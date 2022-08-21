ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Watch Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278: “I’m so happy for Leon and Tim, but then I’m so sad for Kamaru”

Watch middleweight champion Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. It was Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Edwards in the welterweight main event at UFC 278 which took place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight champion Usman was de-throned by Edwards via way of a knockout head kick in round 5 (see that here).
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Is Leon Edwards' knockout of Kamaru Usman the greatest comeback win in UFC history?

Leon Edwards became the new UFC welterweight champion in dramatic fashion this past Saturday at UFC 278 where he knocked out Kamaru Usman with 56 left in the fifth round. After being dominated in Rounds 2, 3 and 4, Edwards was headed for certain defeat down 39-37 on all three judges’ scorecards – meaning he needed the finish in order to win, and he found it with a vicious head kick.
UFC
mmanews.com

Edwards Sends Drake Advice Following Failed Usman Bet

Newly crowned UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards had a bit of betting advice for Drake following another expensive night for the Canadian rapper. In the main event of UFC 278 this past weekend, Edwards shocked the world by ending the record-breaking win streak of Kamaru Usman, and taking the Nigerian-born star’s gold in the process.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leon Edwards
Person
Kamaru Usman
Person
Belal Muhammad
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Roasted By Leon Edwards After Losing $200K On Kamaru Usman

Ever since partnering up with Stake, Drake has been doing a whole lot of sports gambling, with varying degrees of results. While he was able to predict the winner of the NBA title, he has fallen short on some of his other big bets. His latest loss actually came at UFC 278, when Drake bet $200K on Kamaru Usman to defeat Leon Edwards.
UFC
FOX Sports

Was botched TB12, Rob Gronkowski-Raiders deal a best case scenario? | THE HERD

When Tom Brady joined the Tampa Bay Bucs in 2020, he ended up leading the team to a Super Bowl win. However, this almost did not happen as TB12 nearly suited up for the silver and black. Dana White revealed on the Gronkowskis' broadcast of UFC 278 that he orchestrated a deal to send Brady and Rob Gronkowski to the Las Vegas Raiders. However, former head coach Jon Gruden pulled the deal. Colin Cowherd weighs in on whether this was the best case scenario for Brady and the Raiders.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Watch Henry Cejudo and Ali Abdelaziz’s live reactions to Leon Edwards head kick KO of Kamaru Usman (Video)

Henry Cejudo and Ali Abdelaziz’s reaction to Kamaru Usman‘s knockout loss at UFC 278 has been released. At UFC 278 on Saturday night, Kamaru Usman’s fantastic reign as UFC welterweight champion came to an end when he was knocked out cold by Leon Edwards. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ appeared to be less than a minute away from successfully defending his title for the sixth time, only for ‘Rocky’ to spring a huge surprise by landing a nasty head kick that sent Usman to the shadow realm.
UFC
mmanews.com

Watch: Leon Edwards Gets A Hero’s Welcome In The UK After KO

UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards got off the plane in the UK with an audience of cheering fans, friends & family there to greet him. Edwards pulled off an all-time upset against Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. With a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a head kick that slept Usman and gave him the welterweight title.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Ko#Mma
mmanews.com

Watch: Leon Edwards’ Raw Backstage Reaction After UFC 278 Win

After a memorable title win at UFC 278, newly crowned welterweight king Leon Edwards was understandably emotional backstage as he spoke to his family back home. Against the odds, Edwards capped off this past weekend’s Utah-held pay-per-view, which he headlined opposite Kamaru Usman, with a moment that will be replayed over and over again.
UFC
mmanews.com

Rashad Evans Explains Why Watching Usman’s KO Was ‘Traumatic’

Rashad Evans is recalling his experience seeing Kamaru Usman get knocked out at UFC 278. Rashad Evans was in a bad spot during the UFC 278 main event. He was cageside to watch his friend Kamaru Usman defend his title but instead had a front-row seat to his knockout. Usman was hit with a perfect head kick in the final seconds of his main event title match against Leon Edwards.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Teases Fans With WWE NXT Throwback Photos

On May 16, Sasha Banks, along with her tag team partner, Naomi, walked out of WWE following a creative dispute with Vince McMahon that ultimately led to the duo being suspended and stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. While it remains unclear whether Banks' relationship with the company is still strained following McMahon's retirement, nothing has stopped The Boss from reflecting on some past achievements with the organization on social media — adding fuel to the fire of rumors of her imminent return.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mick Parkin: Making UFC debut on Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 card in England 'would be crazy'

LAS VEGAS – With the UFC looking to host another big card in England in the near future, Mick Parkin wants to be part of it. Parkin (6-0) is the newest English fighter to get signed to the UFC, punching his ticket through Dana White’s Contender Series 51 on Tuesday. In the featured bout of the night, Parkin quickly submitted Eduardo Neves in the first round.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy