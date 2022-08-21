Read full article on original website
Related
fox9.com
Who’s this? New area code proposed for southern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Residents across southern Minnesota looking to call someone they know could soon have a new area code to program into their phones. The 507 area code, which covers areas including Rochester, Mankato, Marshall and more, is projected to exhaust its Central Office codes (or numbers available) during the first quarter of 2025, according to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).
Emmetsburg wants residents to stop using water softeners
A northwest Iowa town plans to spend up to $10 million to enhance its drinking water treatment so that residents will cease their use of water softeners. Those in-home treatment systems — which are often used to remove minerals in groundwater — are believed to be a prominent source of chloride that Emmetsburg’s wastewater treatment […] The post Emmetsburg wants residents to stop using water softeners appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KAAL-TV
Minnesota cities ask for special legislative session
(ABC 6 News) - The League of Minnesota Cities sent a letter to Governor Tim Walz and state lawmakers asking again for a special legislative session to pass spending bills. This echos the cries of local governments in southeast Minnesota. City council members in Austin and Albert Lea are speaking out about their own crumbling infrastructure.
kicdam.com
Spirit Lake School District to be One of the First to in Northwest Iowa to Have Armed Staff
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Spirit Lake School Board held a special meeting on Monday to share plans to increase security on school grounds and possibly school events. The plan was to have up to 10 anonymous individuals on school grounds who would conceal-carry a firearm in case of an incident. Superintendent Dr. David Smith stressed that these individuals would NOT include teachers, as he wanted to keep guns out of the classroom.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIMT
Two hurt in I-35 crash in Freeborn County
GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck and camper trailer crashed Monday in Freeborn County. It happened just before 2 pm on southbound Interstate 35. The Minnesota State Patrol says the 2017 GMC Sierra lost control near mile marker 24, went into the southbound ditch and rolled. The driver,...
KEYC
Bevcomm service outage after utility box shot in Faribault county
BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - Bevcomm internet customers in Faribault County lost service for several hours after someone shot holes into a utility box in Blue Earth. Faribault County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the responsible party. Authorities say the...
hot967.fm
Recent Rains Easing Drought Conditions in Minnesota
Recent rains are being welcomed in parts of Minnesota that have been experiencing extremely dry conditions. Kenny Blumenfeld from the D-N-R State Climatology Office says when you’re in a drought any amount of rain helps:. “This has been a kind of fast-emerging, short-term drought . We were very wet...
KEYC
Waseca family farm provides pork for State Fair Grandstand
The New Ulm Eagles are prepared to kick off the upcoming high school football season with a new head coach at the helm, and with a new coach comes a new playbook, making this week of practices especially important. Infant found at Minnesota airport; authorities trying to locate family. Updated:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Southern Minnesota “Political” House up for Auction
If you look at the Zillow website enough you will find some fairly odd things on there. Sometimes there is a swimming pool in the middle of the house that seems like it should be a living room, there could be a "barbie house", or some other sort of retro home that never got out of the 60s or 70s and now seems "cool" again. Or maybe a nice little friendly ghost that shows up in some of the posted photos. Or, you could run across this one that is up for auction in Waseca.
Alcohol-Involved Rollover Crash Injures Driver in Southern MN
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Farmington man was injured after his vehicle rolled over in a crash near Faribault Sunday evening. The State Patrol’s crash report says 59-year-old Roger Friede was traveling north on Interstate 35 when his vehicle drifted left into the median and rolled shortly after 6 p.m. He was brought to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
KBUR
Man arrested in Minnesota a suspect in attempted bank robbery in northern Iowa
Kossuth County, IA- Authorities in northern Iowa and southern Minnesota have announced the arrest of a suspect in a string of break-ins and thefts over the past few weeks. Radio Iowa reports that someone tried to steal an ATM from inside a bank in Ledyard early last Thursday. The Kossuth...
Prolific bacteria, toxins detected at Spirit Lake beach
The water at a Spirit Lake beach recently had the highest concentrations of bacteria detected so far this year at any state beach in Iowa and also an unhealthy amount of blue-green algae toxins, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Crandall’s Beach water last week had more than 100 times the amount of […] The post Prolific bacteria, toxins detected at Spirit Lake beach appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nwestiowa.com
Driver clocked at 116 mph, jailed for OWI
PRIMGHAR—A 23-year-old Spirit Lake man was arrested about 1:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, near Primghar on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, reckless driving and speeding. The arrest of Walker Allen Buck stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2016 Chevrolet Malibu clocked at 116 in a...
KCCI.com
Iowa teen dies in rollover crash after losing control on gravel road
LIVERMORE, Iowa — An Iowa teenager died in a single-vehicle crash on a gravel road Monday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 7 p.m. Troopers say 19-year-old Desiman Stone Jr., of Livermore, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on Ohio Avenue in Humboldt County.
more1049.com
Updated Tourism Numbers Released For Iowa Great Lakes Area
Okoboji, IA (KICD)– Okoboji’s Tourism Director says it’s been a strong summer, but not quite as strong as 2021. Rebecca Peters says cell phone records indicate over 98 thousand adult visitors in July, and the hotels were busy. Okoboji Tourism also has access to VRBO information. Peters...
KIMT
Hammer attack in southern Minnesota sends man to prison
MANKATO, Minn. - A hammer attack on an elderly victim in Blue Earth County is sending a man to prison. Brandon Lee McMurtrey, 35 of Evan, was sentenced Tuesday to 13 years and five months in prison. McMurtrey pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and charges of second-degree assault and first-degree aggravated robbery were dismissed.
Driver killed after crashing on I-94, running into traffic
A driver was killed after crashing in St. Paul and then running into traffic, where he was hit by multiple cars. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevy Cobalt was being driven eastbound on Interstate 94 near Highway 280 in St. Paul just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday when it crashed into the median.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Rochester man arrested in local pickup theft case
A 20-year-old Rochester man was arrested on Thursday in connection with a pickup theft in Windom. The truck was reported stolen from Windom Towing on Aug. 17 at 5:06 p.m. Later, it was spotted on an area road, carrying a large tool box matching the description of one that had been stolen from Barnett Pro Care of Windom, according to police.
steeledodgenews.com
NEWS BULLETIN: ITALIAN RESTAURANT COMING TO DOWNTOWN OWATONNA
A major announcement Tuesday will bring excitement to area residents as a new restaurant is planned for downtown Owatonna. Restaurant veteran Craig Korvela announced that he will open Roma’s Italian Eatery in the old Jerry’s Supper Club in Owatonna. He shared the exciting news at a Chamber function Tuesday night.
Comments / 0