magnoliareporter.com
Hugh Samuel Riner Jr.
Hugh Samuel Riner Jr., 68, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Christus St. Michael Health System in TEXarkana after suffering a stroke. Sam was born on September 15, 1953 in Hattiesburg, MS to the late Hugh Samuel Riner Sr. and Julia Hughes Riner. He graduated from Magnolia High School in 1971. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Southern Arkansas University and continued his education at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, LA where he earned a master and a doctoral degree.
magnoliareporter.com
Emerson holds first cornhole tournament
The Emerson Battle at the Shed Cornhole Tournament has named the winners of its event on Saturday. 3rd Place: Jakob Walker and Bobo (Brandon Bullock) Team from Texas, Louisiana and central Arkansas took part at the Battle of the Shed, which organizers hope to make an annual event. Tyler Pennington and Diamond State Baggerz organized the play.
magnoliareporter.com
Donors push Southern Christian Mission past its goal for bed replacements
Southern Christian Mission has met its goal to replace the 24 beds in the men’s area of its shelter for the homeless at 515 W. Monroe in Magnolia. “We have received more in donations so we are going to replace the beds in the bedrooms,” said David Cole, chairman of the SCM Board of Directors.
onlyinark.com
The Fouke Monster Mart: Monster, Museum and Merchandise
If you’re ever driving down in our country along about sundown, keep an eye on the dark woods as you cross the Sulphur River bottoms… you may catch a glimpse of a huge, hairy creature watching you from the shadows.”. – narrator, The Legend of Boggy Creek. Have...
magnoliareporter.com
William Wayne “Billy” Smart
William Wayne “Billy” Smart, 84, of Magnolia passed away Monday, August 22, 2022 at the Summit Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Taylor. Billy was born on May 20, 1938 in Haynesville, LA to the late Dudley Whitfield and Lois Pauline (Doty) Smart. He retired from the maintenance department at Wentworth Place in Magnolia. He was a member of the First Baptist Church and loved singing gospel music. He enjoyed watching cowboy sitcoms and football games.
magnoliareporter.com
"A Year With Frog and Toad," "Cat On a Hot Tin Roof" will be SAU Theatre's fall productions
Casts have been announced for the fall productions of the Southern Arkansas University Theatre Department. The shows are “Cat On a Hot Tin Roof” by Tennessee Williams, and “A Year With Frog and Toad,” based on Arnold Lobel's Frog and Toad book series. “A Year With...
magnoliareporter.com
El Dorado Food Festival runs through September
The El Dorado Food Festival will return in September. The month-long event is sponsored by the El Dorado Advertising & Promotion Commission along with El Dorado Insider magazine. The Food Festival was created in 2020 following a statewide mandate that closed indoor dining at bars and restaurants. Local promoters began...
arklatexweekend.com
Celebrate 25 years of Nothing Bundt Cakes with a free cake
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating 25 years by giving presents to its customers. The first 250 people at each location on Sept. 1, 2022 will get a free Confetti Bundtlet. From their Facebook announcement, “To receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, you must be one of...
NBC 10 holds ribbon cutting for El Dorado newscast
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 25, 2022, NBC 10 will host a ribbon cutting at the El Dorado studio for the new First at 4 newscast with Cindy Langston. First at 4 is scheduled to premiere on August 29th. The newscast will cover the El Dorado and South Arkansas area. Join us […]
magnoliareporter.com
Johnny Mooney
Johnny Mooney, 67, of Magnolia passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at his residence. Johnny was born on July 25, 1955 in Magnolia to the late John William and Jackie Ruth (Wilson) Mooney. He was a longtime faithful member and deacon of Village Baptist Church and was a farmer and operated his own sawmill.
foxsportstexarkana.com
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic adds award-winning neurosurgery team in Texarkana
TYLER, Texas — Each year, it is estimated that more than 22 million people suffer from disorders and injuries requiring the expertise of a neurosurgeon. With these highly trained specialists in such high demand, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, part of the well-established CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System, is excited to announce the addition of Joseph McMordie, M.D. to the award-winning neurosurgery team.
KSLA
Family reacts to fresh push to solve missing persons case with Shreveport connections
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It’s a decades-old mystery that still has no resolution. The Shreveport family of a missing woman is cautiously optimistic as South Louisiana officials take another look into the disappearance of Rebecca Pauline “Becky” Gary. More than three decades have passed since anyone...
Awesome New Local Teen Jazz Band Makes Waves In Texarkana
We found a little gem for you on YouTube of a group of Redwater, Texas high school students, and their poolside jazz band. We were able to get in touch with one of the members of the band, Noah Whitman and this is what he had to say about this very unique band:
magnoliareporter.com
Rodfathers, SAU rodeo team asking for A&P money
Two events will request money from the Magnolia Advertising and Promotion Commission during its meeting at noon Monday. The commission meets at the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce office on West Main Street. The 8th Annual Rodfathers Cruising Against Brusin’ Car and Truck Show seeks $1,400. The Southern Arkansas University...
magnoliareporter.com
Rilynn Robinson
Infant Rilynn Robinson entered and departed from this earth on Friday, August 19, 2022 at Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado. Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
KNOE TV8
Feed Your Soul: Unique flavor creations have people coming back for more
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - A small brewery in El Dorado, Three Birds Brewing Co., has classic combinations of beer, burgers, and hot dogs. But the kitchen manager, Melissa Shipp has flavor combinations that bring people back. Kitchen manager Melissa Shipp originally had The Barefood Food Truck frequently at the...
KSLA
Two Shreveport schools closed on Aug. 23, no power
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two Shreveport schools will not have class on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Caddo Parish Magnet High Students and Broadmoor STEM Academy will not have school due to a power outage. Parents of students at Broadmoor STEM Academy are asked to return to campus to pick up their...
magnoliareporter.com
Connor Harrington wins second consecutive Magnolia Country Club golf title
Connor Harrington shot a 3 under par 177 over 45 holes to claim the club championship title recently at Magnolia Country Club. It was Harrington’s second consecutive title. Harrington is a junior on the SAU golf team, and a 2019 graduate of Magnolia High School. Callum Graham claimed second...
westcentralsbest.com
New Caddo Parish 'village' to provide permanent homes for the homeless
BETHANY, La. - Tiny homes are a solution a local nonprofit is working toward to provide a more permanent solution for the homeless community of Shreveport. It is called Settled Inn Village and sits on about 48 acres. There's some existing mobile homes with tenants already there. Settled Inn Village...
magnoliareporter.com
Harvest Food Bank making run to Waldo on August 31
Harvest Regional Food Bank is returning to Columbia County for a special Mobile Pantry event. TEFAP USDA Commodity food boxes will be provided to families that qualify. There will be extra food boxes for families with children and grandchildren. Children do not need to be present. Harvest Regional Food Bank...
