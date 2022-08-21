Read full article on original website
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Two Local Businesses Launch Collaboration in BristolConnecticut by the NumbersBristol, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Register Citizen
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in September
Check out these new eateries across Connecticut, from a new “feel good” pizzeria in West Hartford to a Stratford food truck rolling out fresh seafood. The Bridgeport-based business is crafting luxury bomboloni doughnuts, starting with an airy brioche dough. Owner Chinnie Lala's unique confections are then customized with dozens of cream, jam and curd fillings: salted caramel ganache, Nutella, chocolate mousse, dulce de leche, fruity pie filling, cheesecake and chantilly cream in exotic tropical flavors.
hk-now.com
Three Connecticut Doctors in the Polio Hall of Fame
(August 22, 2022) —Recent news reports out of New York City indicate that the dreaded polio virus has been making a comeback. These studies are based upon sewage studies in Middletown that were pioneered in the 1950’s by Wesleyan grad Joseph Melnick. Most often, people associate a Hall...
Eater
How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in a Trio of Connecticut Shoreline Towns
Connecticut’s shoreline is unlike others in New England. That’s mostly because, in terms of topography, it’s nearly 100 percent blocked by a certain long island just 10 to 20 miles to the south. Soft, lapping waves and pebbled beaches abound here, with lots of tidal inlets and wetlands. But the central shore of Connecticut is worth visiting for another reason: the food.
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: Looking at 'The Boulevard Three'
A week or so ago while driving on Memorial Boulevard, I saw three fellows walking and talking, and during this time split for a moment as each picked up a piece of litter or two, or three or more along the way. Seeing this, I stopped in the lot nearby where they were and called them over to my car.
connecticuthistory.org
Discovered Dinosaur Tracks Re-Route Highway and Lead to State Park
On August 23, 1966, bulldozer operator Edward McCarthy uncovered a fossilized Triassic lake bed in Rocky Hill. While excavating a path for the new Interstate 91 highway, McCarthy overturned a slab of sandstone and exposed six large, three-toed footprints. Closer inspection revealed that this former lake bed contained the most abundant display of Eubrontes tracks in North America.
WCVB
Steamed cheeseburgers have locals in Meriden, Conn. swarming to Ted's Restaurant
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New York Lunch in Woonsocket, Rhode. Island offers a sandwich exploding with flavor, fittingly named the "Dynamite." Don't knock it 'till you try it! In Connecticut, Ted's Restaurant in Meriden and Louis' Lunch in New Haven have crowds swarming daily to try their legendary steamed burgers.
Register Citizen
Rare cobia caught in Long Island Sound sets CT record
A nearly 5-foot-long fish pulled from Long Island Sound is a species not normally found north of Virginia, according to officials, has been confirmed as a new Connecticut record. John Bertolasio, of Chicopee, Mass., was fishing with a dead eel on Long Sand Shoal off the coast of Old Saybrook...
Man injured in Waterbury hit-and-run: Police
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterbury Police Department is investigating after a man was injured during a hit-and-run on Monday. Police responded to North Main and Hill Streets at 8:45 p.m. and found a man lying in the roadway. Officers determined he was struck by an unknown car which fled the scene. The man was […]
PhillyBite
Top 5 Seafood Restaurants in Connecticut
- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and most favorable prices.
Proton Therapy in Connecticut: We’re halfway there
Though Connecticut's Office of Health Strategy approved a proton therapy center in Wallingford, it's opposed to one in Danbury. We need both.
connecticuthistory.org
The Connecticut Houses that Ended Up in Massachusetts
In the 1930s, the Wells Historical Museum—founded by Albert B. Wells, along with his brothers Channing M. and J. Cheney Wells—purchased a farm in Sturbridge, Massachusetts to create a living village museum for Wells’ antiques collection. The museum initially named the attraction Quinebaug Village and began searching for historic buildings to move to the farm to build a pseudo-19th century New England-style town. Between 1938 and 1964, the museum physically moved at least five buildings from around Connecticut to complete “Old Sturbridge Village.”
East Hartford signs agreement with Rentschler developers
EAST HARTFORD — The town has signed a memorandum of understanding with ND Acquisitions LLC regarding the company’s development at Rentschler Field, which will ultimately result in money for a new athletic complex and construction of a portion of the East Coast Greenway. The terms of the agreement...
Waterbury resident dies from Stratford crash
Police said a car driven by Jamar Blackburn of Bridgeport crashed into a pickup driven by Jason Fonseca-Kennedy. He died today at Bridgeport Hospital. Police said charges are pending.
5 CT men indicted in stolen catalytic converter trafficking ring
(WTNH) – Five Connecticut men were indicted in a scheme to steal and sell catalytic converters. The indictment charges: Alexander Kolitsas, 28, of Wolcott Bryant Bermudez, 31, of East Hartford Roberto Alicea, 30, of New Britain Francisco Ayala, 22 of Ansonia Theodore Roosevelt Owens, 21, of Hartford According to court documents, law enforcement has been […]
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
WTNH.com
Music in CT: Lorde, Boyz II Men to take the stage this week
Conn. (WTNH) — Popstar Lorde and the legendary R&B group Boyz II Men are among the artists slated to take the stage this week in Connecticut. See the full list of upcoming acts stopping in the state below:. Monday, August 22 — Sunday, August 28. Dispatch & O.A.R....
Windsor man charged with shooting Buckland Hills Mall store guard faces judge
MANCHESTER, Conn. — The Windsor man accused of shooting a mall security guard after shoplifting at a department store in Manchester appeared before a judge on Monday as more details into the shooting were uncovered. Richard LaPlante, 30, turned himself in Saturday night in connection with the shooting outside...
18-year-old shot in Hartford
An 18-year-old man was shot in Hartford early Monday morning, police said.
Two men killed in boat crash identified in Stonington, Connecticut
State environmental officials have identified the two men killed in a boat accident off the Connecticut coast over the weekend.
CT airport has one of the highest percentage of flight cancellations: report
(WTNH) – A new report ranks a Connecticut airport as one with the highest percentages of flight cancellations in the United States. InsureMytrip released a report about the airports that are more prone to flight cancellations amid the increase across the country. Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks was ranked number 6 for the highest […]
