Fueling us forward | Houston Dash unbeaten streak comes to an end
The Houston Dash saw their five-game unbeaten streak come to an end on Saturday night following a 3-1 loss to San Diego Wave FC at Torero Stadium in San Diego. Houston struck first just seven minutes into the match off of a set piece. After the initial delivery from the set piece was cleared, the ball fell to forward Ebony Salmon at the top of the penalty area. Salmon took a touch onto her right foot to create space and scored her eighth goal of the regular season when she struck it past San Diego goalkeeper Carly Telford.
Dash acquire French forward Valérie Gauvin from North Carolina Courage
The Houston Dash have acquired French forward Valérie Gauvin in a trade with the North Carolina Courage, the clubs announced today. Houston will send $25,000 in Allocation Money to North Carolina and a conditional 2024 second round draft pick. Gauvin joined the Courage in March after signing from Everton...
Houston Food Bank and Dawn partner with Dynamo on volunteer watch party
On Saturday, thanks to our friends at Dawn, Dynamo fans will be able to do some good for their community while rooting on their team. Houston Food Bank, the largest of its kind in the United States, will be holding a volunteer drive alongside the nationally televised match with Minnesota. Fans are encouraged to join Dynamo staff members at the event.
