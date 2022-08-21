ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault County, MN

fox9.com

Who’s this? New area code proposed for southern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Residents across southern Minnesota looking to call someone they know could soon have a new area code to program into their phones. The 507 area code, which covers areas including Rochester, Mankato, Marshall and more, is projected to exhaust its Central Office codes (or numbers available) during the first quarter of 2025, according to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).
MINNESOTA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Emmetsburg wants residents to stop using water softeners

A northwest Iowa town plans to spend up to $10 million to enhance its drinking water treatment so that residents will cease their use of water softeners. Those in-home treatment systems — which are often used to remove minerals in groundwater — are believed to be a prominent source of chloride that Emmetsburg’s wastewater treatment […] The post Emmetsburg wants residents to stop using water softeners appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
EMMETSBURG, IA
KAAL-TV

Minnesota cities ask for special legislative session

(ABC 6 News) - The League of Minnesota Cities sent a letter to Governor Tim Walz and state lawmakers asking again for a special legislative session to pass spending bills. This echos the cries of local governments in southeast Minnesota. City council members in Austin and Albert Lea are speaking out about their own crumbling infrastructure.
MINNESOTA STATE
kicdam.com

Spirit Lake School District to be One of the First to in Northwest Iowa to Have Armed Staff

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Spirit Lake School Board held a special meeting on Monday to share plans to increase security on school grounds and possibly school events. The plan was to have up to 10 anonymous individuals on school grounds who would conceal-carry a firearm in case of an incident. Superintendent Dr. David Smith stressed that these individuals would NOT include teachers, as he wanted to keep guns out of the classroom.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
KIMT

Two hurt in I-35 crash in Freeborn County

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck and camper trailer crashed Monday in Freeborn County. It happened just before 2 pm on southbound Interstate 35. The Minnesota State Patrol says the 2017 GMC Sierra lost control near mile marker 24, went into the southbound ditch and rolled. The driver,...
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Bevcomm service outage after utility box shot in Faribault county

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - Bevcomm internet customers in Faribault County lost service for several hours after someone shot holes into a utility box in Blue Earth. Faribault County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the responsible party. Authorities say the...
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN
hot967.fm

Recent Rains Easing Drought Conditions in Minnesota

Recent rains are being welcomed in parts of Minnesota that have been experiencing extremely dry conditions. Kenny Blumenfeld from the D-N-R State Climatology Office says when you’re in a drought any amount of rain helps:. “This has been a kind of fast-emerging, short-term drought . We were very wet...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Waseca family farm provides pork for State Fair Grandstand

The New Ulm Eagles are prepared to kick off the upcoming high school football season with a new head coach at the helm, and with a new coach comes a new playbook, making this week of practices especially important. Infant found at Minnesota airport; authorities trying to locate family. Updated:...
WASECA, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Southern Minnesota “Political” House up for Auction

If you look at the Zillow website enough you will find some fairly odd things on there. Sometimes there is a swimming pool in the middle of the house that seems like it should be a living room, there could be a "barbie house", or some other sort of retro home that never got out of the 60s or 70s and now seems "cool" again. Or maybe a nice little friendly ghost that shows up in some of the posted photos. Or, you could run across this one that is up for auction in Waseca.
AM 1390 KRFO

Alcohol-Involved Rollover Crash Injures Driver in Southern MN

Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Farmington man was injured after his vehicle rolled over in a crash near Faribault Sunday evening. The State Patrol’s crash report says 59-year-old Roger Friede was traveling north on Interstate 35 when his vehicle drifted left into the median and rolled shortly after 6 p.m. He was brought to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
FARIBAULT, MN
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Prolific bacteria, toxins detected at Spirit Lake beach

The water at a Spirit Lake beach recently had the highest concentrations of bacteria detected so far this year at any state beach in Iowa and also an unhealthy amount of blue-green algae toxins, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Crandall’s Beach water last week had more than 100 times the amount of […] The post Prolific bacteria, toxins detected at Spirit Lake beach appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Driver clocked at 116 mph, jailed for OWI

PRIMGHAR—A 23-year-old Spirit Lake man was arrested about 1:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, near Primghar on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, reckless driving and speeding. The arrest of Walker Allen Buck stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2016 Chevrolet Malibu clocked at 116 in a...
PRIMGHAR, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa teen dies in rollover crash after losing control on gravel road

LIVERMORE, Iowa — An Iowa teenager died in a single-vehicle crash on a gravel road Monday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 7 p.m. Troopers say 19-year-old Desiman Stone Jr., of Livermore, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on Ohio Avenue in Humboldt County.
LIVERMORE, IA
more1049.com

Updated Tourism Numbers Released For Iowa Great Lakes Area

Okoboji, IA (KICD)– Okoboji’s Tourism Director says it’s been a strong summer, but not quite as strong as 2021. Rebecca Peters says cell phone records indicate over 98 thousand adult visitors in July, and the hotels were busy. Okoboji Tourism also has access to VRBO information. Peters...
OKOBOJI, IA
KIMT

Hammer attack in southern Minnesota sends man to prison

MANKATO, Minn. - A hammer attack on an elderly victim in Blue Earth County is sending a man to prison. Brandon Lee McMurtrey, 35 of Evan, was sentenced Tuesday to 13 years and five months in prison. McMurtrey pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and charges of second-degree assault and first-degree aggravated robbery were dismissed.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
Cottonwood County Citizen Online

Rochester man arrested in local pickup theft case

A 20-year-old Rochester man was arrested on Thursday in connection with a pickup theft in Windom. The truck was reported stolen from Windom Towing on Aug. 17 at 5:06 p.m. Later, it was spotted on an area road, carrying a large tool box matching the description of one that had been stolen from Barnett Pro Care of Windom, according to police.
WINDOM, MN
steeledodgenews.com

NEWS BULLETIN: ITALIAN RESTAURANT COMING TO DOWNTOWN OWATONNA

A major announcement Tuesday will bring excitement to area residents as a new restaurant is planned for downtown Owatonna. Restaurant veteran Craig Korvela announced that he will open Roma’s Italian Eatery in the old Jerry’s Supper Club in Owatonna. He shared the exciting news at a Chamber function Tuesday night.
OWATONNA, MN

