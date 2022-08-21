Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Minnesota cities ask for special legislative session
(ABC 6 News) - The League of Minnesota Cities sent a letter to Governor Tim Walz and state lawmakers asking again for a special legislative session to pass spending bills. This echos the cries of local governments in southeast Minnesota. City council members in Austin and Albert Lea are speaking out about their own crumbling infrastructure.
Emmetsburg wants residents to stop using water softeners
A northwest Iowa town plans to spend up to $10 million to enhance its drinking water treatment so that residents will cease their use of water softeners. Those in-home treatment systems — which are often used to remove minerals in groundwater — are believed to be a prominent source of chloride that Emmetsburg’s wastewater treatment […] The post Emmetsburg wants residents to stop using water softeners appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kicdam.com
Spirit Lake School District to be One of the First to in Northwest Iowa to Have Armed Staff
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Spirit Lake School Board held a special meeting on Monday to share plans to increase security on school grounds and possibly school events. The plan was to have up to 10 anonymous individuals on school grounds who would conceal-carry a firearm in case of an incident. Superintendent Dr. David Smith stressed that these individuals would NOT include teachers, as he wanted to keep guns out of the classroom.
fox9.com
Who’s this? New area code proposed for southern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Residents across southern Minnesota looking to call someone they know could soon have a new area code to program into their phones. The 507 area code, which covers areas including Rochester, Mankato, Marshall and more, is projected to exhaust its Central Office codes (or numbers available) during the first quarter of 2025, according to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).
KIMT
Prison sentence for man blamed for Mason City shooting and standoff
MASON CITY, Iowa - A prison sentence is handed out for a May shooting in Mason City. Kalab Vanscyoc, 28 of Mason City, was ordered Tuesday to spend up to 10 years behind bars and pay $1,370 in restitution. Van Scyoc pleaded guilty to one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Charges of reckless use of a firearm and going armed with intent were dropped as part of a plea deal.
KIMT
Man arrested for committing felony crimes in Cerro Gordo, Mower counties
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man who allegedly committed felony crimes in Cerro Gordo and Mower counties was arrested Monday night after he was seen by a deputy stealing beer from a convenience store. Bradley Stansbury, 20, is accused of burglarizing the Casey’s on 19th St. in July....
KBUR
Osage man charged with murdering woman whose head was found in a northern Iowa park
Mason City, IA- A 23-year-old man from Osage is under arrest, charged with decapitating a Mason City women who went missing last year. Radio Iowa reports that 29-year-old Angela Bradbury of Mason City was last seen in April of 2021. Three months later, a teenager found a human skull on a stick in a park in Mitchell County.
Southern Minnesota “Political” House up for Auction
If you look at the Zillow website enough you will find some fairly odd things on there. Sometimes there is a swimming pool in the middle of the house that seems like it should be a living room, there could be a "barbie house", or some other sort of retro home that never got out of the 60s or 70s and now seems "cool" again. Or maybe a nice little friendly ghost that shows up in some of the posted photos. Or, you could run across this one that is up for auction in Waseca.
KGLO News
Mason City woman pleads guilty to taking over $2000 of benefits from local store
MASON CITY — A deferred judgment is being recommended for a Mason City woman who pleaded guilty on Tuesday to stealing over $2000 of benefits while working at a local store. A criminal complaint accused 43-year-old Shanna Askildson of committing theft of property from Mills Fleet Farm by letting her family and friends not pay for property at the register and using her phone number for rewards when customers did not have their rewards accounts available so she could earn money toward property in the store.
KBUR
Man arrested in Minnesota a suspect in attempted bank robbery in northern Iowa
Kossuth County, IA- Authorities in northern Iowa and southern Minnesota have announced the arrest of a suspect in a string of break-ins and thefts over the past few weeks. Radio Iowa reports that someone tried to steal an ATM from inside a bank in Ledyard early last Thursday. The Kossuth...
Prolific bacteria, toxins detected at Spirit Lake beach
The water at a Spirit Lake beach recently had the highest concentrations of bacteria detected so far this year at any state beach in Iowa and also an unhealthy amount of blue-green algae toxins, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Crandall’s Beach water last week had more than 100 times the amount of […] The post Prolific bacteria, toxins detected at Spirit Lake beach appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KEYC
Future of oral care technology comes to North Mankato dentist
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This isn’t a scene from a science fiction movie or an episode of your favorite hospital TV show. This is a dentist’s office in North Mankato where YOMI, a robotic assistant, lends a hand in dental procedures. “The exciting thing about the profession...
KIMT
Garner man arrested for trashing a mobile home and mistreating animals
GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County man is facing criminal charges over damage to a mobile home and the death of six kittens. Zachre David Thomas Weyland, 28 of Garner, is facing one count of first-degree criminal mischief and six counts of animal neglect. Court documents state that after...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Rochester man arrested in local pickup theft case
A 20-year-old Rochester man was arrested on Thursday in connection with a pickup theft in Windom. The truck was reported stolen from Windom Towing on Aug. 17 at 5:06 p.m. Later, it was spotted on an area road, carrying a large tool box matching the description of one that had been stolen from Barnett Pro Care of Windom, according to police.
KEYC
Waseca family farm provides pork for State Fair Grandstand
The New Ulm Eagles are prepared to kick off the upcoming high school football season with a new head coach at the helm, and with a new coach comes a new playbook, making this week of practices especially important. Infant found at Minnesota airport; authorities trying to locate family. Updated:...
KIMT
Hammer attack in southern Minnesota sends man to prison
MANKATO, Minn. - A hammer attack on an elderly victim in Blue Earth County is sending a man to prison. Brandon Lee McMurtrey, 35 of Evan, was sentenced Tuesday to 13 years and five months in prison. McMurtrey pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and charges of second-degree assault and first-degree aggravated robbery were dismissed.
kicdam.com
Break-In at Kossuth County Bank Leads to Arrest of Man Suspected of Crimes in Six Counties
Ledyard, IA (KICD) — At around 6 a.m. on August 18 the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a break-in at Bank Plus in Ledyard. Deputies at the scene discovered someone attempted to remove the ATM, then tried to break it open when that failed. Video surveillance captured the suspect’s vehicle description, which was shared with Palo Alto, Emmet and Winnebago Counties in Iowa, and Martin and Faribault Counties in Minnesota. Agencies in these areas were already investigating a string of crimes including a stolen vehicle and several break-ins and thefts.
KIMT
Number of disturbing clues lead to arrest of Osage man connected to 2021 murder
OSAGE, Iowa - The arrest of a 23-year-old Osage man in the death of Angela Bradbury, whose body was found in 2021 near the Greenbelt Trail, caps a lengthy investigation that included finding a number of disturbing clues. Nathan Gilmore is being held on a $1M bond and is facing...
KIMT
Two hurt in I-35 crash in Freeborn County
GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck and camper trailer crashed Monday in Freeborn County. It happened just before 2 pm on southbound Interstate 35. The Minnesota State Patrol says the 2017 GMC Sierra lost control near mile marker 24, went into the southbound ditch and rolled. The driver,...
