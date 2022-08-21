ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sheryl Sandberg Marries Former NBC News Producer Tom Bernthal

By Ryan Gajewski
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x0oLX_0hPIYCG900

Outgoing Meta chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg married former NBC News producer Tom Bernthal on Saturday.

The pair, who got engaged in February 2020 after starting their relationship the year prior, appropriately took to Instagram to announce the news. They each posted the same photo of themselves holding hands in the woods, with Sandberg succinctly captioning it, “MARRIED,” adding a string of heart emojis.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Bernthal, the founder of consulting firm Kelton Global and brother to actor Jon Bernthal, included a lengthier caption in his post . His message alluded to the 2015 death of Sandberg’s previous husband, former Yahoo executive Dave Sandberg, in addition to his own divorce.

“After both experiencing loss, @sherylsandberg and I weren’t sure we would ever find love again,” Bernthal wrote. “Over the last three years, we’ve merged our lives and blended our families. Our wedding today was a dream come true.”

The couple told People that the wedding took place in Wyoming and that Dave’s brother Rob Goldberg, who first introduced Sandberg to Bernthal, was the co-officiant for the nuptials. Sandberg, 50, has two children, while Bernthal, 52, has three.

Sandberg announced in June that she will step down this fall from her role at Meta after a 14-year run with the company. She will continue to serve on the board of directors, and Meta’s chief growth officer, Javier Olivan, will replace Sandberg as COO.

Comments / 10

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Happy Days’ Star Anson Williams on His Bid to Become Mayor of Ojai: “The Division Has to Stop”

The latest celebrity to run for office in California is 72-year-old Anson Williams, who played dopey Potsie on Happy Days and has tossed his hat in the ring to become mayor of Ojai. The Nov. 8 election will see Williams challenge incumbent Betsy Stix on a platform that includes developing a sustainable tourism infrastructure, shuttle services on weekends for major events, expansion of bike paths and trails, solar incentives and a graywater system for hotels and golf courses, among many other proposed initiatives. More from The Hollywood ReporterPat Rosson, Kid Actor on 'The Andy Griffith Show' and 'The Young Marrieds,'...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Twilight: New Moon’ Director Says He Declined Taylor Swift’s Request to Be in Film

In Twilight: New Moon, audiences may have watched Isabella Swan form a closer relationship with her friend Jacob Black while introducing other werewolves onscreen, but director Chris Weitz noted that there could’ve been another addition to the cast for the sequel: Taylor Swift. During an interview on the podcast The Twilight Effect With Ashley Greene and Melanie Howe, the director recalled being told by Swift’s agent at the time that the singer wanted to be in the 2009 film, given how much of a “Twi-hard” she was. More from The Hollywood ReporterKendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Jeremy Lin, Naomi Osaka Shorts Have...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Bernthal
Person
Sheryl Sandberg
Page Six

Lenny Kravitz played Sheryl Sandberg’s wedding welcome party in Wyoming

Lenny Kravitz played a private welcome party for Facebook billionaire Sheryl Sandberg’s wedding weekend, Page Six has exclusively learned. Sources tell us that the “Are You Gonna Go My Way” rocker played a gig on Friday night for Sandberg, her businessman groom, Tom Bernthal, and their guests at the Mangy Moose in Teton Village, Wyo. Page Six previously revealed that outgoing Meta COO Sandberg, 52, and Bernthal, 50, tied the knot in Jackson Hole, where sources said the couple booked the entire Four Seasons resort. “They bought out the whole hotel for the wedding, and it was on super lockdown,” said a source,...
TETON VILLAGE, WY
Popculture

Hoda Kotb Reportedly Being Forced out for MSNBC Replacement, But Here's the Truth

Morning shows gossip is a staple of tabloids, even if there is plenty of evidence disproving their headlines. Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the frequent targets lately, with constant rumors about a "rift" between the two. A more recent National Enquirer story claimed Guthrie was trying to push Kotb from the show and get her replaced with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Lawsuits#Nbc News#Meta#Social Media#First Non Apology Post#Working Bernthal#Kelton Global#Yahoo
AOL Corp

Chris Rock addresses Will Smith slap after apology video: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

Chris Rock referenced his now infamous Oscars slap during a tour stop in Atlanta, just hours after Will Smith released an apology video. In March, Smith slapped Rock on stage during the 2022 Academy Awards after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's lack of hair, comparing her to a character in the movie G.I. Jane. Pinkett-Smith has been outspoken about her struggles with alopecia, which causes hair loss. Rock acknowledged the shocking moment during the Friday performance of his Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour.
ATLANTA, GA
HollywoodLife

Annette Bening, 64, & Warren Beatty, 85, Spotted On Sexy Date Night In Rare Public Photo

Annette Bening, 64, and Warren Beatty, 85, were spotted having a romantic date night at the tapas restaurant AOC in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 15. The pair, who have been married 30 years, were seen on their way out with leftovers and smiles on their faces. The Golden Globe-winning actress wore a comfy-looking black sweater dress that featured a quarter-zip neckline. She paired it with black Birkenstock-style slides and a blue crystal necklace. She carried a brown bag of food in her left hand and had a blue denim jacket draped over the same arm.
LOS ANGELES, CA
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The List

The Heartbreaking Death Of Fox News Anchor Uma Pemmaraju

Uma Pemmaraju, one of the founding Fox News anchors, died at the age of 64 on August 8, per Fox News. No cause of death has been publicly announced. She's survived by her daughter Kirina Alana Devi and her ex-husband Andrew Petkun, per The Focus. Suzanne Scott, the CEO of...
WORLD
AOL Corp

'The View' Fans Are Screaming and Shouting Over the Big Hosting Shakeup News

Daytime TV fans, The View is about to change in a major way. The long-running ABC talk show is famous for its revolving door of co-hosts, which recently included Meghan McCain's exit in July 2021. But now, two new stars are joining the table full-time. And here's the best part: viewers are already familiar with them.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Couple Rescues Al Roker and Wife Deborah Roberts After Their Car Dies

Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts revealed on Instagram that a few unfamiliar faces stepped in to lend a helping hand after their car died while they were at dinner. "Friday finish. The kindness of strangers," Deborah, an ABC News correspondent, wrote in an Aug. 13 post. "After a nice dinner…a bummer. The car battery was dead. What to do? I took a chance and approached a stranger for jumper cables."
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

For Nearly 20 Years, Chris Wallace Was on Fox News Until He Had to Go — Why Did He Leave?

Chris Wallace himself once said, "My dreams never died, they just changed. I still have dreams everyday." Perhaps that's what happened when, in December 2021, he suddenly quit Fox News after nearly 20 years. As a seasoned host of a popular news show with a rabid fanbase, this move was unprecedented and shocking. What happened to Chris Wallace on Fox News? With the help of a teleprompter, we'll let you know.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
53K+
Followers
14K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy