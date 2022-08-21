ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

The Grand Junction Rockies sweep the doubleheader

By Derwin Worrell
KREX
KREX
 4 days ago

Grand Junction, CO ( KREX ) The Grand Junction Rockies take two from the Rocky Mountain Vibes. Game 1 saw the Rockies get good pitching from Izzy Fuentes. He went six innings, gave up 3 hits, gave up 1 run, and struck out five. The Rockies took game one, 3-1. In game two, the Rockies had to hold on in the 8-7 win. Jake Cruce had three hits and six RBI’s in the win.

