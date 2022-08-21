Rick Ross is going all-in on Jake Paul and he is letting the world know. Since the YouTuber began is boxing career, Paul has proven to be a forced to be reckoned with. He currently holds a record of five wins, zero losses and zero draws. Four out of five of those matches has seen him stop his patients, leaving him with an 80% knock-out ratio. Recently, Paul was exepcted to fight Tommy Fury in his next fight, however due to immigration issues the fight has been canceled. Hasim Rahman Jr. would later replace Fury as his next opponent but due to weight issues, it resulted in another last minute cancelation.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO