ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

WEATHER 8-21-22,2022- Storms Continue

By Clark Shelton
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 4 days ago
Another stormy day ahead.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Sunday Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 4pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Sunday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

The post WEATHER 8-21-22,2022- Storms Continue appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 8-24-25,2022: Nice Day Storms Return Thursday

We will see fog again on Thursday morning and then storms return to the forecast Thursday as temperatures and humidity climb. Today Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning. Tonight Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low […] The post WEATHER 8-24-25,2022: Nice Day Storms Return Thursday appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ENVIRONMENT
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 8-23-24,2022: Patchy Fog Wednesday Morning

Another nice August day on tap. Be prepared on your morning commute to take some extra time as patchy fog will develop in the early hours. Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. North northeast wind around 5 mph. Tonight Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 66. Northeast wind […] The post WEATHER 8-23-24,2022: Patchy Fog Wednesday Morning appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ENVIRONMENT
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 8-18-19,2022 Pleasant Day Before Stormy Weekend

We will enjoy the day today as the weekend is looking a little sketchy. The good news is that the cooler temperatures we have been enjoying will remain. Today Sunny, with a high near 88. Light north northeast wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around […] The post WEATHER 8-18-19,2022 Pleasant Day Before Stormy Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER: 8-17-18,2022: Pretty Nice For August

For August, this is pretty nice weather for a couple of more days and then we will see an unsettled pattern with a chance of storms over the weekend. Today Areas of dense fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Tonight […] The post WEATHER: 8-17-18,2022: Pretty Nice For August appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cheatham County, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 8-16-17,2022: Cooler Temps and Slight Chance of Rain

Looks like this will be a theme for the rest of your work week. This weekend will see storm chances increase. Today A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Tonight A 20 percent chance of showers before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, […] The post WEATHER 8-16-17,2022: Cooler Temps and Slight Chance of Rain appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ENVIRONMENT
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Cheatham County. Vintage Movie and Dinner Night Saturday, August 20, 2022 SHEYEGIRL COFFEE CO., 201 N. Main Street, Ashland City, TN Movie ticket includes fresh popcorn and some candy. You can upgrade to Dinner and a Movie Ticket price for $20. […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Little League World Series: Nolensville Plays Monday Afternoon Against Great Lakes Region Champs

The 2022 Nolensville Little League team is in Williamsport, Pennsylvania competing in the Little League World Series. This is Nolensville’s second year in a row making it. The team is comprised of 11 and 12-year olds from Nolensville, Franklin and Brentwood. The Little League World Series comprises 20 teams from across the world – 10 […] The post Little League World Series: Nolensville Plays Monday Afternoon Against Great Lakes Region Champs appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

TRAFFIC 8-19-24,2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 18 – 24, 2022 Thursday, August 18, 2022 | 03:28pm DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM […] The post TRAFFIC 8-19-24,2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Northwest#Thunderstorms#Live Local
Cheatham County Source

After a Two Year Hiatus, Opryland to Bring Back ICE Attraction This Holiday Season

Gaylord Opryland Resort invites guests to “freeze the day” this Christmas as the longtime holiday tradition, ICE!, returns to the annual A Country Christmas celebration Nov. 11, 2022 – Jan. 1, 2023, after a two-year hiatus. Using more than 2 million pounds – or 1,000 tons – of ice, the classic 1964 Christmas animated television […] The post After a Two Year Hiatus, Opryland to Bring Back ICE Attraction This Holiday Season appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Coming to Nashville this Fall – A Haunting Experience with Cocktails

Step into a world of the macabre this fall, with House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée, a peculiar experience unlike any other. Freely roam a bizarre residence and experience a night of themed cocktails, mystifying magic, sinister séances, tarot readings, strange roaming specters, live music, hidden secret games, giant Ouija boards and much more! […] The post Coming to Nashville this Fall – A Haunting Experience with Cocktails appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for August 19

This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for August 19, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office. SHERIFF’S REPORT: THE JOURNEY TO CHEATHAM Getting closer to passing the torch. Cheatham will be in good hands with Sheriff-Elect Tim Binkley taking the helm. Our safety continues because of your support for Tim along with the men and […] The post Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for August 19 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: August 14, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from August 14 to August 19. Cheatham County Source Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for August 12 The many roads of Cheatham are curvy, straight, narrow and downright scary. We travel them with little fear because your servants are on a mission to get to you. They […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: August 14, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Cheatham County Source

Little League World Series: Nolensville Moves On to Semifinals With Win Against Hagerstown, IN

It’s another win for Nolensville Little League on Monday, where they faced Hagerstown, IN (Great Lakes region). Facing rain delays, and an extra inning, the team won with a score of 5-2. On Wednesday, the team will face Honululu, HI (West Region) at 2 pm central. For more information about the tournament and how to […] The post Little League World Series: Nolensville Moves On to Semifinals With Win Against Hagerstown, IN appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: James Spencer Gault

James Spencer Gault, 78 years of age, passed away on August 18, 2022 at his residence in Kingston Springs, TN. James was born July 31, 1944, in Strawberry Plains, TN to the late Thomas and Thelma Lee (Shellenburg) Gault. James enjoyed the outdoors, camping, and hiking. He loved dogs, cats, and was given the name, […] The post OBITUARY: James Spencer Gault appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN
Cheatham County Source

Our Middle TN High School Football MVP – Week One

The Lebanon Blue Devils exploded Friday night on the road in Antioch putting on a “How to Football” clinic for all Middle Tennessee to watch. So, who lit the fuse? That would be none other than our Middle TN Source High School Football MVP of the week, Anthony Crowell. He lit that fuse by starting […] The post Our Middle TN High School Football MVP – Week One appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheekwood Harvest Opens on September 17

The fall season shines at Cheekwood Harvest 2022, part of Cheekwood Estate & Gardens’ year-round lineup of signature seasonal festivals. From September 17 through October 30, guests enjoy activities and experiences designed to appeal to kids, adults and families alike, making this six-week celebration the perfect time for a peaceful stroll, a crisp fall family […] The post Cheekwood Harvest Opens on September 17 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Four Seasons is Close to Opening with Announcements of Food and Beverage Appointments

The all-new Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville (100 Demonbreun St), anticipated to open this September, announces key food and beverage appointments that will lead a vibrant array of creative restaurant and bar experiences for guests throughout the property. Appointments include: Alex Hernandez, as Director of Food and Beverage for the entire hotel; Molly […] The post Four Seasons is Close to Opening with Announcements of Food and Beverage Appointments appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Harpeth High School Students Selected as Special Olympics U.S. Youth Ambassadors

Harpeth High School students Calli Copeland and Haley Romines will represent Special Olympics Tennessee as members of the newest cohort of Special Olympics U.S. Youth Ambassadors. The 2022-2024 class of U.S. Youth Ambassadors consists of 14 youth leaders with and without intellectual disabilities who are striving to make the nation a more inclusive place for […] The post Harpeth High School Students Selected as Special Olympics U.S. Youth Ambassadors appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN
Cheatham County Source

‘Enchant,’ the World’s Largest Christmas Light Spectacular, Coming to Nashville’s First Horizon Park

Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, announced its slate of U.S. cities and venue locations set to host the unique event for the upcoming holiday season. First Horizon Park will be the venue hosting the light extravaganza in Nashville. Opening officially everywhere on Black Friday (Nov. 25), the sprawling 10-acre event is produced annually […] The post ‘Enchant,’ the World’s Largest Christmas Light Spectacular, Coming to Nashville’s First Horizon Park appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

More Than $50,000 Raised for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee at “Golf For Kids’ Sake’ Event

Jackson National Life Insurance Company® (Jackson®) played a large role in the recent “Golf for Kids’ Sake” fundraiser, hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee. More than $56,000 was raised, the bulk of which came from a Jackson corporate sponsorship, employee donations and a 2-to-1 company match to those donations. The event was held […] The post More Than $50,000 Raised for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee at “Golf For Kids’ Sake’ Event appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy