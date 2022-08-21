ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Earth, MN

KAAL-TV

Minnesota cities ask for special legislative session

(ABC 6 News) - The League of Minnesota Cities sent a letter to Governor Tim Walz and state lawmakers asking again for a special legislative session to pass spending bills. This echos the cries of local governments in southeast Minnesota. City council members in Austin and Albert Lea are speaking out about their own crumbling infrastructure.
MINNESOTA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Emmetsburg wants residents to stop using water softeners

A northwest Iowa town plans to spend up to $10 million to enhance its drinking water treatment so that residents will cease their use of water softeners. Those in-home treatment systems — which are often used to remove minerals in groundwater — are believed to be a prominent source of chloride that Emmetsburg’s wastewater treatment […] The post Emmetsburg wants residents to stop using water softeners appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
EMMETSBURG, IA
kicdam.com

Spirit Lake School District to be One of the First to in Northwest Iowa to Have Armed Staff

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Spirit Lake School Board held a special meeting on Monday to share plans to increase security on school grounds and possibly school events. The plan was to have up to 10 anonymous individuals on school grounds who would conceal-carry a firearm in case of an incident. Superintendent Dr. David Smith stressed that these individuals would NOT include teachers, as he wanted to keep guns out of the classroom.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
fox9.com

Who’s this? New area code proposed for southern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Residents across southern Minnesota looking to call someone they know could soon have a new area code to program into their phones. The 507 area code, which covers areas including Rochester, Mankato, Marshall and more, is projected to exhaust its Central Office codes (or numbers available) during the first quarter of 2025, according to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).
MINNESOTA STATE
Blue Earth, MN
KIMT

Prison sentence for man blamed for Mason City shooting and standoff

MASON CITY, Iowa - A prison sentence is handed out for a May shooting in Mason City. Kalab Vanscyoc, 28 of Mason City, was ordered Tuesday to spend up to 10 years behind bars and pay $1,370 in restitution. Van Scyoc pleaded guilty to one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Charges of reckless use of a firearm and going armed with intent were dropped as part of a plea deal.
MASON CITY, IA
103.7 THE LOON

Southern Minnesota “Political” House up for Auction

If you look at the Zillow website enough you will find some fairly odd things on there. Sometimes there is a swimming pool in the middle of the house that seems like it should be a living room, there could be a "barbie house", or some other sort of retro home that never got out of the 60s or 70s and now seems "cool" again. Or maybe a nice little friendly ghost that shows up in some of the posted photos. Or, you could run across this one that is up for auction in Waseca.
KGLO News

Mason City woman pleads guilty to taking over $2000 of benefits from local store

MASON CITY — A deferred judgment is being recommended for a Mason City woman who pleaded guilty on Tuesday to stealing over $2000 of benefits while working at a local store. A criminal complaint accused 43-year-old Shanna Askildson of committing theft of property from Mills Fleet Farm by letting her family and friends not pay for property at the register and using her phone number for rewards when customers did not have their rewards accounts available so she could earn money toward property in the store.
MASON CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Prolific bacteria, toxins detected at Spirit Lake beach

The water at a Spirit Lake beach recently had the highest concentrations of bacteria detected so far this year at any state beach in Iowa and also an unhealthy amount of blue-green algae toxins, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Crandall’s Beach water last week had more than 100 times the amount of […] The post Prolific bacteria, toxins detected at Spirit Lake beach appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
KEYC

Future of oral care technology comes to North Mankato dentist

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This isn’t a scene from a science fiction movie or an episode of your favorite hospital TV show. This is a dentist’s office in North Mankato where YOMI, a robotic assistant, lends a hand in dental procedures. “The exciting thing about the profession...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
Cottonwood County Citizen Online

Rochester man arrested in local pickup theft case

A 20-year-old Rochester man was arrested on Thursday in connection with a pickup theft in Windom. The truck was reported stolen from Windom Towing on Aug. 17 at 5:06 p.m. Later, it was spotted on an area road, carrying a large tool box matching the description of one that had been stolen from Barnett Pro Care of Windom, according to police.
WINDOM, MN
KEYC

Waseca family farm provides pork for State Fair Grandstand

The New Ulm Eagles are prepared to kick off the upcoming high school football season with a new head coach at the helm, and with a new coach comes a new playbook, making this week of practices especially important. Infant found at Minnesota airport; authorities trying to locate family. Updated:...
WASECA, MN
KIMT

Hammer attack in southern Minnesota sends man to prison

MANKATO, Minn. - A hammer attack on an elderly victim in Blue Earth County is sending a man to prison. Brandon Lee McMurtrey, 35 of Evan, was sentenced Tuesday to 13 years and five months in prison. McMurtrey pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and charges of second-degree assault and first-degree aggravated robbery were dismissed.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
kicdam.com

Break-In at Kossuth County Bank Leads to Arrest of Man Suspected of Crimes in Six Counties

Ledyard, IA (KICD) — At around 6 a.m. on August 18 the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a break-in at Bank Plus in Ledyard. Deputies at the scene discovered someone attempted to remove the ATM, then tried to break it open when that failed. Video surveillance captured the suspect’s vehicle description, which was shared with Palo Alto, Emmet and Winnebago Counties in Iowa, and Martin and Faribault Counties in Minnesota. Agencies in these areas were already investigating a string of crimes including a stolen vehicle and several break-ins and thefts.
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Two hurt in I-35 crash in Freeborn County

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck and camper trailer crashed Monday in Freeborn County. It happened just before 2 pm on southbound Interstate 35. The Minnesota State Patrol says the 2017 GMC Sierra lost control near mile marker 24, went into the southbound ditch and rolled. The driver,...
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN

