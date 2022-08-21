Read full article on original website
nativenewsonline.net
BIA Announces Tribal Tourism Grant Program
Tuesday, Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland announced that the Indian Affairs Office of Indian Economic Development is now accepting applications for its Fiscal Year 2022 Tribal Tourism Grant Program. “Tourism is a vital part of many Tribal economies, providing jobs and bringing resources to Tribal communities,” said Assistant...
nativenewsonline.net
Cherokee Citizen, Rep. Markwayne Mullin, Wins GOP Nomination for US Senate in Oklahoma
U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), a tribal citizen of the Cherokee Nation, is poised to become the first Native American Senator since Colorado Sen. Ben Nighthorse Campbell retired in 2005. Mullin has clinched the Republican nomination for the open U.S. Senate seat in Oklahoma with a landslide victory. The five-term...
nativenewsonline.net
50 Acres of Ancestral Homeland Repatriated to the Wiyot Tribe
Last month, the Wiyot Tribe of Northern California reclaimed nearly 50 acres of their ancestral homelands from a private owner. The tribe bought back the land using a $1.2 million grant from the state Ocean Protection Council, secured with a partnership from California State Polytechnic University and two conservation groups, Humboldt Baykeeper and Friends of the Dunes.
nativenewsonline.net
North Dakota’s Voter ID Law and the Native Vote
North Dakota is the only state in the nation without some form of voter registration. All an eligible voter needs to do to cast a vote on election day is provide acceptable identification, such as a state or tribal issued identification card that includes a physical address within the voting precinct.
nativenewsonline.net
Alaska Tribes, Advocacy Groups File Lawsuit Over Rejected Ballots
An Alaska Native tribe, the American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska, the Native American Rights Fund, and an international law firm filed a lawsuit in Alaska’s Superior Court on Tuesday against the Alaska Division of Elections and officials for discounting defective ballots without allowing voters time to fix minor deficiencies.
nativenewsonline.net
Supporters of the Indian Child Welfare Act Send 21 Briefs to U.S. Supreme Court
Supporters and opponents of the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) have set the stage for Brackeen v. Haaland, a Supreme Court case that could overturn the Indian Child Welfare Act. Over the past week, individuals and organizations have filed amicus curiae briefs meant to advise the Supreme Court as it...
