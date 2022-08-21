Read full article on original website
Watch Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278: “I’m so happy for Leon and Tim, but then I’m so sad for Kamaru”
Watch middleweight champion Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. It was Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Edwards in the welterweight main event at UFC 278 which took place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight champion Usman was de-throned by Edwards via way of a knockout head kick in round 5 (see that here).
Joe Rogan dubs Leon Edwards head kick KO of Kamaru Usman as the greatest in the history of the sport: “Nothing compares”
Joe Rogan has dubbed Leon Edwards’ knockout over Kamaru Usman one of the best head kick KOs in mixed martial arts history. It’s been said many times already but it deserves to be said again – on Saturday night in Utah, Leon Edwards pulled off one of the craziest comebacks in UFC history.
Video: Is Leon Edwards' knockout of Kamaru Usman the greatest comeback win in UFC history?
Leon Edwards became the new UFC welterweight champion in dramatic fashion this past Saturday at UFC 278 where he knocked out Kamaru Usman with 56 left in the fifth round. After being dominated in Rounds 2, 3 and 4, Edwards was headed for certain defeat down 39-37 on all three judges’ scorecards – meaning he needed the finish in order to win, and he found it with a vicious head kick.
Edwards Sends Drake Advice Following Failed Usman Bet
Newly crowned UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards had a bit of betting advice for Drake following another expensive night for the Canadian rapper. In the main event of UFC 278 this past weekend, Edwards shocked the world by ending the record-breaking win streak of Kamaru Usman, and taking the Nigerian-born star’s gold in the process.
Drake Roasted By Leon Edwards After Losing $200K On Kamaru Usman
Ever since partnering up with Stake, Drake has been doing a whole lot of sports gambling, with varying degrees of results. While he was able to predict the winner of the NBA title, he has fallen short on some of his other big bets. His latest loss actually came at UFC 278, when Drake bet $200K on Kamaru Usman to defeat Leon Edwards.
Watch Henry Cejudo and Ali Abdelaziz’s live reactions to Leon Edwards head kick KO of Kamaru Usman (Video)
Henry Cejudo and Ali Abdelaziz’s reaction to Kamaru Usman‘s knockout loss at UFC 278 has been released. At UFC 278 on Saturday night, Kamaru Usman’s fantastic reign as UFC welterweight champion came to an end when he was knocked out cold by Leon Edwards. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ appeared to be less than a minute away from successfully defending his title for the sixth time, only for ‘Rocky’ to spring a huge surprise by landing a nasty head kick that sent Usman to the shadow realm.
Watch: Leon Edwards Gets A Hero’s Welcome In The UK After KO
UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards got off the plane in the UK with an audience of cheering fans, friends & family there to greet him. Edwards pulled off an all-time upset against Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. With a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a head kick that slept Usman and gave him the welterweight title.
Watch: Leon Edwards’ Raw Backstage Reaction After UFC 278 Win
After a memorable title win at UFC 278, newly crowned welterweight king Leon Edwards was understandably emotional backstage as he spoke to his family back home. Against the odds, Edwards capped off this past weekend’s Utah-held pay-per-view, which he headlined opposite Kamaru Usman, with a moment that will be replayed over and over again.
Rashad Evans Explains Why Watching Usman’s KO Was ‘Traumatic’
Rashad Evans is recalling his experience seeing Kamaru Usman get knocked out at UFC 278. Rashad Evans was in a bad spot during the UFC 278 main event. He was cageside to watch his friend Kamaru Usman defend his title but instead had a front-row seat to his knockout. Usman was hit with a perfect head kick in the final seconds of his main event title match against Leon Edwards.
UFC Rankings: Alexander Volkanovski Secures a Top Spot in P4P Following Kamaru Usman’s KO Loss at UFC 278
Alexander Volkanovski is the new pound-for-pound king in the UFC fighter rankings after Kamaru Usman was knocked out. Over the weekend, a new welterweight champion was crowned at UFC 278. Kamaru Usman was defeated by Leon Edwards, as the Englishman took home the gold at the end of the night.
Mick Parkin: Making UFC debut on Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 card in England 'would be crazy'
LAS VEGAS – With the UFC looking to host another big card in England in the near future, Mick Parkin wants to be part of it. Parkin (6-0) is the newest English fighter to get signed to the UFC, punching his ticket through Dana White’s Contender Series 51 on Tuesday. In the featured bout of the night, Parkin quickly submitted Eduardo Neves in the first round.
