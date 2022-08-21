ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, SD

newscenter1.tv

RC Central football team gearing up for season opener

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Central football team has had its struggles in recent seasons. A year ago, the Cobblers finished 1-8 with their only win coming against the Douglas Patriots. The Cobblers are hoping to flip the script this season and one way to do that...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Range Days Rodeo underway at the Central States Fair

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Central States Fair hosted the Xtreme Broncs Finals on Sunday night. Brody Cress from Hillsdale, WY won the event and earned more $23,000. The action continued on Monday with the first of three performances of the Range Days Rodeo. Featured Highlights from Monday, Aug....
RAPID CITY, SD
Sturgis, SD
newscenter1.tv

RC swimmers can still find relief in closing days of summer

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Even though Horace Mann and Parkview pools closed this past weekend, officials in Rapid City say there are still opportunities to beat the summer heat. Some pools are still open, but not for long, with the Jimmy Hilton pool at Sioux Park remaining open until Sunday, Aug. 28.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Central States Fair is off to a good start

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Opening weekend showed an increased number of sales at the Central States Fair, with the Grandstand and Premier passes up by 75 percent over last year, along with the VIP passes up by 29 percent. According to the fair’s marketing and vendor manager, Jill Delay,...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Merwin reflects on his final Sturgis Rally

STURGIS — One of the most seasoned members of the law enforcement brigade that oversees the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has worked his final Rally. Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin said it’s been a good run.
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for this week.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tonight, we could see lows in the 60s for plenty of areas. Tuesday, we have the possibility of seeing another 90-degree day. The one plus side to that is we could see some much-needed showers and thunderstorms in the later portions of the afternoon. Wednesday...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Free haircuts at South Dakota Barber College

RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Monday, South Dakota Barber college was giving haircuts for free. The free haircuts were a part of a charity day where people could come in and donate to Rapid City’s Montessori School. The school, which opened in 2020, does fundraisers very frequently as...
newscenter1.tv

SD Army National Guard commissions seven new officers

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Army National Guard commissioned seven new officers to its ranks during a ceremony at Camp Rapid, Aug. 19 where they commemorated their completion of Officer Candidate School Class 66. The completion of the school consists of a year-and-a-half of training to become...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

More rain is expected for Wednesday for some areas

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More rain is expected as we roll into the middle of the week. Wednesday highs look to climb into the 70s and 80s for a few locations, thunderstorms and showers are expected to pop in the later afternoon hours around dinner time. Showers and thunderstorms...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Golden Hour Live rescheduled for Sept. 30

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Golden Hour Live featuring Nappy Roots has been rescheduled for Friday, September 30. The concert at Main Street Square was postponed August 17 due to an incident where Nappy Roots member Melvin Adams, known as Scales, was shot in the leg in Atlanta. Adams...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Youth Ride Free program continues for 7th year

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid Transit System is offering the Youth Ride Free program for its seventh consecutive year during the 2022-23 school year. Reliable transportation to and from school is something a lot of families need for the school year, and RTS is offering a free ride orientation period beginning August 22-29 for parents to become familiar with routes and schedules by boarding any of the RapidRide buses. Parents can also ride for free during the orientation period when accompanied by their school-aged child.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Name of Rapid City person shot in Country Road home released

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police released the name of the person who was shot and killed at a mobile home at 1980 Country Road on Sunday. That person is Acey Morrison, 30, of Rapid City. The homeowner, who called the police to report the shooting is cooperating with law...
RAPID CITY, SD

