Sunland Park Mayor Javier Perea has signed the severance agreement for outgoing City Manager Michael Martinez. The city met last Friday to authorize Martinez's resignation. According to Martinez's profile on the Sunland Park website, he was appointed city manager in August 2020. He oversaw a...
El Paso Fire Dept: Water rescue underway near border
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Fire Department reports crews are working a water rescue at Boone and Border Highway. Early reports indicate the victims are one adult and one girl; the girl appears to be missing. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to...
Las Cruces considers installing traffic cameras to keep track of red light runners
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- The city of Las Cruces is considering bringing back technology to stop red-light runners and speeding motorists. Red light and speeding cameras have been used before but came with some backlash from residents. Motorists gave mixed reactions about bringing them back. "My personal opinion, I don't...
Officials: Mother survives, 5-year-old daughter drowns after two tried crossing Rio Grande
UPDATE: A 5-year-old girl drowned after being swept away in the Rio Grande along with her mother, according to authorities. Authorities say the two were attempting to cross into the United States. Mexican authorities say the two were among a larger group of migrants trying to cross the canal system...
Juárez Doctor gives kids “superhero” features
JUÁREZ, Chihuahua -- Doctor Oscar Juárez is a Borderland orthopedic that makes 3D prosthesis for kids in need. What makes it even more special is that he creates them with superhero themes. His passion for medicine and superhero 3D prints came because he has always wanted to help people who need it the most.
Who’s running for El Paso City Council Rep in four district seats
EL PASO, Texas -- Dist. 8 City Representative Cissy Lizarraga announced she would not be running for reelection. In a news release, Lizarraga says she has decided to retire from public office to spend more time with family. The announcement came after the filing deadline passed. Representative Dist. 1:. Analisa...
El Paso native is producer of hit Netflix movie “Day Shift” with Jamie Foxx
EL PASO, Texas - Yvette Yates Redick is one of those people who could be called a Hollywood hyphenate. In her case, it's native El Pasoan-producer-actor-new mom. She talked about her time in the Sun City and her career on ABC-7 at 4. Redick and her husband Shaun are part...
State’s lead prosecutor no longer on Walmart shooting case
EL PASO, Texas -- District Attorney Yvonne Rosales's lead prosecutor on the Walmart shooting case was taken off the case Monday afternoon, a source close to the case confirmed. John Briggs was assigned to the case back in January 2020 and was one of the senior trial attorneys with the...
Public Defender’s Office files 600 cases for dismissal hearings
EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 has learned the El Paso Public Defender's office filed 616 cases for possible dismissal today because the District Attorney's Office has not indicted the accused. The hearings may start as soon as Monday. Just last week, a magistrate judge had to dismiss 375 because DA...
Attorney calls for El Paso District Attorney’s removal from office, files petition
EL PASO, Texas -- A local attorney filed a petition to remove El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales from office for what he called ineptitude. Defense attorney Omar Carmona filed the 8-page document at the district clerk's office downtown. He alleges that Rosales has put the community in danger by her office's lack of filing cases, allowing for 375 pre-indictment cases to be dismissed and the recent loss of prosecutors in the Walmart shooting case.
City council approves budget and property tax rate for 2023; what is inside?
EL PASO, Texas — City council approved the more than $1 billion annual budget for the upcoming fiscal year, and along with it, approved the property tax rate that will raise tax bills for El Pasoans. The budget provides funding for continued investment in public safety; aggressive investments in...
KVIA
EL PASO, Texas -- Former Democratic state Rep. Joe Pickett has announced he is not running to represent District 5 on City Council. Just hours before the filing deadline, Pickett sent a news release announcing his decision. "There have been numerous life-changing events in my life that led me to...
