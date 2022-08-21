Read full article on original website
Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards' Head Kick KO Of Usman
A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
SOURCE SPORTS: Rick Ross is Offering $10M to Jake Paul's Next Boxing Opponent
Jake Paul has had a hard time finding his next boxing opponent. After Tommy Fury was unable to compete due to immigration and Hasim Rahman Jr. couldn’t make weight, Paul was left holding one side of a boxing card. Enter Rick Ross. Rozay will be a guest on Jake...
World Lightweight Champ Devin Haney to Defend Titles in October
The undisputed champion is set for his first title defense since winning the belts in June.
UFC news, rumors: Leon Edwards says body 'shut down' at UFC 278, Kamaru Usman pushes for trilogy in England
Leon Edwards can't quite put his finger on what happened in the rounds that preceded his come-from-behind knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. The new welterweight champion came out strong in the opening round, even scoring the first takedown of Usman in his UFC career. But as the fight dragged on, Edwards did not seem to have it going for him anymore as he was likely heading to a decision loss.
Yoel Romero responds after Conor McGregor vows to model the second half of his career after the "Mad Cubano"
Yoel Romero has responded to Conor McGregor after the Irishman praised his style and longevity in mixed martial arts. While he may not be the most conventional fighter in the world, Yoel Romero is certainly unique. The 45-year-old has incredible knockout power, amazing durability, a great wrestling pedigree and so much more – which is why he’s still considered to be a top star for Bellator despite being in his mid-40s.
Rick Ross Places Hefty $10 Million USD Pledge for Jake Paul's Next Fight
Rick Ross is going all-in on Jake Paul and he is letting the world know. Since the YouTuber began is boxing career, Paul has proven to be a forced to be reckoned with. He currently holds a record of five wins, zero losses and zero draws. Four out of five of those matches has seen him stop his patients, leaving him with an 80% knock-out ratio. Recently, Paul was exepcted to fight Tommy Fury in his next fight, however due to immigration issues the fight has been canceled. Hasim Rahman Jr. would later replace Fury as his next opponent but due to weight issues, it resulted in another last minute cancelation.
Giants' Ricky Seals-Jones: Set to claim roster spot
Seals-Jones (undisclosed) should claim a roster spot heading into the 2022 campaign, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. The tight end hasn't practiced since the second day of camp while dealing with an unspecified injury, but he seems all but guaranteed to make the final roster after signing with New York in March. There's no word on if Seals-Jones will be healthy for the start of the year, but he will in all likelihood split reps with Daniel Bellinger on the Giants' offense when he returns to the field.
Tom Hardy wins gold at jiu-jitsu competition as submission win is caught on camera
Tom Hardy captured gold at a jiu-jitsu competition at the weekend, with a video emerging of the Hollywood actor submitting an opponent along the way.Hardy has starred in films such as The Dark Knight Rises as Batman villain Bane, Venom as the Spider-Man foe of the same name, and Bronson as criminal Charles Bronson.The Briton is a known practitioner of jiu-jitsu, and he currently holds the status of blue belt in the martial art. Typically, the jiu-jitsu belt system sees a practitioner start as ‘a white belt’, before moving on to blue, purple, brown then black – needing to...
UFC rankings: The Independent’s pound-for-pound fighters list
The UFC is home to some of the best mixed martial artists on the planet, so it is no surprise that fans often debate how the elite fighters compare to one another.Alongside its weekly-updated rankings for each weight class, the UFC has its own pound-for-pound rankings, containing 15 names – as with each list for every division.Here, The Independent has constructed its own top 10, pound-for-pound rankings for men's UFC fighters, to be updated monthly. While there is no exact science to putting together lists such as this, a number of factors have been considered in making the rankings,...
SOURCE SPORTS: Gillie Da Kid Goes Full 'Damian Gillard' to Win MVP at Big 3 Celebrity Game
Over the weekend, The Big 3 wrapped up its season. The championship game was won by Trilogy, becoming the first team in league history to win three championships in five years. Before the title game, the celebrities took the court, and Gillie Da Kid showed them who Damian Gillard was as he won the game MVP.
