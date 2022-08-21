Read full article on original website
Jacksonville woman arrested for Orange Park Lowe’s 2020 theft, deputies reportZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Orange Park man arrested for possession of narcotics at Stay Suite Hotel, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
What Really Happened To This 14-Year Old Sister And Her 10-Year-Old Brother In Their Florida Home?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
Green Cove Springs man in county jail for theft now faces 6 child sex chargesZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Orange Park committee takes first step to investigate hiring more firefightersJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Interfaith Find Your Folks Fair
Https://events.unf.edu/MasterCalendar/EventDetails.aspx?EventDetailId=1182734. Grab dinner, and see and meet the religious diversity of the campus and community. Campus ministries, faith groups, and the UNF Interfaith Center will be tabling with info and activities.
Register a Student Organization
RSO Registration is open from April 23rd, 2022 to September 2nd, 2022. This is the time for new RSOs to be created as well as RSOs that registered in Fall 2021 and Spring 2022. The Spring 2023 Registration cycle will only be open to new RSOs. Start or Re-Register a...
Welcome to College Block Party
Https://events.unf.edu/MasterCalendar/EventDetails.aspx?EventDetailId=1178675. Join the Office of Osprey Life & Productions for the annual "Welcome to College" block party formerly known as the Luau. There will be representatives from UNF clubs, departments, and organizations present to help you get involved during the fall semester. There will be giveaways, activities, and free food from local food trucks. This event is free for all current UNF students with a valid Osprey 1Card and is funded by the Student Life and Services Fee.
Lend-A-Wing
Founded in 2012 by UNF students, for UNF students, Lend -A-Wing Pantry is a Student Government Executive Agency designed to combat food insecurity on campus. Through anonymous donations, items include food and hygienic supplies and some school supplies, provided to the student Osprey community at no cost. We strive to create a safe and comfortable environment where students feel welcome, and we are dedicated to selfless service and fighting the stigma of college campus food insecurity.
Osprey Voice Survey Proposals and Results
The University and Student Affairs Committee (USA) is responsible for acting as a liaison between the University of North Florida's student body, University Administration, and Student Government. Additionally, it promotes programs and activities, locally or nationally, that are in the interests of the University of North Florida. In order to do this, the committee creates monthly Osprey Voice campus surveys, and also hosts one Round-table each semester, so students can share their ideas and opinions on various matters.
Interfaith Center
The UNF Interfaith Center's mission is to engage UNF students, faculty, and staff around religious and worldview diversity, through distinctive programs and services to explore religious and non-religious identities, build relationships across difference, and develop the next generation of Interfaith leaders. Purpose. The Interfaith Center seeks to promote our core...
Executive Branch
The Executive Branch works to address student concerns on campus. Members of the Executive Branch help the student body in multiple ways. Their duties include serving on university committees, speaking at events, working with athletes, Greek and other groups and organizations, as well as coordinating activities for students. The Executive Branch is comprised of the Executive Cabinet and Executive Agencies.
Meet Our Staff
Jason is responsible for the overall administration of programs, policies & procedures of SG's business functions and the Lend-a-Wing pantry operations. A native of Brooklyn, NY, Jason has a background in enrollment services management, team development and leadership, as well as data and root cause analysis. He obtained his BS in Operations Management from Syracuse University, his MBA from UNF, and is currently working towards his EdD in Educational Leadership. When not working or studying, he enjoys cycling, baking and photography.
MVRC Info Booth
Https://events.unf.edu/MasterCalendar/EventDetails.aspx?EventDetailId=1187770. Find out more about being military connected here at UNF. The Military and Veterans Resource Center is here to serve you. From free printing, to free food, we are busy throughout the semester supporting your educational journey.
Office of the Student Advocate
If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to the Student Advocate by emailing sgasta@unf.edu. For students who sit on a University-Wide Committee, there are UWC Reporting Forms available on Perch Portal. Who is the Student Advocate?. The Student Advocate is a member of the Executive Branch of...
Women's Center
The Women's Center has been a vital hub of learning and advocacy at the University of North Florida for 25 years. All are invited to share in this legacy and make your own mark by taking advantage of the numerous experiences the Center has to offer. Mission. The Women's Center...
The Showcase
Https://events.unf.edu/MasterCalendar/EventDetails.aspx?EventDetailId=1178676. Join the Office of Osprey Life & Productions for a new event coming to campus this year. David Anthony will bring both a magic and comedy hypnosis show. There will be giveaways, activities, and free food. This event is free for all current UNF students with a valid Osprey 1Card.
Meet and Greet with President Limayem
Https://events.unf.edu/MasterCalendar/EventDetails.aspx?EventDetailId=1187774. The President's Office will host an informal meet and greet with President Moez Limayem to give the campus community an opportunity to say hello to UNF's seventh President. All are invited.
Student Government Funding
Registered Student Organizations seeking funding for any items, services, or special events can request funding from Student Government (SG). Student Government Funding is not mandatory for any Registered Student Organization, but if an RSO would like to receive funding they must comply with the SG Title VIII: Finance Code and Provisionary Language, and Title XI: The Executive Agency Statute of the SG Constitution & Statutes.
Scholarships
Competitive Scholarships | Decentralized Scholarships | Frequently Asked Questions. Student Government awards scholarships annually during the Fall semester of each academic year. The awards from these scholarships are split in half, where the first half is disbursed during the Fall semester and the second half is disbursed during the Spring semester.
Elections Timeline
The Office of Elections will provide potential candidates/parties with information on how to successfully run in an election. Tips, rules, and ideas will be shared. The workshop will take place in the John E. Sapp conference room at 6:00 pm. If you have any questions please contact the Supervisor of...
Know Your Rights
The "Know Your Rights" page was designed to empower UNF students by making them aware of the rights they possess as individuals here on campus in areas such as:. Local county ordinances/ law, etc. Follow the links below to learn more about the rights you possess and how you may...
Business and Accounting Office
Our mission is to provide quality services to students in a professional and courteous manner, while maintaining the highest ethical standards and accuracy in the finances of the University. Our objectives are based on the effective utilization of student fees through use of ethical standards. We do this by providing...
Tuition Information: What are These Fees For?
Students are assessed fees based on the level of the course as established by the University Board of Trustees, the Board of Governors, and the Florida State Legislature. Rates are applicable to the main campus and are used as a basis for assessing course charges per credit hour for Florida and non-Florida residents.
Office of Elections
The Office of Elections is comprised of Supervisor of Elections, Deputy Elections Commissioner, and Elections Assistants who are responsible for the production and maintenance of all UNF Student Government elections. The purpose of this office is to conduct the unbiased service of upholding the democratic process through elections. Two elections...
