Read full article on original website
Related
newscenter1.tv
Volleyball Roundup: Douglas opens the season with thrilling win over St. Thomas More
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Following a shaky first set loss, the Douglas Patriots volleyball team regrouped and the opened the 2022 season with a thrilling 3-2 win over St. Thomas More. The scores of the each set were 16-25, 25-15, 25-21, 20-25 and 16-14. Sarah Tucker wins her debut...
newscenter1.tv
RC Central football team gearing up for season opener
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Central football team has had its struggles in recent seasons. A year ago, the Cobblers finished 1-8 with their only win coming against the Douglas Patriots. The Cobblers are hoping to flip the script this season and one way to do that...
kotatv.com
Three Post 320 players sign on to play at the collegiate level
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Post 320 baseball team turned in a strong season in route to securing a spot at the state tournament. Three Stars have signed on to play at the collegiate level.
newscenter1.tv
Range Days Rodeo underway at the Central States Fair
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Central States Fair hosted the Xtreme Broncs Finals on Sunday night. Brody Cress from Hillsdale, WY won the event and earned more $23,000. The action continued on Monday with the first of three performances of the Range Days Rodeo. Featured Highlights from Monday, Aug....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newscenter1.tv
RC swimmers can still find relief in closing days of summer
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Even though Horace Mann and Parkview pools closed this past weekend, officials in Rapid City say there are still opportunities to beat the summer heat. Some pools are still open, but not for long, with the Jimmy Hilton pool at Sioux Park remaining open until Sunday, Aug. 28.
KEVN
Central States Fair is off to a good start
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Opening weekend showed an increased number of sales at the Central States Fair, with the Grandstand and Premier passes up by 75 percent over last year, along with the VIP passes up by 29 percent. According to the fair’s marketing and vendor manager, Jill Delay,...
Black Hills Pioneer
Merwin reflects on his final Sturgis Rally
STURGIS — One of the most seasoned members of the law enforcement brigade that oversees the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has worked his final Rally. Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin said it’s been a good run.
kotatv.com
Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for this week.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tonight, we could see lows in the 60s for plenty of areas. Tuesday, we have the possibility of seeing another 90-degree day. The one plus side to that is we could see some much-needed showers and thunderstorms in the later portions of the afternoon. Wednesday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newscenter1.tv
Free haircuts at South Dakota Barber College
RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Monday, South Dakota Barber college was giving haircuts for free. The free haircuts were a part of a charity day where people could come in and donate to Rapid City’s Montessori School. The school, which opened in 2020, does fundraisers very frequently as...
newscenter1.tv
SD Army National Guard commissions seven new officers
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Army National Guard commissioned seven new officers to its ranks during a ceremony at Camp Rapid, Aug. 19 where they commemorated their completion of Officer Candidate School Class 66. The completion of the school consists of a year-and-a-half of training to become...
newscenter1.tv
Why are thousands of acres of pine trees in the southern Black Hills losing their needles?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – About two weeks ago, a member of the public called in to the United States Forest Service about pine trees that were losing their needles. For most people in the Black Hills, this can be very troublesome, but don’t worry, it’s not the Mountain Pine Beetle. The insect is known as a Pine Looper, which is a pine defoliator.
Weekend Gun Violence Kills 4 Men in South Dakota’s Two Largest Cities
It was a deadly weekend filled full of gun violence in South Dakota's two largest cities. A shooting claimed the life of a 36-year-old Sioux Falls man early Saturday morning (August 20) near the intersection of East 26th Street and South Bahnson Avenue. Dakota News Now is reporting the incident...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kotatv.com
More rain is expected for Wednesday for some areas
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More rain is expected as we roll into the middle of the week. Wednesday highs look to climb into the 70s and 80s for a few locations, thunderstorms and showers are expected to pop in the later afternoon hours around dinner time. Showers and thunderstorms...
KEVN
Black Hills National Forest campgrounds remain available during the fall, winter, and spring months.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Many Black Hills National Forest campgrounds remain open during the off-season, according to a release from the USDA. Bear Gulch Group Site, Bismarck Lake, Horsethief, Oreville, Iron Creek Horse Camp, and Willow Creek Horse Camp will be available through Oct. 1. Other campgrounds will have...
newscenter1.tv
Golden Hour Live rescheduled for Sept. 30
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Golden Hour Live featuring Nappy Roots has been rescheduled for Friday, September 30. The concert at Main Street Square was postponed August 17 due to an incident where Nappy Roots member Melvin Adams, known as Scales, was shot in the leg in Atlanta. Adams...
newscenter1.tv
Youth Ride Free program continues for 7th year
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid Transit System is offering the Youth Ride Free program for its seventh consecutive year during the 2022-23 school year. Reliable transportation to and from school is something a lot of families need for the school year, and RTS is offering a free ride orientation period beginning August 22-29 for parents to become familiar with routes and schedules by boarding any of the RapidRide buses. Parents can also ride for free during the orientation period when accompanied by their school-aged child.
newscenter1.tv
Green Thumbs for a Little Green: Horticulture takes the stage at the Central States Fair
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Among the food vendors and farm animals at the Central States Fair, horticulture also has a moment in the spotlight every year. From flowers to produce, participants submit their best crops and plants annually. Winners do receive some green for their green thumb, and even...
kotatv.com
Name of Rapid City person shot in Country Road home released
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police released the name of the person who was shot and killed at a mobile home at 1980 Country Road on Sunday. That person is Acey Morrison, 30, of Rapid City. The homeowner, who called the police to report the shooting is cooperating with law...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Area Schools announce changes in bus routes ahead of upcoming school year
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Last year, five schools within the Rapid City Area Schools system were impacted by long-term bus route cancellations due to multiple drivers leaving their positions for various reasons. The shortages are just a handful of many nationwide affecting schools and students. This year, officials hoped...
newscenter1.tv
Back to school is right around the corner for RCAS; Four things parents need to know
RAPID CITY, S.D. – As parents and students are gearing up for the school year to begin, there are many “things” to not forget. Here are some suggestions to get you and your student ready for the first day, which falls on August 30th. Four Things Parents...
Comments / 0