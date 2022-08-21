Mikolas (10-10) took the loss Wednesday, allowing five runs (three earned) on six hits and one walk over 6.2 innings against the Cubs. He struck out three. After going 1-2-3 to start the game, Mikolas allowed three runs in the second and then settled in before getting saddled with two unearned runs in the seventh on his way to his 10th loss of the season. Despite the hiccups, Mikolas made it through six innings for the sixth time in his last seven games, five of which have been quality starts. The 34-year-old has quietly put together his best season since 2018 with a 3.35 ERA and 1.02 WHIP to this point to go along with 10 wins.

