Washington, DC

BIA Announces Tribal Tourism Grant Program

Tuesday, Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland announced that the Indian Affairs Office of Indian Economic Development is now accepting applications for its Fiscal Year 2022 Tribal Tourism Grant Program. “Tourism is a vital part of many Tribal economies, providing jobs and bringing resources to Tribal communities,” said Assistant...
50 Acres of Ancestral Homeland Repatriated to the Wiyot Tribe

Last month, the Wiyot Tribe of Northern California reclaimed nearly 50 acres of their ancestral homelands from a private owner. The tribe bought back the land using a $1.2 million grant from the state Ocean Protection Council, secured with a partnership from California State Polytechnic University and two conservation groups, Humboldt Baykeeper and Friends of the Dunes.
North Dakota’s Voter ID Law and the Native Vote

North Dakota is the only state in the nation without some form of voter registration. All an eligible voter needs to do to cast a vote on election day is provide acceptable identification, such as a state or tribal issued identification card that includes a physical address within the voting precinct.
Alaska Tribes, Advocacy Groups File Lawsuit Over Rejected Ballots

An Alaska Native tribe, the American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska, the Native American Rights Fund, and an international law firm filed a lawsuit in Alaska’s Superior Court on Tuesday against the Alaska Division of Elections and officials for discounting defective ballots without allowing voters time to fix minor deficiencies.
