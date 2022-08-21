After several years in the making, University of Nebraska–Lincoln students will soon see their vision for affordable housing in Valentine, Nebraska, become a reality. Through a collaboration focusing on rural, attainable housing with College of Architecture faculty and students, the Lincoln-based Hoppe Development is breaking ground on a townhouse project in the western Nebraska City. Called Sandhills Townhomes, the 15-unit housing development began as a concept generated from one of the college’s 2020 design studios. The course was led by Nate Bicak and Steven Hardy, both associate professors.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO