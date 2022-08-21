Read full article on original website
Great Plains Art Museum to open two photography exhibitions Sept. 2
The Great Plains Art Museum at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln will open two new exhibitions of photography Sept. 2 during Lincoln’s First Friday Art Walk, 5-7 p.m. Michael Farrell’s “Wayfaring Strangers” features a set of large-format portraits created during the pandemic in fall 2020. The work was done in a backyard natural light alcove, harkening back to 19th century portrait settings.
Informational: Lambda Phi Epsilon International Fraternity, Inc.
The purpose of this event is to provide the attendees with general information about Lambda Phi Epsilon International Fraternity, Inc. and the intake process. Remember to participate in an intake process, you must attend a Multicultural Greek 101. Dates for 101. • Monday, August 29, 2022, 6p – Chimney Rock...
Stubbendieck award winner to give lecture Sept. 7
Author Alaina E. Roberts will give the annual Stubbendieck Great Plains Distinguished Book Prize Lecture at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Center for Great Plains Studies. Roberts won the 2022 book prize for “I’ve Been Here All the While: Black Freedom on Native Land”...
Thompson Forum to explore creative solutions to global challenges
The 34th season of the E.N. Thompson Forum on World Issues at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln will feature five mainstage speakers, as well as a scholar-in-residence. The 2022-23 season is organized around the theme “Creativity to Solve Global Challenges.” As the world faces complex challenges related to health, water and climate, the series will elevate people and ideas addressing these concerns with vision and innovation.
Dance Marathon earns national honor
The student-led Dance Marathon program has earned a national award for its campus and community fundraising efforts. The Organizational Management Award was presented during the 2022 Dance Marathon Leadership Conference, held July 21-24 in Atlanta. Dance Marathon, a recognized student organization at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, annually raises funds and...
Lake Paddle
Join one or all of our evening jaunts to the edge of town to explore local lakes by kayak or SUP (Stand Up Paddleboard). You’ll shake up your typical routine as you take in local sights, meet new friends and learn a few paddling skills along the way. Signup:...
Husker ideas open doors to affordable housing in Valentine
After several years in the making, University of Nebraska–Lincoln students will soon see their vision for affordable housing in Valentine, Nebraska, become a reality. Through a collaboration focusing on rural, attainable housing with College of Architecture faculty and students, the Lincoln-based Hoppe Development is breaking ground on a townhouse project in the western Nebraska City. Called Sandhills Townhomes, the 15-unit housing development began as a concept generated from one of the college’s 2020 design studios. The course was led by Nate Bicak and Steven Hardy, both associate professors.
Nonprofit in Residence: Friendship Home
The Nonprofit in Residence program enables UNL students to have volunteer and career conversations with nonprofits. Students can learn about industries, internships, and volunteer positions. ABOUT FRIENDSHIP HOME. Friendship Home’s mission exists to support, shelter and advocate for survivors of domestic violence and their children. Visit this booth to learn...
Meal Kit Monday
Available on select Mondays each month at the Rec & Wellness Center, the Meal Kit Monday packages include ingredients and a recipe card to prepare a full meal in less than an hour and serve up to four individuals. The $15 pre-packed kits make mealtime easier for students and members of the campus community.
Nonprofit in Residence: Community Action
The Nonprofit in Residence program enables UNL students to have volunteer and career conversations with nonprofits. Students can learn about industries, internships, and volunteer positions. ABOUT COMMUNITY ACTION. Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties empowers people living in poverty to reach economic stability. Visit this booth to learn...
Nebraska U ranked as state’s best education employer
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln is the state’s best education-based employer and one of the best overall, according to a newly published list compiled by Forbes and Statista. Announced Aug. 24, the America’s Best Employers by State list ranks the University of Nebraska–Lincoln No. 4 among companies headquartered within...
Cornhusker Marching Band makes debut Sept. 3
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s 300-member Cornhusker Marching Band makes its 2022 debut Sept. 3 at Memorial Stadium with pregame and halftime performances at Nebraska’s football home opener against North Dakota. This year’s band includes representatives from nearly every region of the country; though, 74% of the students...
Proposals sought for Water for Food conference
The Daugherty Water for Food Global Institute is seeking proposals for sessions for its 2023 Water for Food Global Conference, which will be held May 8-9 at Nebraska Innovation Campus. The challenges of climate change, soil degradation, water access and management, economic disparity and conflict bring about extreme competition for...
Search Process Seminar
UNL faculty, staff, and graduate students serving on a search committee are required to attend an educational seminar covering legal issues and university policies and procedures prior to the first meeting of the search committee. Although not mandatory, undergraduate students and community members serving on a search committee are encouraged to attend these educational seminars.
Nebraska Extension Midwest Soybean Production Clinic
Directions: https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/enre/christensonbuilding/. Nebraska Extension’s Crop Management Diagnostic Clinics provide the opportunity to see a growing season in one place. Nebraska Extension’s Crop Management Diagnostic Clinics include plots with soybean growth and development at a range of vegetative/reproductive growth stages. Plan to attend the Soybean Production Clinic on Tuesday,...
Indicator suggests slow economic growth for Nebraska
Nebraska’s leading economic indicator fell slightly in July, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. The indicator, designed to predict economic activity six months into the future, fell 0.08%. “The July decrease suggests slow economic growth in Nebraska for the rest of year and...
