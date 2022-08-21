Read full article on original website
Port Arthur News
Texas Speaker Dade Phelan: Local colleges, high schools key to supplying industry boom
Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan spoke about the need for institutional strategies to respond to changing workforce needs and to evaluate the availability of workforce housing. “We are going to continue to develop solutions that create opportunities for individuals that are seeking education that don’t always fit in...
12newsnow.com
Battleship Texas finally has a date set to leave La Porte home
LA PORTE, Texas — Battleship Texas finally has a set date to sail from its La Porte home. Initially, the historic ship was scheduled to be towed to the Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston for necessary repairs in mid-August. Those plans were pushed back to Wednesday, Aug. 31. While...
Burger King To Hire 300 At Locations In Lake Charles & Lafayette
GPS Hospitality Restaurant Company is gearing up for a major job fair spanning 13 states with job openings for 2,500 managers and crew members. Here in SWLA, they intend to fill 300 positions at 37 locations in Lafayette and Lake Charles for one of its biggest franchises, Burger King. The...
Port Arthur News
Entergy CEO talks about future of Southeast Texas growth while in Port Arthur
Entergy Texas President and CEO Eli Viamontes spoke at the Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce luncheon Tuesday, touting the company’s successes and detailing plans for the future. Viamontes talked about the current struggles many energy producers are facing as temperatures rise around the world. “It is a sensitive topic,”...
fox4beaumont.com
Entergy Texas announces construction of service center in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Entergy Texas is constructing a new service center facility in Beaumont to improve storm response and resiliency. Entergy Texas employees assigned to the Chevyland Service Center near I-10 in Beaumont will soon have a new facility. The Texas Department of Transportation plans to acquire the property where the service center is located for the I-10/US 69 interchange project.
Port Arthur News
ASK A COP — Can you go to jail for not signing a ticket?
Oliver from Port Neches asks: I have a cousin who recently, like last week, received a ticket and he didn’t agree with the police officer’s charge. He decided NOT to sign the ticket. The police officer told him very calmly that if he did NOT sign the ticket, he would arrest him and lock him up in jail! It seems like the cop went from 0-60 in no time flat. He didn’t try to talk it out, he just told my cousin that if he didn’t sign he would go to jail! Was the cop bluffing or could he actually be taken to jail for simply not signing a ticket?
The City Of Lake Charles, Louisiana Is Hiring
Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
Texas football legend dies, family says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Permian High School football legend Coach Gary Gaines, 73, died Monday following a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, the family said in a statement. The football giant joined the coaching staff at Permian in 1979 where he served as assistant coach under then head coach John...
Port Arthur News
PHOTO GALLERY — Port Arthur LNG grants $40K to local nonprofits committed to health and safety
Seven local non-profits were honored this week for their commitment to health and safety as recipients of the Safe Communities Initiative grant awards. In addition, two were recognized for outstanding work in safety. “Of course we know that a happy community is a healthy community, and a healthy community is...
Port Arthur News
See how Groves is finding use for former fire station, bringing in revenue
GROVES — An office in the former Groves Fire Station will soon be put to use. JM Test Systems will lease the former fire chief’s office for 75 cents per square foot on a month-by-month basis at 6150 Short St. Groves City Manager D.E. Sosa said a business,...
Entergy to build hurricane-resistant service center in Beaumont
Entergy said the new facility will be designed to withstand a category 4 hurricane, with winds topping at up to 150 miles per hour.
Port Arthur News
Nederland victim of fatal wreck was newly married, hoping to start a family
Brittnie Eldridge Adaway, 23, texted her husband at approximately 9:10 p.m. Monday to say she was leaving a friend’s house and was headed home. But as time passed and she did not arrive, he began calling her. “Then a state trooper showed up at their apartment,” said her mother-in-law,...
Port Arthur News
Carole Jones Watson
God whispered our beloved Carole’s name and the angels carried her home on August 10, 2022 at the age of 75 after a long illness. Carole was born in Dallas Texas on December 19, 1946. Her parents moved to Brownsville, Texas before moving to Port Arthur when she was...
therecordlive.com
Two Southeast Texas women killed in head-on wreck Monday night in Orange County
ORANGE, Texas — Two Southeast Texas women were killed in a head-on wreck Monday night along Texas Highway 62 in Orange County. Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland, 23, of Nederland, died at the scene of the wreck along Texas 62 near Tulane Road and Sheila Lavalle, 59, of Orange, died later at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
KPLC TV
Dolphins spotted in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A dolphin (or two) was spotted in Lake Charles Tuesday. The Lake Charles Yacht Club posted video of the dolphins to its Facebook page.
kogt.com
Why Are My Trees Dying?
– We have been getting several calls about their trees dying. Some are dying gradually, and others are green in the summer and suddenly, the leaves are brown! The past 5 years Southeast Texas has been through some extreme weather conditions, this doesn’t only cause us stress, but it has stressed our environment as well.
Hardin County officials unanimously vote to adopt new resolution supporting Operation Lone Star efforts
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Hardin County officials have announced their formal support to further secure the Texas-Mexico border through Operation Lone Star. On Tuesday, the Hardin County Commissioners Court unanimously voted to adopt Resolution 22-22, Judge Wayne McDaniel announced in a Tuesday Facebook post. Resolution 22-22 calls for, "additional measures to secure the border, stop the invasion at the border, and protect our communities."
