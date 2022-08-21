ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

12newsnow.com

Battleship Texas finally has a date set to leave La Porte home

LA PORTE, Texas — Battleship Texas finally has a set date to sail from its La Porte home. Initially, the historic ship was scheduled to be towed to the Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston for necessary repairs in mid-August. Those plans were pushed back to Wednesday, Aug. 31. While...
LA PORTE, TX
Port Arthur News

Entergy CEO talks about future of Southeast Texas growth while in Port Arthur

Entergy Texas President and CEO Eli Viamontes spoke at the Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce luncheon Tuesday, touting the company’s successes and detailing plans for the future. Viamontes talked about the current struggles many energy producers are facing as temperatures rise around the world. “It is a sensitive topic,”...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Entergy Texas announces construction of service center in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — Entergy Texas is constructing a new service center facility in Beaumont to improve storm response and resiliency. Entergy Texas employees assigned to the Chevyland Service Center near I-10 in Beaumont will soon have a new facility. The Texas Department of Transportation plans to acquire the property where the service center is located for the I-10/US 69 interchange project.
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

ASK A COP — Can you go to jail for not signing a ticket?

Oliver from Port Neches asks: I have a cousin who recently, like last week, received a ticket and he didn’t agree with the police officer’s charge. He decided NOT to sign the ticket. The police officer told him very calmly that if he did NOT sign the ticket, he would arrest him and lock him up in jail! It seems like the cop went from 0-60 in no time flat. He didn’t try to talk it out, he just told my cousin that if he didn’t sign he would go to jail! Was the cop bluffing or could he actually be taken to jail for simply not signing a ticket?
PORT ARTHUR, TX
107 JAMZ

The City Of Lake Charles, Louisiana Is Hiring

Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Port Arthur News

Carole Jones Watson

God whispered our beloved Carole’s name and the angels carried her home on August 10, 2022 at the age of 75 after a long illness. Carole was born in Dallas Texas on December 19, 1946. Her parents moved to Brownsville, Texas before moving to Port Arthur when she was...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
therecordlive.com

2 SETX women killed in head on crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing the names of two drivers killed in a head-on collision in Orange County Monday night. The head-on wreck happened near Tulane Road along Texas Highway 62 in at about 9:30 p.m. according to a news release from the DPS. Troopers believe 2014...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Two Southeast Texas women killed in head-on wreck Monday night in Orange County

ORANGE, Texas — Two Southeast Texas women were killed in a head-on wreck Monday night along Texas Highway 62 in Orange County. Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland, 23, of Nederland, died at the scene of the wreck along Texas 62 near Tulane Road and Sheila Lavalle, 59, of Orange, died later at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Why Are My Trees Dying?

– We have been getting several calls about their trees dying. Some are dying gradually, and others are green in the summer and suddenly, the leaves are brown! The past 5 years Southeast Texas has been through some extreme weather conditions, this doesn’t only cause us stress, but it has stressed our environment as well.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Hardin County officials unanimously vote to adopt new resolution supporting Operation Lone Star efforts

HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Hardin County officials have announced their formal support to further secure the Texas-Mexico border through Operation Lone Star. On Tuesday, the Hardin County Commissioners Court unanimously voted to adopt Resolution 22-22, Judge Wayne McDaniel announced in a Tuesday Facebook post. Resolution 22-22 calls for, "additional measures to secure the border, stop the invasion at the border, and protect our communities."
HARDIN COUNTY, TX

