The sweetest moment! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walk down the aisle with their 5 kids

The day has come! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have married again. After Bennifer’s surprised wedding in las Vegas , the couple tied the knot in a spectacular Georgia ceremony for the second time.

At the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia, the couple made sure to have everything planned, as guests arriving in the morning, including Ben’s best friend, Matt Damon .

Lopez sported a 20-foot veil , which all five of their children helped carry on a walkway leading into the house post-ceremony. The gorgeous dress, designed by Ralph Lauren , featured a cut-out back and curve-hugging silhouette, short sleeves and a long, ruffled train.

After their nuptials, the couple was followed down the aisle by close friends and family. Standing by Lopez were her twins, Emme and Max , 14, whom she had with Marc Anthony . Walking with Affleck were Ben’s three kids from his marriage to Jennifer Garner , Violet , 16, Seraphina , 13, and Sam , 11.

GrosbyGroup

They were all wearing white which was the dress code. Emma, Sherapina and Max were rocking white suits, follow by Violet, and behind her was Sam, the youngest.

GrosbyGroup